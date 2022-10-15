Official website of the New England Patriots

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (Ankle) Officially Questionable For Sunday's Game vs. Browns

Week 6: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

Meyers continues to ascend for Patriots offense

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Browns

Scouting the Browns: How the Patriots Can Slow Down Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb on Sunday

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 6 at Browns

Bill Belichick on Jakobi Meyers 10/14: "It's been a great time of growth for him"

Richard Seymour will receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring at halftime of Bears game on Oct. 24 on Monday Night Football

Patriots Sign RB Kevin Harris to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Practice Squad

Belestrator: Previewing the Cleveland Browns Playmakers on Offense

Patriots size up a fast, talented Browns team

What They're Saying: Cleveland Browns

Bailey Zappe 10/12: "Every day I am getting more comfortable"

Press Pass: Game Planning for Cleveland

10 to Watch: Pats look to get even in Cleveland

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/12

Game Preview: Patriots at Browns

Bill Belichick on the Cleveland Browns 10/12: "This is a good, very talented group, and very well coached"

Matthew Judon Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Browns

Patriots Elevate QB Garrett Gilbert and WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the active roster. 

Oct 15, 2022 at 04:32 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the active roster.

Garrett Gilbert

#19 QB

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 221 lbs
  • College: SMU

Gilbert, 31, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 5 and was elevated to the active roster to serve as the backup at quarterback in the win against Detroit last week. He has had two previous stints with New England after spending time on the practice squad in 2014 and in 2021. The Patriots signed Gilbert to the practice squad on Sept. 2, 2021, after he was released by Dallas following training camp. Gilbert was signed by Washington to the 53-man roster from the New England practice squad on Dec. 17, where he started in one game at Philadelphia and finished 20-of-31 for 194 yards. Gilbert signed with Las Vegas on March 30, 2022 and was released on May 12.

The 6-foot-4, 221-pounder originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick of the St. Louis Rams (214th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Southern Methodist. He has spent time with St. Louis, New England, Detroit, Las Vegas, Carolina, Cleveland, Dallas and Washington during his NFL career. Overall, he has played in eight games with two starts and has completed 43-of-75 for 477 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey

#83 WR

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 225 lbs
  • College: Texas

Humphrey, 24, was released by New England from the 53-man roster on Oct. 11. He began the 2022 season on the practice squad. Humphrey was elevated to the active roster for the season-opener and then was signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 13. Humphrey has played in five games with two starts for the Patriots in 2022 and caught two passes for 20 yards. He was signed by New England as a free agent on June 16, 2022. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder originally signed with the New Orleans Saints as a rookie free agent out of Texas in 2019. Humphrey has played in 23 regular season games with eight starts and has accumulated 18 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He has also played in two postseason games with one reception for 14 yards.

