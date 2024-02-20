Patriots Mailbag: Should the Patriots Actually Focus on Defense in Free Agency?

The Patriots are heading into an offseason where everyone is understandably clamoring for upgrades on offense.

After finishing tied for last in scoring offense in 2023, New England should undergo a significant overhaul on the offensive side of the ball, starting with the quarterback position and trickling down to the supporting cast.

With the unofficial start to free agency at the NFL Scouting Combine next week in Indianapolis, we'll get a gauge for which marquee names will hit the open market. Teams can start placing the franchise tag on players today, Feb. 20, with the deadline to tag players on March 5th. Plus, there are often discussions in Indy where teams and agents get an idea of a player's value in the marketplace.

Things can change rapidly until the 2024 league year begins with the legal tampering period on March 11. However, the pool of free agents is expected to be more robust on the defensive side of the ball. Despite needing to invest heavily in offense, the best course for the Patriots may be to reinforce a strength by continuing to stack talent on defense.

New England ranked ninth in DVOA on defense last season. With new head coach Jerod Mayo being a defensive-minded coach, it's worth noting that 15 of Pro Football Focus's top 20 pending free agents are defensive players. In particular, edge rusher and defensive line are deep.

Offensively, the only clear upgrades on the open market are Bucs receiver Mike Evans, Jags wideout Calvin Ridley, and possibly Texans tight end Dalton Schultz. Based on current reports, Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman Jr. are expected to be tagged. At quarterback, Tampa Bay is making a significant push to retain Baker Mayfield, leaving a 35-year-old Kirk Cousins coming off a torn Achilles as the only starting-caliber free-agent quarterback, who will likely seek a contract worth $35 million per year.

Along the offensive line, the tackle market leaves a lot to be desired. One of the Pats own guys, Mike Onwenu, who might be a long-term starter at guard, is the best available lineman. Then, you have 33-year-old Tyron Smith or injury-prone dart throws like Jonah Williams and Mekhi Becton — it's not a good free-agent group at OT, especially compared to the draft class.

We'd all love to see the Patriots rebuild their offense in free agency, and there are certainly players who could help point the ship in the right direction. However, the Pats ought to learn from their 2021 spending spree and chase top-tier talent, which is mostly on defense.

In 2021, the Patriots paid market price for veteran skill talent, leaving them with a two-year core of Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Hunter Henry, and Jonnu Smith. The group wasn't awful in the 2021 season, but we can all agree it wasn't good enough. Sure, the Pats could've added more wisely to their veteran core. But that level of skill players is usually available in free agency, not the game-changing talent.

Besides staying active in the trade market, where blue-chip receiver talent could be available, the Patriots should follow the talent in free agency. Although it's all about offense right now in New England, that might mean making their bigger splashes on defense. The Pats can turn their attention entirely to the offense in April's draft with the defense set.

Let's empty the Patriots Unfiltered mailbag with the offseason ramping up at the combine next week:

Q: Which wide receiver would you pay in the free-agent market and why? - Luc G

Assuming the Bengals and Colts maintain team control over Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman, Calvin Ridley would be my top free-agent target for the Patriots. Ridley's game has always been intriguing as a highly efficient route runner who can create explosive plays before and after the catch. Ridley has good alignment flexibility to play the X or the Z spots, is a top-tier route runner with his initial burst and separation quickness, and has averaged 1,195 yards in his last two full seasons. Ridley would give OC Alex Van Pelt another Amari Cooper, with Cooper coming off back-to-back productive seasons in Cleveland under Van Pelt. You can't go wrong with future Hall of Famer Mike Evans, but Ridley is over a year younger and likely cheaper.

Q: Is there any scenario where you could see the Patriots rolling with Mac Jones next season? - @PatsSavage