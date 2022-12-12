Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

Collins Sr., 33, was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 3, 2021 and was elevated to the active roster for the first time this year for the Monday Night Football game against Chicago on Oct. 24 and saw action in a reserve role. He is in his 10th NFL season after spending time with New England (2013-16, 2019, 2021), Cleveland (2016-18) and Detroit (2020-21). Collins originally entered the NFL as second-round draft pick (52nd overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft by New England out of Southern Mississippi. The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder played for the Patriots for four-plus seasons before being traded to the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 31, 2016. Collins was released by the Browns on March 6, 2019, and then re-signed with the Patriots on May 15, 2019. Collins signed with Detroit in the 2019 offseason and was released by the Lions on Sept. 28, 2021, after seeing action in the first two games of the year.