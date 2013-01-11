Patriots Locker Room Quotes

RUNNING BACK STEVAN RIDLEY

(On the fast-approaching playoff game on Sunday…)

"It's closing in. I just got off the field and had a good practice and we have a few more days to prepare. Right now, the team is excited and ready to go, and I think we're ready to play some football."

(On expecting the unexpected against the Texans…)

"Absolutely. Obviously the game didn't go the way they [wanted it] to the first time. They're going to change something up, they're going to do some things different. For us, we have to be assignment sound and know what we have to do."

(On neutralizing J.J. Watt…)

"J.J. Watt is an exceptional player and we have to have some hats on him every down, every play throughout the game because he's a playmaker. So for us … whatever we have to do, we have to get away from him, put two hats on him, make sure he's blocked, because he's the leader of their defense."

(On whether he might have to block J.J. Watt…)

"I might have to. I mean he's going to be causing chaos out there. I have faith in our offensive line. They're going to do a great job but hey if they need the help that's what teams are for."