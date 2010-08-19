Patriots-Falcons: Areas of focus tonight

BUFORD, GA -- In some ways, the second preseason game in the current four-game format is the most important for those players who are competing for backup jobs.

Not that the first one can be discounted, but because it's the initial contest, the coaching staff usually tries to give every player on the roster at least a couple of opportunities to showcase what they can do in a game setting. Plus, there's often a fair amount of game-time bugs that need to be worked out, adjustments that need to be made to get used to new rules and technology. It's kind of like the first day of school.

But by game number two, that rust has been knocked off, the butterflies are gone, and reality hits the less established players. This is serious business. And time is running out. Game number three is usually the time when the presumed starters get the majority of the snaps, and by game four, most of the roster decisions are virtually decided, even if they haven't been announced publicly.

Against the Falcons tonight, there are plenty of Patriots players and positions you should keep an eye on throughout the evening. Here's who and why.

CORNERBACK