Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The Patriots did not practice on Monday, but these are the projections had they practiced. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-3) Out Player Position Injury No Players Listed Did Not Participate Player Position Injury Rob Gronkowski TE Forearm / Hip Chandler Jones DE Ankle Logan Mankins G Ankle / Calf Limited Participation Player Position Injury Ron Brace DT Elbow Patrick Chung S Shoulder / Hamstring Dan Connolly G Back Steve Gregory S Hip Aaron Hernandez TE Ankle Dont'a Hightower LB Hamstring Brandon Lloyd WR Knee Nick McDonald OL Shoulder Trevor Scott DE Hamstring Brandon Spikes LB Knee Sebastian Vollmer OT Back/Knee Wes Welker WR Ankle Tracy White LB Foot Full Participation Player Position Injury Julian Edelman WR Hand Kyle Love DT Knee Jerod Mayo LB Elbow NEW YORK JETS (4-6) Out Player Position Injury No Players Listed Did Not Participate Player Position Injury Jason Hill WR Low Back Limited Participation Player Position Injury Aaron Berry DB Quad Kenrick Ellis DL Knee Jeremy Kerley WR Heel / Hamstring Joe McKnight RB Ankle Sione Pouha DL Low Back Bart Scott LB Toe Full Participation Player Position Injury Jeff Cumberland TE Wrist Mike DeVito DL Finger Clyde Gates WR Shoulder Stephen Hill WR Ankle LaRon Landry DB Heel Nick Mangold OL Thumb Brandon Moore OL Hip / Foot Calvin Pace LB Shoulder Bilal Powell RB Shoulder Mark Sanchez QB Low Back Matt Slauson OL Knee Tim Tebow QB Ribs Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions

Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP) **BOLD indicated a change from previous day's report (O) Out = definitely will not play

(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play

(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play

(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty