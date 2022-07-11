Patriots fans among happiest in NFL according to study

Being a die-hard sports fan can bring on a rollercoaster of emotions. It just comes with the territory of being that invested in something you have no control over.
Some fans experience more joy than others, though, and Online Betting Guide recently set out to see which teams have the happiest fan base.
Unsurprisingly, the supporters of the New England Patriots ranked among the most content NFL fans.
The 2022 Happy Fan Index looked at each club's social media activity, with a "fan happiness score" determined based on their follower count, likes, and a love-to-anger ratio across Instagram and Twitter.
New England received a score of 7.10, trailing only the New Orleans Saints, who posted a 7.18.
After the Patriots, the top 10 is rounded out by the Pittsburgh Steelers (6.92), Baltimore Ravens (6.92), Los Angeles Rams (6.74), San Francisco 49ers (6.65), LA Chargers (6.55), Tennessee Titans (6.20), Kansas City Chiefs (6.20), and Cincinnati Bengals (6.14).
Having won six Super Bowls since Robert Kraft acquired the team, and with all the Patriots do for the community, it's not hard to understand why New England ranks so highly. Bringing back the adored red throwback jerseys recently helped the Patriots' case.
NFL fans are tough to please compared to other sports, however, with NBA and MLB teams generally having a higher average fan happiness score.
Of note, the New England Revolution came in at No. 6 among MLS teams with a score of 5.94.
In other words, the vibes are good at Gillette Stadium.