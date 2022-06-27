Takeaways from Julian Edelman's appearance on 'I Am Athlete' podcast

Edelman is leaving the door open to play again

Take that line with a grain of salt. In the interview, Edelman made it quite clear that his days in the NFL were probably done, saying the amount of work he must put into his body to prepare it to play may not be worth what he can output these days. After a year off, his body finally is at a point where it's not hurting every day. But he's has gotten the itch to run routes.

"I've gone and dabbled out and you go run routes," he admitted. "But then, you see when you run routes, the next day, like, all right, I'm not too bad, but I'm already like 10,000 reps behind I feel in my mind."

Edelman mentioned the possibility of ramping up his training to better prepare, but it still seemed like a long shot. Either way, he was pressed about where he'd hypothetically play.