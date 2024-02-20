 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Feb 15 - 02:00 PM | Tue Feb 20 - 11:55 AM

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots fans who sat through snow for Matthew Slater's final game express gratitude for legendary special teamer who 'set gold standard'

Photos: Best of Matthew Slater

Matthew Slater's Family Reflects on Legendary Special Teams Patriots Career

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Patriots Actually Focus on Defense in Free Agency?

Patriots Announce New Additions to Coaching Staff

James Ferentz Announces Retirement

2024 Patriots Mock Draft 1.0 | Mike & Evan Select Marvin Harrison Jr. and Drake Maye

Lazar's NFL Draft Tiers: Pre-Combine Quarterback Rankings

Head Coach Jerod Mayo Shares Black History Month Message with Patriots Fans

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 Interview with Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Jeremy Springer

The Story Behind Patriots Legend Ron Burton & his Honorary Training Village

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episode 1 (video edition)

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 Interview with Patriots Defensive Coordinator DeMarcus Covington

Patriots Unfiltered: Coaching Staff Additions, Projecting Offensive Scheme, Recent Mock Drafts

Patriots Catch-22 2/15: NFL Draft Talk, Tiers of Wide Receivers

Statement from New England Patriots

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Van Pelt 1-on-1 as new Patriots Offensive Coordinator

10 Best Duos in Patriots History

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Patriots Actually Focus on Defense in Free Agency?

With free agency fast approaching, could the pool of defensive players be more enticing for the Patriots than addressing needs on offense?

Published: Feb 20, 2024 at 06:00 AM Updated: Feb 20, 2024 at 06:00 AM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

2022-Mailbag-16x9

The Patriots are heading into an offseason where everyone is understandably clamoring for upgrades on offense.

After finishing tied for last in scoring offense in 2023, New England should undergo a significant overhaul on the offensive side of the ball, starting with the quarterback position and trickling down to the supporting cast.

With the unofficial start to free agency at the NFL Scouting Combine next week in Indianapolis, we'll get a gauge for which marquee names will hit the open market. Teams can start placing the franchise tag on players today, Feb. 20, with the deadline to tag players on March 5th. Plus, there are often discussions in Indy where teams and agents get an idea of a player's value in the marketplace.

Things can change rapidly until the 2024 league year begins with the legal tampering period on March 11. However, the pool of free agents is expected to be more robust on the defensive side of the ball. Despite needing to invest heavily in offense, the best course for the Patriots may be to reinforce a strength by continuing to stack talent on defense.

New England ranked ninth in DVOA on defense last season. With new head coach Jerod Mayo being a defensive-minded coach, it's worth noting that 15 of Pro Football Focus's top 20 pending free agents are defensive players. In particular, edge rusher and defensive line are deep.

Offensively, the only clear upgrades on the open market are Bucs receiver Mike Evans, Jags wideout Calvin Ridley, and possibly Texans tight end Dalton Schultz. Based on current reports, Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman Jr. are expected to be tagged. At quarterback, Tampa Bay is making a significant push to retain Baker Mayfield, leaving a 35-year-old Kirk Cousins coming off a torn Achilles as the only starting-caliber free-agent quarterback, who will likely seek a contract worth $35 million per year.

Along the offensive line, the tackle market leaves a lot to be desired. One of the Pats own guys, Mike Onwenu, who might be a long-term starter at guard, is the best available lineman. Then, you have 33-year-old Tyron Smith or injury-prone dart throws like Jonah Williams and Mekhi Becton — it's not a good free-agent group at OT, especially compared to the draft class.

We'd all love to see the Patriots rebuild their offense in free agency, and there are certainly players who could help point the ship in the right direction. However, the Pats ought to learn from their 2021 spending spree and chase top-tier talent, which is mostly on defense.

In 2021, the Patriots paid market price for veteran skill talent, leaving them with a two-year core of Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Hunter Henry, and Jonnu Smith. The group wasn't awful in the 2021 season, but we can all agree it wasn't good enough. Sure, the Pats could've added more wisely to their veteran core. But that level of skill players is usually available in free agency, not the game-changing talent.

Besides staying active in the trade market, where blue-chip receiver talent could be available, the Patriots should follow the talent in free agency. Although it's all about offense right now in New England, that might mean making their bigger splashes on defense. The Pats can turn their attention entirely to the offense in April's draft with the defense set.

Let's empty the Patriots Unfiltered mailbag with the offseason ramping up at the combine next week:

Q: Which wide receiver would you pay in the free-agent market and why? - Luc G

Assuming the Bengals and Colts maintain team control over Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman, Calvin Ridley would be my top free-agent target for the Patriots. Ridley's game has always been intriguing as a highly efficient route runner who can create explosive plays before and after the catch. Ridley has good alignment flexibility to play the X or the Z spots, is a top-tier route runner with his initial burst and separation quickness, and has averaged 1,195 yards in his last two full seasons. Ridley would give OC Alex Van Pelt another Amari Cooper, with Cooper coming off back-to-back productive seasons in Cleveland under Van Pelt. You can't go wrong with future Hall of Famer Mike Evans, but Ridley is over a year younger and likely cheaper.

Q: Is there any scenario where you could see the Patriots rolling with Mac Jones next season? - @PatsSavage

No, I don't see a scenario where Jones is brought back as the presumptive starter, and I'm surprised that's gaining traction amongst Pats fans. Besides the obvious struggles that Mac's had on the field, HC Jerod Mayo needs to set the right tone with the rest of the team. What does it say to the other 52 players in the locker room if the Pats ride with Mac again? It was pretty clear that the locker room lost faith in Jones last season, and it's hard to envision Mac inspiring much confidence in his teammates again. Both sides need a fresh start.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1).
AP Photo by Matt Ludtke
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1).

Q: Where do you currently stand on the Patriots potentially trading for Justin Fields? - Keroack B

In my tri-weekly reset of my stance on acquiring Fields, I was a big believer in Fields's talent in the 2021 NFL Draft as many QB2 in that class (behind Trevor Lawrence). With the right offensive system and supporting cast, Fields has the playmaking traits to be a winning quarterback (mobility, arm talent) despite his limitations as an in-structure passer.

However, the fact that the Patriots would need to part with valuable draft capital to trade for Fields makes acquiring him less enticing. If he was a free agent, I'd take Fields in a similar move to the Bucs signing Baker Mayfield last offseason. But giving up picks for Fields that would take New England out of drafting a quarterback in the top 100 is not my preferred path. In a world where it was Fields plus a day-two rookie, like Michael Penix or Bo Nix, sure. Unfortunately, the asking price for Fields will likely be so high that he's your guy. I'm not putting all my eggs in the Justin Fields basket.

Q: Have you covered which quarterbacks are the best fits for the Bears and Commanders in the draft? It could determine who is available for the Pats at No. 3. - Bob M

Great question. For Chicago, new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's offensive system comes from the McVay tree with less condensed formations and more spread concepts in Seattle. Personally, I think Caleb Williams is too good for the Bears to pass up, and although I'd rather see Caleb in a Reid/Philly-inspired system, his talent should hold up in any scheme.

As for Washington, the fit between Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels in Kliff Kingsbury's offense is a great debate. It's worth noting that Maye has played in an air raid system at North Carolina. But he'd be better suited in a system with more under-center concepts than a traditional Kingsbury scheme. Maye has a big arm and can throw on the run, so putting him in a more traditional pro-style offense with play-action and moving pockets would allow him to unlock his vertical passing ability while simplifying his footwork and reads.

Based on what Kingsbury did in college and with the Cardinals, Daniels's dual-threat ability to scramble out of trouble and throw the deep ball from spread formations seems like an ideal fit. Maye is a better off-script creator as a passer. But Daniels's timing in the drop-back pass-game and ability to impact the game with his mobility on designed runs and scrambles would allow Kingsbury to use his entire playbook. The only hesitation with Daniels is that Kingsbury might not want to go down the same road as he did with Kyler Murray, who was similarly reliant on his mobility being a game-changing factor.

Still, Daniels would be my pick in Washington, leaving the Patriots with Maye, assuming they're also going quarterback at No. 3. My guess is the Pats and OC Alex Van Pelt would be ecstatic with Maye.

Q: How did the Patriots lose Steve Belichick to a college team (University of Washington)? Was he offered a position on Jerod Mayo's staff? - Shane O

There's reporting out there that indicates the Patriots offered Steve Belichick a position on Mayo's staff, with ESPN's Mike Reiss floating the possibility of an assistant head coach title at one point. I believe there was an offer on the table for Belichick to return to the coaching staff, but similarly to Bill O'Brien, there was a sense that Mayo should hire his own staff. Plus, DeMarcus Covington was ready to be the defensive coordinator, and having Steve in the building would've set up a potentially awkward situation where the former play-caller was looking over Covington's shoulder. Belichick and Mayo were close during their time in New England, with Mayo being more the front-facing spokesperson while Steve was the play-calling maestro. For better or worse, the split seemed to be a decision for each to forge their own path.

Related Links

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
AP Photo by Jay LaPrete
Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Q: Although Marvin Harrison would be a good choice for any team, why would he be chosen before any of the top three quarterbacks in this year's draft? - Dave B

Besides his undeniable blue-chip talent, the argument for Harrison Jr. is taking a long-term approach to a rebuild by stacking talent on the roster. Rather than looking for the instant fix by hitting on the quarterback, the Patriots could view their situation as a multi-year rebuild. In that case, the best thing to do would be to take the best player available to improve their overall roster talent. Eventually, when the roster is in better shape, you drop the quarterback in with a supporting cast prepared to hit the ground running with a young QB.

The flaw in that logic is that you only have so many opportunities to pick this high in the draft, and there's no guarantee the quarterback class will be as strong in the future. It's really simple: if the Patriots are sold on one of these quarterbacks, you have to take him, but otherwise, slow-playing the rebuild by taking Harrison Jr. is also a viable plan. It will just take patience from the top brass in the organization and the fanbase.

Q: What are the chances the Pats try to get Derrick Henry in free agency as a No. 2 running back to Rhamondre Stevenson? - Tony E

Normally, I'd be a hard pass on paying a veteran running back any significant guaranteed money or committing multiple years to a running back in free agency. History tells us that investing in aging running backs who had hefty workloads throughout their careers is unwise, especially when you can get similar value at various points in the draft.

With that said, Henry is among a group of free-agent running backs that's impressive: Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, and Austin Ekeler are also pending free agents. Based on the markets for Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook last offseason, and Barkley and Jacobs, two premier backs, struggling to sign long-term deals in their current homes, you wonder if the position is becoming undervalued. If that's the case, it could be a zig while everyone is zagging type move for the Patriots, who will be run-heavy under Van Pelt. With several top backs available, it could saturate the market, and a potential 1,000-yard back could be a bargain. If that's the case, I'd entertain pairing another star running back with Rhamondre. My preference would be either Ekeler or Pollard, who could be a lightning to Rhamondre's thunder.

Q: What is the plan at tight end? We need someone who can develop into a long-term starter. - Spencer

Along with running back, tight end is the other offensive position where the Patriots could find value in free agency. It would benefit the Pats to have a proven commodity in the room before the draft since 1. Rookie tight ends don't typically produce in high-volume roles immediately, and 2. This tight end class lacks day-one impact starters besides Brock Bowers (Georgia, top 20) and Ja'Tavion Sanders (Texas, top 40).

It's worth exploring a short-term contract to retain Hunter Henry, an above-average starter and now a team captain in New England. But there are also younger options in Dalton Schultz and Noah Fant, while Gerald Evertt's ability to create yards after the catch in a heavy play-action scheme would be a good fit in AVP's offense. Schultz's skill set and production are similar to Henry's; he's just younger. Everett and Fant bring more big-play ability to the offense – all three would be good fits.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Patriots Mailbag: A Pivotal Patriots Offseason Arrives

With the Chiefs crowned Super Bowl champs for a second year in a row, the Patriots and 30 other teams begin their offseason quest for contention.
news

Patriots Mailbag: To QB or not QB?

Sitting at No. 3 in the draft, the Patriots will have a choice between taking a quarterback or moving in another direction.
news

Patriots Mailbag: What Does the Super Bowl Matchup Say About How the Pats Should Rebuild the Roster? 

With two different roster-building strategies squaring off in Super Bowl LVIII, which path should the Patriots take this offseason? 
news

Patriots Mailbag: How Will Patriots Evolve Under Mayo?

With a new head coach in place, Patriots fans are charting different courses through the offseason with free agency and draft plans.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Where does Mayo start?

Lots of questions wondering how Jerod Mayo will go about rebuilding the Patriots in this week's mailbag.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Setting the Table for the Patriots Offseason

With the third overall pick and tons of projected cap space, how can the Patriots rebuild the roster to get back to contention in 2024?
news

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats ring in 2024?

With just one more game to go, Patriots fans are focused on the upcoming offseason and all the potential changes that could be in store.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Draft plans, QB thoughts and more

Lots of draft-related questions in this week's Patriots Mailbag.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Evaluating the Future for Key Patriots as Regular Season Winds Down

With three games remaining in the regular season, what does the future hold for these key Patriots figures heading into the offseason?
news

Patriots Mailbag: Finishing the Final Four Games and Taking a Glance at 2024

With a third win under their belt, Patriots fans are wondering what the final four weeks will have in store and how much change is in store for the offseason.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Draft ideas, rebuilding thoughts and more

With the Patriots struggling down the stretch fans are looking ahead to the offseason in this week's mailbag.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots fans who sat through snow for Matthew Slater's final game express gratitude for legendary special teamer who 'set gold standard'

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Patriots Actually Focus on Defense in Free Agency?

Patriots Announce New Additions to Coaching Staff

James Ferentz Announces Retirement

Lazar's NFL Draft Tiers: Pre-Combine Quarterback Rankings

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Slater's Family Reflects on Legendary Special Teams Patriots Career

Annie and Jackie Slater sit down to reflect on Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater's legendary career in New England. They highlight Slater's interest in football growing up idolizing his Hall of Fame father, his passion for special teams and his dedication to being a spiritual leader for his teammates.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft 1.0 | Mike & Evan Select Marvin Harrison Jr. and Drake Maye

Tune in for the first NFL Mock Draft of 2024 with Patriots.com's Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar. Hear more from Lazar and Dussault on top draft picks and players to watch, including quarterbacks Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., Jayden Daniels and more ahead of the event in Detroit, Michigan.

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 Interview with Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Jeremy Springer

Watch an exclusive one-on-one interview with new Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Jeremy Springer.

The Story Behind Patriots Legend Ron Burton & his Honorary Training Village

Follow the remarkable story of NFL Hall of Famer running back, Ron Burton and see how his charitable contributions to the game has inspired the New England Patriots organization. Learn about the Ron Burton Training Village in Hubbardston, Massachusetts, hear about Burton's career, family and what his legacy means to the community.

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episode 1 (video edition)

Patriots.com's Matt Smith hosts a roundtable with Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault breaking down episodes one and two of Apple TV's, The Dynasty: New England Patriots. In these episodes Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady help transform the Patriots from perennial underachiever to a championship organization. The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 Interview with Patriots Defensive Coordinator DeMarcus Covington

Patriots defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington talks about the culture he wants to establish and how working alongside head coach Jerod Mayo has helped his career.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising