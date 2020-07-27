Patriots fan in Ireland shows off epic bobblehead collection on Reddit

"For most teams, it's just one player on their own but because it's the twins, it's a double bobblehead. They're both flexing their muscles. When it was released it sold out, so I was looking for it for well over a year and I couldn't find it," he said. "Then I found one on eBay and I bought it. It actually went missing in the post for two weeks I was heartbroken but it eventually showed up. I'm really glad to have that."

Doran found the Patriots while in college in Northern Ireland. Since he was considered an international student, he spent his weekends on campus while local students went home, and while he introduced a friend from the U.S. to soccer, the favor was returned just in time for the Patriots undefeated regular season run in 2007.

"It makes me sound like a bandwagon fan but it's just dumb luck more than anything," he said.

Since then, football has grown in popularity, and more and more of his friends tune in to major games. While the collection is now easier to explain to friends and family, it is tucked away in his home office, where it is guaranteed to continue growing.