Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski inspired by teenager Jake Drake, who served as Keeper of the Light for Crucial Catch game

"We were in a fog," said Jake's father, Brian.

"It was shocking how much it affected the entire family. That was the big takeaway for me and the whole experience, besides how blessed we are to be in the right place at the right time with the right people. We got very lucky. But it really took a toll on all the members of the family, and we've been climbing back ever since."

Thursday certainly helped with that.

The Drake family came into contact with the Make-A-Wish foundation, who encouraged Jake to dream big with his ask.

His definition of big? A day with 6-foot-6, future Hall of Famer, Rob Gronkowski.

"It's been my dream to be like him since I was little," said Jake, who is a Patriots fan, despite being raised in Florida.

"He really inspired me through all the times I've seen him play, and then once I read a book about what he did during college and everything he went through it kind of reminded me of myself because I went through surgery, I had to take a lot of time off of school and stuff. So this was very exciting."

Make-A-Wish and the Patriots Foundation made the arrangements to fly Jake, his parents, and two siblings to New England.

They met up with Rob at Splitsville in Patriot Place for bowling and Zombie dodgeball, with Jake taking full advantage of the opportunity to ask him a ton of questions. The great big brother he is, Jake made sure his brother and sister got just as much attention as he did.

"Jake was telling me that I was his hero growing up and that he loved watching me – that I inspired him. But let me tell you this, Jake inspired me just to see how he carried himself," said Rob.