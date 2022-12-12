Official website of the New England Patriots

Pierre Strong rushes for a 44-yard Gain vs. Arizona Cardinals

Folk's 51-yard FG trims Patriots' deficit to three headed into halftime

Jones lasers a 30-yard strike down the middle to Henry

Nelson Agholor's swift out route sets up 13-yard toe-tap catch

Rookie Kevin Harris' seventh career rush goes for 14-yard TD

Wise's pressure earns Judon a sack of Colt McCoy

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Cardinals

Analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Among Three Players Ruled Out for Monday Night vs. Cardinals

Game Preview: Patriots at Cardinals

Week 14: Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

Scouting the Cardinals: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get Right in Arizona

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 14 at Arizona Cardinals

Belestrator: Previewing the Arizona Cardinals Playmakers

What They're Saying: Arizona Cardinals

Patriots Women's Association serve food and holiday cheer at Women's Lunch Place

Mac Jones readies for blitz-happy Cardinals

Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Jamie Collins Sr. and LB Cam McGrone from the practice squad to the active roster.

Dec 12, 2022 at 05:03 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Jamie Collins Sr. and LB Cam McGrone from the practice squad to the active roster.

Collins Sr., 33, was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 3, 2021 and was elevated to the active roster for the first time this year for the Monday Night Football game against Chicago on Oct. 24 and saw action in a reserve role. He is in his 10th NFL season after spending time with New England (2013-16, 2019, 2021), Cleveland (2016-18) and Detroit (2020-21). Collins originally entered the NFL as second-round draft pick (52nd overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft by New England out of Southern Mississippi. The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder played for the Patriots for four-plus seasons before being traded to the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 31, 2016. Collins was released by the Browns on March 6, 2019, and then re-signed with the Patriots on May 15, 2019. Collins signed with Detroit in the 2019 offseason and was released by the Lions on Sept. 28, 2021, after seeing action in the first two games of the year.

Overall, Collins has played in 123 career regular season games with 105 starts and totaled 700 tackles, 26½ sacks, 19 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown), 12 interceptions and 39 passes defensed. He has made seven postseason starts and posted 55 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and five passes defensed.

McGrone, 22, originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick (177th overall) of the Patriots out of Michigan in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 236-pounder spent his rookie season on the Reserve/NFI List and has spent this season on the practice squad.

Betting Breakdown: NFL Week 14 vs. Cardinals

Marcus Jones intercepts the Colt McCoy pass

Can't-Miss Play: Hopkins loose ball handling ends in scoop-and-score TD for Raekwon McMillan

Pierre Strong rushes for a 44-yard Gain vs. Arizona Cardinals

Jones lasers a 30-yard strike down the middle to Henry

Folk's 51-yard FG trims Patriots' deficit to three headed into halftime

Rookie Kevin Harris' seventh career rush goes for 14-yard TD

