Patriots Mailbag: Draft plans, QB thoughts and more

Doesn't it make more sense to sign say Baker Mayfield and trade the second pick overall for another first-rounder in the top 10 and a bunch of other high draft picks in the draft and maybe next year's draft, and get the receiver from LSU Malik Nabers or the tight end Brock Bowers? And get a couple of the best tackles in the draft? Tim Cruise

That is certainly an option. Carolina and Chicago switched spots from 9 to 1last year and the Bears were able to add a second-round pick plus a first-rounder in 2024 and a second-rounder in 2025 (plus D.J. Moore). So, the Patriots could trade down and likely grab one of the two players you mentioned depending on how far down they dropped. They would likely add a second-round pick as well, so adding a tackle would also be a possibility. The key for me is which pick the Patriots land on. If they get either 1 or 2 I think they need to take either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. Anything lower than that brings a variety of possibilities. If the Patriots aren't able to draft a quarterback high, then signing a free agent like Mayfield would be an option. But there's still a lot to be determined as the Patriots currently sit in the fourth slot.

I truly believe that Marvin Harrison Jr. is a once in a generation player (think Randy Moss, Jerry Rice, etc.). If he should fall to us, I believe that we have to take him. I don't believe this year's quarterbacks are that much better than Mac Jones. The problem is that he has absolutely nobody to throw to that creates separation. Harrison will instantly do that. Any average running back can look great behind a dominant offensive line. Just a fact. Therefore, shouldn't an even average QB be able to throw to a wide-open receiver? Tell me that I am wrong? Todd Titus

First, I will not be telling you your opinion is wrong, especially since we've never seen any of these players in the NFL. I can't say Harrison is not a generational player and I can't tell you how good I think the college quarterbacks will be. I can offer my opinion, though. Harrison is excellent and I believe he will succeed in the NFL. However, in my view both Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are light years better than Mac Jones and most NFL talent evaluators agree. In fact, one current NFL GM told MMQB's Albert Breer that Williams would have been the top quarterback taken combining the 2021-24 drafts together. That evaluator ranked Williams first followed by Trevor Lawrence and then Maye. Watching Williams and Maye and comparing their skills to Jones is a mismatch. Now, there are obviously no guarantees and there are a lot of things that go into making a great quarterback beyond skills so I understand there's risk. Just like there's risk in banking on a wide receiver without a quarterback to throw him the ball. I think Garrett Wilson is outstanding and he hasn't been able to lift the Jets because he hasn't had any consistent quarterback to throw him the ball. If the Patriots fall out of the top two spots then perhaps grabbing Harrison would make sense. But it's hard to build around a wide receiver when you don't have anyone to get him the ball.

I see you claimed Nathan Rourke off waivers. What's the plan with him? Will he see any game time in these last three games? Tom Hudson