Patriots Honor Alexandra Oliver-Dávila Through the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards

The New England Patriots have selected Alexandra Oliver-Dávila as the recipient of the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award, a recognition made possible through the support of Bud Light.

The NFL and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) have partnered for the second annual NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards Presented by Bud Light during the 2012 celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The awards recognize the contributions of Hispanic leaders in each NFL market.

The Patriots will honor Oliver-Dávila on September 16 at their Hispanic Heritage game when they face the Arizona Cardinals.

Oliver-Davila is the Executive Director of Sociedad Latina, a non-profit organization that works in partnership with Latino families to end destructive cycles of poverty, health inequities, and lack of educational and professional opportunities in the Greater Boston Area. Since 1992, she has dedicated her talents and passion towards advancing Latinos in Boston, working mainly with disadvantaged families. She became Executive Director of Sociedad Latina in 1999. Under her leadership, she tripled the organization's operation budget and doubled the number of paid positions. Oliver-Davila has been successful in creating partnerships with various organizations, including six Colleges of the Fenway, eight hospitals, and the Boston Public School System. She has been recognized for her talent and efforts through many prestigious awards, including recognition as a Barr Foundation Fellow, as well as receiving honors from Mayor Thomas Menino, the Hyde Square Task Force, Boston Police Department, Boston City Council among others.

With support from Bud Light, each award recipient will select an organization of their choice that serves the local Hispanic community to receive a $3,000 donation.

"Bud Light is recognizing 32 great leaders in each of the 32 NFL cities with this award," said Margarita Flores, vice president of community affairs for Anheuser-Busch. "We applaud all the recipients for their work in making a difference in and improving their local communities."

Oliver-Dávila has chosen Hyde Square Task Force, a community development organization in Jamaica Plain, to receive this donation.

Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch have been a longtime friend and partner of the Latino community, enriching people's lives by supporting organizations that make a positive difference. In the past two decades alone, grants and contributions in support of the Latino community have totaled more than $64 million.