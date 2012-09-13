Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Honor Alexandra Oliver-Dávila Through the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards

Sep 13, 2012 at 08:07 AM
New England Patriots
500x305-futbol.jpg

The New England Patriots have selected Alexandra Oliver-Dávila as the recipient of the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award, a recognition made possible through the support of Bud Light.

The NFL and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) have partnered for the second annual NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards Presented by Bud Light during the 2012 celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The awards recognize the contributions of Hispanic leaders in each NFL market.

The Patriots will honor Oliver-Dávila on September 16 at their Hispanic Heritage game when they face the Arizona Cardinals.

Oliver-Davila is the Executive Director of Sociedad Latina, a non-profit organization that works in partnership with Latino families to end destructive cycles of poverty, health inequities, and lack of educational and professional opportunities in the Greater Boston Area. Since 1992, she has dedicated her talents and passion towards advancing Latinos in Boston, working mainly with disadvantaged families. She became Executive Director of Sociedad Latina in 1999. Under her leadership, she tripled the organization's operation budget and doubled the number of paid positions. Oliver-Davila has been successful in creating partnerships with various organizations, including six Colleges of the Fenway, eight hospitals, and the Boston Public School System. She has been recognized for her talent and efforts through many prestigious awards, including recognition as a Barr Foundation Fellow, as well as receiving honors from Mayor Thomas Menino, the Hyde Square Task Force, Boston Police Department, Boston City Council among others.

With support from Bud Light, each award recipient will select an organization of their choice that serves the local Hispanic community to receive a $3,000 donation.

"Bud Light is recognizing 32 great leaders in each of the 32 NFL cities with this award," said Margarita Flores, vice president of community affairs for Anheuser-Busch. "We applaud all the recipients for their work in making a difference in and improving their local communities."

Oliver-Dávila has chosen Hyde Square Task Force, a community development organization in Jamaica Plain, to receive this donation.

Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch have been a longtime friend and partner of the Latino community, enriching people's lives by supporting organizations that make a positive difference. In the past two decades alone, grants and contributions in support of the Latino community have totaled more than $64 million.

The NFL will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month during Week 3 of the 2012 season. A national spotlight will be shined on the NFL's celebration during Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football. The New York Giants take on the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, September 20, the New England Patriots face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 23 and the Green Bay Packers take on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, September 24.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

