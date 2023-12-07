Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham and RB Kevin Harris to the Active Roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that QB Malik Cunningham and RB Kevin Harris have been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad. Cunningham is elevated for the second straight week. He dressed but did not play last week against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Cunningham (jersey #16), 25, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Louisville on May 12, 2023. The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder, was released on Aug. 29, signed to the practice squad on Aug. 30 and signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Oct. 14. He made his NFL debut at Las Vegas on Oct. 15, seeing action at quarterback and wide receiver. He was released on Oct. 24 and signed to the practice squad on Oct. 26. Cunningham finished his college career with 9,660 yards passing with 70 touchdown passes and 3,179 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns.
Harris (jersey #36), 23, was drafted by New England in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft (183rd overall) out of South Carolina. The 5-foot-10, 225-pounder, began the season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Oct. 13. He played in five games with one start last year and recorded 18 carries for 52 yards with one touchdown. Harris was released at the end of training camp this past summer and was signed to the practice squad.