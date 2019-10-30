Patriots get in Halloween spirit at party for pediatric cancer patients

Imagine your favorite video game and movie characters. Now imagine your favorite football team.
Got it? Okay, now imagine your favorite football team as your favorite video game and movie characters.
That is exactly what a group of kids got to experience as they arrived at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The Patriots Foundation once again teamed up with Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston Children's Hospital, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Camp Sunshine for the annual Halloween party for pediatric cancer patients.
Adam Butler and Marcus Cannon dressed up as everyone's favorite video game brothers, Mario & Luigi. Meanwhile, Joe Cardona, Calvin Munson, and Pat Patriot arrived as Alien, Buzz Lightyear, and Woody from "Toy Story." Rex Burkhead stayed in the Pixar family with his Mr. Incredible costume, also pointing out that his son was going as Jack-Jack this year. Nate Brooks was feeling superhero vibes as Black Panther. The Scarecrow made the long trip over from Oz with Matt LaCosse. Shilique Calhoun came in as a Navy Seal, and Terrence Brooks rounded out the group with his best Prince Charming.
Of course, the players weren't the only ones to dress up. The kids showed off their best costumes. Among them were Spider-Man, Elsa, Wonder Woman, Darth Vader and many more.
Pictures with their favorite football would've been enough to make any kid's day, but the fun didn't stop there. The kids got to display their creativity by painting their own pumpkins and decorating cookies. There were plenty of other activities like balloon animals and coloring books, and what Halloween party would be complete without plenty of candy?
Even though he's new to the team, Terrence Brooks noted the importance of giving back to the community that he has made his own.
"Ever since I got here, the people have shown me a lot of love too. So, I feel like it's only right for me to go back and do the same," he said.
Grateful to be here and grateful to have this opportunity, Terrence loves providing an escape for these kids.
"I couldn't imagine what those kids go through and their families, so if we can put a smile on their face in any type of way, it's awesome," Terrence said.
Jason Buelow, one of the parents at the event, appreciated every second of this experience.
"It's a great time. The kids have been loving it. The kids have enjoyed seeing the players and being able to talk with them. It's a real special event for the children," he said..
The Buelows even made their way to Gillette Stadium on Sunday to see the team win against the Cleveland Browns. The Buelows also mentioned that their kids have been telling all their friends at school.
Rex Burkhead recognized the importance of volunteering as a public figure.
"It's always something I've wanted to do, and understand that we have this platform as NFL players and we can do a lot with it."
To Rex, being a part of this team means more than just taking the field every Sunday.
"You're not here just to play football being in the NFL," he said. "There's more to it."
The Disney costumes the Patriots wore were generously donated by Party City. You can check out more photos of the Halloween party in the gallery below.
