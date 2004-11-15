Patriots fly to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in Week 11 battle

The Patriots will face another tough test this week when they travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs and the NFL's top-ranked offense on Monday Night Football. New England aims to improve upon what has been the most successful start to a season in franchise history against a Kansas City team that averages more than 422 yards of offense per game. The Patriots defense will try to calm the Chiefs offense just one week after New England turned in its most productive defensive performance of the season, holding Buffalo to zero points on offense and forcing five turnovers in a 29-6 victory.

New England will bid for its third consecutive victory and its 24th win in its last 25 games, playing in a city where the Patriots have not won in 40 years. The last time a Patriots team won in Kansas City was on Dec. 6, 1964, when the AFL's Boston Patriots took a 31-24 decision over the Chiefs at Municipal Stadium.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION: This week's game will be televised nationwide by ABC. The game can be seen in Boston on WCVB-TV Channel 5. Al Michaels will handle the play-by-play duties, while John Madden will provide analysis. Michele Tafoya will contribute reports from the sidelines.

RADIO: WBCN 104.1 FM is the flagship station for the Patriots Rock Radio Network. Play-by-play broadcaster Gil Santos is in his 28th season as the voice of the Patriots and will call the action along with Patriots Hall of Famer Gino Cappelletti. Santos and Cappelletti are celebrating their 21st season as a broadcast tandem.

NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast nationwide by Westwood One/ CBS Radio Sports. Marv Albert and Boomer Esiason will call the action from Arrowhead Stadium. John Dockery will provide sideline reports during the game.

POPULAR PATRIOTS

The New England Patriots are more popular than ever and have recorded some of the highest local television ratings in franchise history this season. Through nine games, the Patriots are averaging a 31.2 rating (57 share) in the Boston television market. That average is nearly five full points higher than the 26.8 rating (51 share) that Patriots games averaged during the 2003 regular season. Including a 32.6 rating (50 share) for their 29-6 win over the Bills last Sunday night, the Patriots have drawn a rating above 30.0 for each of their last five games. The top-rated game so far this year was against the N.Y. Jets on Oct. 24, a game that earned the third-highest regular-season rating in team history, a 35.5 rating (62 share).