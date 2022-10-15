Patriots Elevate QB Garrett Gilbert and WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Active Roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the active roster.
Gilbert, 31, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 5 and was elevated to the active roster to serve as the backup at quarterback in the win against Detroit last week. He has had two previous stints with New England after spending time on the practice squad in 2014 and in 2021. The Patriots signed Gilbert to the practice squad on Sept. 2, 2021, after he was released by Dallas following training camp. Gilbert was signed by Washington to the 53-man roster from the New England practice squad on Dec. 17, where he started in one game at Philadelphia and finished 20-of-31 for 194 yards. Gilbert signed with Las Vegas on March 30, 2022 and was released on May 12.
The 6-foot-4, 221-pounder originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick of the St. Louis Rams (214th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Southern Methodist. He has spent time with St. Louis, New England, Detroit, Las Vegas, Carolina, Cleveland, Dallas and Washington during his NFL career. Overall, he has played in eight games with two starts and has completed 43-of-75 for 477 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Humphrey, 24, was released by New England from the 53-man roster on Oct. 11. He began the 2022 season on the practice squad. Humphrey was elevated to the active roster for the season-opener and then was signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 13. Humphrey has played in five games with two starts for the Patriots in 2022 and caught two passes for 20 yards. He was signed by New England as a free agent on June 16, 2022. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder originally signed with the New Orleans Saints as a rookie free agent out of Texas in 2019. Humphrey has played in 23 regular season games with eight starts and has accumulated 18 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He has also played in two postseason games with one reception for 14 yards.