Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated DB Sean Davis, DL Daniel Ekuale (pronounced – ee-QWALL-lay) and DB D'Angelo Ross to the active roster from the practice squad.
Davis, 28, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 13 and was elevated to the active roster prior to the game at Buffalo on Dec 6. He saw limited action on defense in that game. Davis is in his sixth NFL season and has spent time with Pittsburgh (2016-20), Indianapolis (2021) and Cincinnati (2021). The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (58th overall) by Pittsburgh in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He signed with Washington as an unrestricted free agent on March 18, 2020 and was released on Sept. 5. Davis was re-signed the next day by Pittsburgh, where he spent the 2020 season. Davis signed with Indianapolis in the 2021 offseason and began the year on the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster and playing in one game for the Colts. After being released by Indianapolis, he was signed by Cincinnati to the practice squad and played in two games after being elevated to the active roster. Davis was released by Cincinnati from the practice squad on Oct. 5. Overall, Davis has played in 68 NFL games with 42 starts and has registered 253 total tackles, 2½ sacks, five interceptions, 21 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has also played in five postseason games with four starts and has accumulated 28 total tackles and one sack.
Ekuale, 27, has been elevated to the active roster for six games in 2021, including being elevated in each of the last four games. He has seen action as a reserve and accumulated five total tackles and two sacks. Ekuale originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland in 2018 out of Washington State. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad before making the 53-man roster in 2019. After being released by Cleveland at the end of training camp in 2020, he signed with Jacksonville to the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in late September. Ekuale was released by Jacksonville on Aug. 31, 2021 and was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 5. Overall, he has played in 22 NFL games and has registered 22 total tackles and three sacks.
Ross, 25, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of New Mexico on May 2, 2019 and spent his rookie season on injured reserve. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder spent last season on the practice squad before being elevated for the season-finale against the New York Jets on Jan. 2. Ross dressed but did not play in that game. He was released at the end of training camp this past summer and was then signed to the practice squad. Ross was elevated to the active roster for the last two games and played as a reserve on special teams and on defense.