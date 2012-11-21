Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Official website of the New England Patriots

Nov 21, 2012 at 04:30 AM
New England Patriots

**Wednesday, November 21, 2012

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-3)
OUT
Player Position Injury
Rob Gronkowski TE Forearm / Hip (DNP)
Chandler Jones DE Ankle (DNP)
Logan Mankins G Ankle / Calf (DNP)
DOUBTFUL
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
QUESTIONABLE
Player Position Injury
Ron Brace DT Elbow (LP)
Patrick Chung S Shoulder / Hamstring (LP)
Dan Connolly G Back (LP)
Steve Gregory S Hip (LP)
Aaron Hernandez TE Ankle (LP)
Dont'a Hightower LB Hamstring (LP)
Brandon Lloyd WR Knee (LP)
Nick McDonald OL Shoulder (LP)
Trevor Scott DE Hamstring (LP)
Brandon Spikes LB Knee (LP)
Sebastian Vollmer OT Back/Knee (LP)
Wes Welker WR Ankle (LP)
Tracy White LB Foot (LP)
 
PROBABLE
Player Position Injury
Julian Edelman WR Hand (FP)
Kyle Love DT Knee (FP)
Jerod Mayo LB Elbow (FP)
 
NEW YORK JETS (4-6)
OUT
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
DOUBTFUL
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
QUESTIONABLE
Player Position Injury
Aaron Berry DB Quad (LP)
Kenrick Ellis DL Knee (LP)
Jeremy Kerley WR Heel / Hamstring (LP)
Joe McKnight RB Ankle (LP)
Sione Pouha DL Low Back (LP)
Bart Scott LB Toe (LP)
Tim Tebow QB Ribs (LP)
 
PROBABLE
Player Position Injury*
Jeff Cumberland TE Wrist (FP)
Mike DeVito DL Finger (FP)
Clyde Gates WR Shoulder (FP)
Stephen Hill WR Ankle (FP)
LaRon Landry DB Heel (FP)
Nick Mangold OL Thumb (FP)
Brandon Moore OL Hip / Foot (FP)
Calvin Pace LB Shoulder (FP)
Bilal Powell RB Shoulder (FP)
Mark Sanchez QB Low Back (FP)
Matt Slauson OL Knee (FP)
 

*Tuesday, November 20, 2012

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-3)
Out
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
Did Not Participate
Player Position Injury
Rob Gronkowski TE Forearm / Hip
Chandler Jones DE Ankle
Logan Mankins G Ankle / Calf
 
Limited Participation
Player Position Injury
Ron Brace DT Elbow
Patrick Chung S Shoulder / Hamstring
Dan Connolly G Back
Steve Gregory S Hip
Aaron Hernandez TE Ankle
Dont'a Hightower LB Hamstring
Brandon Lloyd WR Knee
Nick McDonald OL Shoulder
Trevor Scott DE Hamstring
Brandon Spikes LB Knee
Sebastian Vollmer OT Back/Knee
Wes Welker WR Ankle
Tracy White LB Foot
 
Full Participation
Player Position Injury
Julian Edelman WR Hand
Kyle Love DT Knee
Jerod Mayo LB Elbow
 
NEW YORK JETS (4-6)
Out
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
Did Not Participate
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
Limited Participation
Player Position Injury
Aaron Berry DB Quad
Kenrick Ellis DL Knee
Jeremy Kerley WR Heel / Hamstring
Joe McKnight RB Ankle
Sione Pouha DL Low Back
Bart Scott LB Toe
 
Full Participation
Player Position Injury**
Jeff Cumberland TE Wrist
Mike DeVito DL Finger
Clyde Gates WR Shoulder
Stephen Hill WR Ankle
LaRon Landry DB Heel
Nick Mangold OL Thumb
Brandon Moore OL Hip / Foot
Calvin Pace LB Shoulder
Bilal Powell RB Shoulder
Mark Sanchez QB Low Back
Matt Slauson OL Knee
Tim Tebow QB Ribs
 

**Monday, November 19, 2012

The Patriots did not practice on Monday, but these are the projections had they practiced.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-3)
Out
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
Did Not Participate
Player Position Injury
Rob Gronkowski TE Forearm / Hip
Chandler Jones DE Ankle
Logan Mankins G Ankle / Calf
 
Limited Participation
Player Position Injury
Ron Brace DT Elbow
Patrick Chung S Shoulder / Hamstring
Dan Connolly G Back
Steve Gregory S Hip
Aaron Hernandez TE Ankle
Dont'a Hightower LB Hamstring
Brandon Lloyd WR Knee
Nick McDonald OL Shoulder
Trevor Scott DE Hamstring
Brandon Spikes LB Knee
Sebastian Vollmer OT Back/Knee
Wes Welker WR Ankle
Tracy White LB Foot
 
Full Participation
Player Position Injury
Julian Edelman WR Hand
Kyle Love DT Knee
Jerod Mayo LB Elbow
 
NEW YORK JETS (4-6)
Out
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
Did Not Participate
Player Position Injury
Jason Hill WR Low Back
 
Limited Participation
Player Position Injury
Aaron Berry DB Quad
Kenrick Ellis DL Knee
Jeremy Kerley WR Heel / Hamstring
Joe McKnight RB Ankle
Sione Pouha DL Low Back
Bart Scott LB Toe
 
Full Participation
Player Position Injury
Jeff Cumberland TE Wrist
Mike DeVito DL Finger
Clyde Gates WR Shoulder
Stephen Hill WR Ankle
LaRon Landry DB Heel
Nick Mangold OL Thumb
Brandon Moore OL Hip / Foot
Calvin Pace LB Shoulder
Bilal Powell RB Shoulder
Mark Sanchez QB Low Back
Matt Slauson OL Knee
Tim Tebow QB Ribs
 
Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP) **BOLD indicated a change from previous day's report		 (O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

