Patriots help Fisher House furnish homes for military families receiving local medical care with Bob's Discount Furniture

The Bishes welcomed Cillian to the world on February 15, but his anatomy scan a month later revealed devastating news.

Their baby boy had a heart defect that would become fatal without intervention, and the only treatment available is a series of three open-heart surgeries.

"These are the most complicated heart surgeries to ever be performed and the survival rate can be fairly low, depending on the institution you're you're going to," Brynne said. "We did our research and within two days after his diagnosis, we flew out to Boston to see the care at Boston Children's. On the flight home, we turned to each other and said, 'What do you think?' We both knew we needed to go to Boston."

Easier said than done for the Cleveland couple, but according to Sam, there was no doubt in their minds when they saw the hospital and met the care team.

Not to mention the Norwood procedure, the first of the three surgeries Cillian needed due to his hypoplastic left heart syndrome, was first performed and perfected by a Boston physician.

"The care here has been so comprehensive, more so than any other institution in the world," said Brynne. "I even talked to Cleveland Clinic and Johns Hopkins, which both have wonderful institutions, and we told them about our thought about moving to Boston. They said if you can make it there, go to Boston because this is the place to be for these kinds of surgeries."

Before the decision could be made, the Bish family had to face more realities of the situation.

Understandably, they couldn't afford two rent payments and the rising costs of living along with impending medical bills. With Brynne in law school, the husband and wife live off one income, but are prepared to do whatever it took to get their baby the best possible care.