Throwing it 'Back to the Future': best reaction from Patriots jersey reveal

The New England Patriots announced the official revival of their red throwback uniforms Wednesday. Here's how it was received.

Jun 22, 2022 at 02:32 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

The Patriots are throwing it back to the future.

After popular demand, New England on Wednesday revealed the revival of the red throwback uniforms for the upcoming 2022 season. An announcement of that magnitude called for quite the production, but the reaction to seeing players hop out of the original DeLorean from the "Back to the Future" movies was worth it.

If making the video looked like a big lift, it was nothing compared to the years it took to lobby the NFL to let them bring the beloved uniform back.

After the league instated a rule in 2013 that mandated each club use just one helmet for player health and safety reasons, the team had to temporarily move the alternate to the back of its closet. The rule was lifted in 2021, creating room for speculation that New England would blow the dust off the old threads.

Ask and you shall receive. Players and staff alike hoped to see the red return one day, but good reception from fans is always the best part.

Here were some of the best social media reactions:

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

