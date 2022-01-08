Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Jan 07 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jan 09 - 01:55 PM

Notebook: Belichick talks film study evolution

Expert Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Dolphins

Notebook: Bourne looks for strong finish to stellar season

NFL Week 18: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

McDaniels: Handling Dolphins' disguise and pressure a major key

Sights and Sounds: Week 17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Belichick Breakdown: Key plays vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh McDaniels 1/4: "When you get positive results you gain confidence as a group"

Ben Coates selected to Black College Football Hall of Fame

Coffee with the Coach: How much different is it to prepare for a left-handed QB?

Patriots Mailbag: Scouting offensive evolution, potential playoff matchups

NFL Notes: Mission accomplished for Patriots

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 18

McCourty sees a playoff-like battle brewing in Miami

Pats headed back to playoffs

Damien Harris explains the heartfelt reason he gives footballs to fans in the crowd

Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

Jan 08, 2022 at 04:56 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-Transactions-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated DB Sean Davis, DL Daniel Ekuale (pronounced – ee-QWALL-lay) and DB D'Angelo Ross to the active roster from the practice squad.

sean_davis_headshot-2021

Sean Davis

#30 S

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 202 lbs
  • College: Maryland

Davis, 28, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 13 and was elevated to the active roster prior to the game at Buffalo on Dec 6. He saw limited action on defense in that game. Davis is in his sixth NFL season and has spent time with Pittsburgh (2016-20), Indianapolis (2021) and Cincinnati (2021). The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (58th overall) by Pittsburgh in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He signed with Washington as an unrestricted free agent on March 18, 2020 and was released on Sept. 5. Davis was re-signed the next day by Pittsburgh, where he spent the 2020 season. Davis signed with Indianapolis in the 2021 offseason and began the year on the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster and playing in one game for the Colts. After being released by Indianapolis, he was signed by Cincinnati to the practice squad and played in two games after being elevated to the active roster. Davis was released by Cincinnati from the practice squad on Oct. 5. Overall, Davis has played in 68 NFL games with 42 starts and has registered 253 total tackles, 2½ sacks, five interceptions, 21 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has also played in five postseason games with four starts and has accumulated 28 total tackles and one sack.

Related Links

daniel_ekuale_headshot-2021

Daniel Ekuale

#95 DT

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 305 lbs
  • College: Washington State

Ekuale, 27, has been elevated to the active roster for six games in 2021, including being elevated in each of the last four games. He has seen action as a reserve and accumulated five total tackles and two sacks. Ekuale originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland in 2018 out of Washington State. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad before making the 53-man roster in 2019. After being released by Cleveland at the end of training camp in 2020, he signed with Jacksonville to the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in late September. Ekuale was released by Jacksonville on Aug. 31, 2021 and was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 5. Overall, he has played in 22 NFL games and has registered 22 total tackles and three sacks.

2021_headshots_recropped__0018_Ross_D'Angelo_2021

D'Angelo Ross

#39 DB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • College: New Mexico

Ross, 25, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of New Mexico on May 2, 2019 and spent his rookie season on injured reserve. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder spent last season on the practice squad before being elevated for the season-finale against the New York Jets on Jan. 2. Ross dressed but did not play in that game. He was released at the end of training camp this past summer and was then signed to the practice squad. Ross was elevated to the active roster for the last two games and played as a reserve on special teams and on defense.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign LB LaRoy Reynolds to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed LB LaRoy Reynolds to the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced that they have elevated DL Daniel Ekuale, D'Angelo Ross and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster for the second straight week.
news

Patriots Place S Joshuah Bledsoe on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced that they have placed rookie S Joshuah Bledsoe on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Activate LB Josh Uche from Injured Reserve; Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated LB Josh Uche off injured reserve. The team also elevated DL Daniel Ekuale, DB D'Angelo Ross and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster.
news

Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced that they have elevated DL Daniel Ekuale, OL James Ferentz and RB Devine Ozigbo to the active roster
news

Patriots Place LB Ronnie Perkins on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced that they have placed LB Ronnie Perkins on injured reserve.
news

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe activated to the 53-man roster; Guard Alex Redmond placed on injured reserve; Released linebacker Calvin Munson

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated S Joshuah Bledsoe to the 53-man roster and placed G Alex Redmond on injured reserve from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released LB Calvin Munson. 
news

Patriots Activate LB Jamie Collins; Elevate DL Daniel Ekuale and DB Sean Davis to the Active Roster

Patriots announced that they have activated LB Jamie Collins off injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots have elevated DL Daniel Ekuale (Covid-19) and DB Sean Davis (standard elevation) to the active roster.
news

Patriots Sign K Quinn Nordin to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed K Quinn Nordin to the practice squad.
news

Patriots release kicker Quinn Nordin; Release DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have released rookie K Quinn Nordin. In addition, the Patriots released DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Sign DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes and RB Devine Ozigbo to the Practice Squad; Release DL Niles Scott

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes and RB Devine Ozigbo (pronounced – oh-ZIG-bo) to the practice squad and released DL Niles Scott from the practice squad. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Day Roster Update: Hightower to miss Dolphins game

Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

Expert Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Patriots Flying to Florida, 1-on-1 with Hunter Henry

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss the performance from the Patriots against Jacksonville. They also discuss what's at stake in Miami with the playoffs just days away. Tamara Brown also goes one on one with Hunter Henry.

Patriots This Week: Jaguars Lookback and Dolphins Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They also preview the week 18 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots All Access: Dolphins Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we'll revisit why Miami has been such a tough place to play for the Patriots. In addition, Bill Belichick highlights a Dolphins defense that may look familiar to Patriots fans, and Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Brandon Bolden. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Matthew Slater 1/7: "I'm thankful for the opportunity to be playing football and competing with my teammates"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Friday, January 7th, 2022

David Andrews on the Miami Dolphins 1/7: "They're a good football team"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Friday, January 7th, 2022

Jakobi Meyers 1/7: "The coaches have pointed me in the right direction"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Friday, January 7th, 2022
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Fullback Jakob Johnson, a native of Germany, is living his improbable American dream as a member of the Patriots.

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising