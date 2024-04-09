Patriots Mailbag: Is it Maye or McCarthy?

I seem to be alone but I prefer Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy over the other choice. My reasoning is simple. Both Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are southern boys who haven't had a ton of experience playing in the cold rain and snow of New England. I know most people think that is overrated but being 65 and having lived here all my life I have seen a lot of southerner's reactions to our weather. I work as a security guard dealing with truck drivers who to a man seem to hate our weather unless they are from the northern tier of states. So, color me crazy, but I think J.J. is the best fit?

Gary Fiske

Hinsdale, N.H.

First I'll say that you are absolutely not overrating the importance of having a quarterback who can play in bad weather. I feel that trait is extremely important in a quarterback as half the season is played in less-than-optimal conditions. Tom Brady was at his best when the weather was at its worst. That said, I don't think where a person is from makes him more or less prepared to deal with the elements. I believe Maye will handle bad weather just fine due to his size and strength. He will not have problems throwing in windy conditions due to his arm strength. Mac Jones did not possess enough arm strength to ably deal with the harsh New England conditions and that was one reason why he struggled down the stretch. It wasn't his only problem of course, but it was on the list. I know Daniels had some comments attached to him earlier in the pre-draft process indicating he did not want to play in the northeast so maybe he would be more of a concern, but like Maye he certainly has enough size and strength to compete in the elements. So, I'm 100 percent with you with regard to the importance of playing in bad weather but not necessarily in agreement that Maye and Daniels can't do it. We shall see.

We Pats fans have watched as our de facto GM has been on cruise control during the free agency period. No home runs were hit but there were several hits, some of an urgent nature. Compared to the Texans, the Pats were seemingly spinning their wheels in place. If the Pats have an outstanding draft (The first three picks hit and a franchise QB is among them) I can see the Pats being very active in next year's free agency. They have over $60 million dollars more than any other team available per Over The Cap. With a potential franchise QB in place, more players will seriously consider the Pats, like when Brady was here. Do you think this year's free agent spending was done with next year's free agency in mind?

David Brown

I do not believe that was part of the thought process but it certainly could work out that way given the scenario you laid out. In my view Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf wanted to keep their own players and build with a younger nucleus and that's why they didn't spend as much in free agency as some hoped. I think they aggressively targeted Calvin Ridley and were willing to pay him in excess of $20 million a year to get him, so I don't see that as an example of waiting until next season to spend. If the draft process pans out the way you describe, that would be the most important element of any rebuild and whatever they do in free agency in the future will be gravy.

I saw your 2024 opponents. Trade down for more offensive line, defensive line and wide receiver help. As for a QB, take Spencer Rattler or Bo Nix if you can or take the [Michael Pratt] later. Jerod Mayo needs to call Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels for consulting purposes.

Dennis O'Sullivan

I'm not sure what the schedule has to do with the need to find a quarterback. The Patriots definitely need help on the offensive line and at wide receiver. I don't think the defensive line is nearly as much of a priority at this point. If you wait until Day 2 to take a quarterback the odds would be overwhelmingly against finding the answer at quarterback. So, you can take Rattler if you want, but that would almost certainly mean the Patriots will still need a quarterback heading into the 2025 season. Obviously, that could be the case if they take Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye at 3 also, but at least you're taking the more talented options.

Any chance they take wide receiver at 3 or trade for a No. 1 WR and draft Dillon Gabriel?

Russell Doe

At this stage I would be surprised if the Patriots took a receiver at No. 3. I just don't think it's worth passing on a potential starting quarterback to grab a wideout that high. I don't rule out the Patriots looking to acquire a top receiver, however. Maybe San Francisco would be willing to deal Brandon Aiyuk as he's set to enter the final year of his contract. I do not see Gabriel as a viable NFL quarterback and would be surprised if he was drafted at all. He's very small, doesn't have a great arm and is not considered a prospect.

If the Patriots did indeed take Drake Maye then they pick a top tackle with the 34th pick, what are the chances they could still be able to get a No. 1 receiver in the third round in a receiver heavy draft?

Luis Manalaysay

I don't think the odds of finding a true No. 1 receiver in the third round would be great, but it wouldn't be as tough as finding a quarterback that late. Plenty of wideouts have made an impact in the middle and later rounds in recent seasons, like the Rams Puka Nucua last season. Nucua had an excellent rookie season and as a fifth-round pick would be an outlier, but there are plenty of guys who contribute right away taken on Day 2 and 3. I agree with your scenario – take a quarterback and then a tackle and hope you can still find a talented wideout in a deep draft at that position. Of course, that's easy for us to say sitting on the outside!!

Michael Onwenu quickly became a good starter at guard and a capable right tackle. What did teams miss on their scouting evaluation to have him drop to pick 182?

Todd Johnson