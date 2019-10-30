Patriots get in Halloween spirit at party for pediatric cancer patients

Pictures with their favorite football would've been enough to make any kid's day, but the fun didn't stop there. The kids got to display their creativity by painting their own pumpkins and decorating cookies. There were plenty of other activities like balloon animals and coloring books, and what Halloween party would be complete without plenty of candy?

Even though he's new to the team, Terrence Brooks noted the importance of giving back to the community that he has made his own.

"Ever since I got here, the people have shown me a lot of love too. So, I feel like it's only right for me to go back and do the same," he said.

Grateful to be here and grateful to have this opportunity, Terrence loves providing an escape for these kids.

"I couldn't imagine what those kids go through and their families, so if we can put a smile on their face in any type of way, it's awesome," Terrence said.