Patriots fan uses best sign to motivate marathon runners

With hundreds of thousands lining the route from Hopkinton to Boylston Street, Boston Marathon runners have no shortage of cheerleaders and motivators. As surely as they hit their strides, there will be times throughout their 26.2 miles that each one is tested both mentally and physically, and it is the duty of the crowd to remind them why they are running in the first place with cheers, encouragement and, of course, signs.
While all posters are made with pure intentions, some just shine brighter than the rest.
One onlooker took inspiration from the Patriots to make sure runners knew they could always make a personal comeback and finish strong. It was a simple message, and it didn't take a flashy design or catchy saying for it to resonate. While running for Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Boston, Garrett Quinn managed to snap a picture of a Super Bowl LI scoreboard poster that read, "NE: 3 ATL: 28" with 2:12 left in the third quarter.
The sign proved to be the push many needed, and it quickly made its way around the internet. There is nothing more motivating than a great comeback story, and in New England, Super Bowl LI is at the top of that list.
So next time life presents you with a literal or metaphorical "Heartbreak Hill," just remember: If the Patriots could come back from a 25-point deficit to win Super Bowl LI, you can do anything too.