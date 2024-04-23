 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Apr 23 - 02:00 PM | Wed Apr 24 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Unfiltered: Draft Rumors, Weighing Trade-down Scenarios, Best Fits

NFL Notes: Some thoughts as the draft approaches

Patriots Mailbag: With the Draft Days Away, What Will the Pats Do in the First Round?

Patriots sign TE Mitchell Wilcox

Christian Gonzalez's Journey from College Football to the NFL

Kevin Hart to host 'roast' of Patriots legend Tom Brady live on Netflix next month

Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

Lazar's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits 

Deuce's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits

From the Archives: Tom Brady 2000 Draft Conference Call

Photos: Patriots Center David Andrews Receives Team's 2024 Ed Block Courage Award

Six Takeaways From Eliot Wolf's Pre-Draft Press Conference 

Patriots Unfiltered: Takeaways from Eliot Wolf's Pre-Draft Presser, Evaluating the Draft QBs, Potential Trades

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the QBs

Patriots Catch-22: Top 10 Mock Drafts, Michael Penix Visit with NE, Top 50 Big Board

Drake Maye & A Big First Round Trade | Patriots Mock Draft 2.0

Photos: Patriots First Round Picks from the Past 20 Years

Patriots Mailbag: Finalizing Patriots Draft Outlook

Photos: Patriots Begin Second Week of Phase One Offseason Workouts

Patriots Unfiltered: Spotlighting the QB Draft Class, Jayden Daniels Unconventional Playing Style, WR Landscape

Patriots Mailbag: With the Draft Days Away, What Will the Pats Do in the First Round?

Here's what we think the Patriots plans are in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Plus, answering your draft questions. 

Apr 23, 2024 at 06:00 AM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

4-23-mailbag

After months of speculation about the Patriots most highly anticipated NFL draft in decades, it's finally draft week. We've made it.

Patriots personnel chief Eliot Wolf will make the final decision on the draft pick for New England. Last week, Wolf held a pre-draft press conference with a clear message: the Patriots are "open for business" in the trade market as a draft and develop team where "the more picks we have, the better." On the surface, that sounds like trading down from the third overall pick is on the table.

However, my belief is that it's more complicated than receiving a king's ransom to move the Pats off their original draft slot, so here's what I think I think about the Patriots at No. 3 overall (this is not a report. Just my gut feeling):

The Patriots are taking a quarterback with their first pick in this draft. It's a great quarterback class, and they desperately need one. That's been the plan since the scuttlebutt began in February, and there's no reason to believe it's changed. Organizationally, it's the right move.

The league-wide consensus has the quarterbacks ranked in this order: Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix, and Bo Nix. My gut feeling is that the Patriots feel similarly to the consensus and would be happy with either Daniels or Maye. But what if they see it differently or another team sees it differently? That's when it gets interesting. What I think I think is the Patriots are entertaining the possibility of a Jayson Tatum-like trade down.

For those who don't cross Boston sports, here's a summary: In 2017, the Celtics held the number one pick in the NBA Draft, with the consensus being Washington's Markelle Fultz was the best player in the draft, followed by UCLA guard Lonzo Ball. However, Celtics GM Danny Ainge correctly identified Duke forward Jayson Tatum as the best player in the class. Boston rolled the dice with intel that Philly would take Fultz and the Lakers would select Ball second overall, so Ainge swapped the No. 1 pick for the No. 3 draft choice with the Sixers. He read the board perfectly, and the C's got Tatum plus a future first-round pick from the 76ers.

In the end, Tatum is a three-time All-NBA superstar for the Celtics, and Fultz was a major bust in Philly. As for Ball, he's an NBA player but nothing special. Simply put, Ainge nailed it. He got the right guy while adding another first-round pick in 2019 -- a coup for Boston.

Bringing it back to the Patriots, I think they'd entertain a trade-down if they'd still get their Jayson Tatum. If their board or someone else's is different from the consensus, then they could trade down, let that team take the other guy while New England still gets their quarterback and extra picks. For first-time decision-makers Eliot Wolf and head coach Jerod Mayo, that's a major risk. The most likely trade partners are the Giants (No. 6) and Vikings (No. 11), so there would be a gap to wait for their guy to fall into their lap. They could always trade back up like the Cardinals did last year, but now there are a lot of moving parts.

Ultimately, the safe assumption is the Patriots will stick and pick their quarterback. But if they can manipulate the board to add assets while still getting the quarterback they'd pick at three, we could be in for a wild first round on Thursday night.

With two days to go until draft weekend, let's empty the Patriots Unfiltered mailbag:

Q: I see the Patriots hosted QB Michael Penix Jr. on a 30 visit late in the process. Is this just due diligence, or does it indicate we are willing to trade down? - Badax33 M

The Patriots reportedly hosted Washington quarterback Michael Penix on a 30-visit in the final days that visits were permitted. According to the MMQB's Albert Breer, the visit wasn't planned in advance, indicating it was a last-minute addition to the schedule. My read on Penix's visit is that the interest there is real, and he could be their Jayson Tatum, likely with the 11th pick in the draft from the Vikings.

Related Links

One of the hot rumors is that Penix won't make it past QB-needy teams such as the Broncos (No. 12) and Raiders (No. 13). Both AFC West teams have done their homework on Penix, who led the nation with 43 big-time throws last season. Penix's pinpoint deep-ball accuracy, arm talent, and intangibles would be worthy of a top-15 pick. However, his extensive injury history with two significant knee injuries and advanced age (24 years old in May) as a six-year college player profiles more as an early second-round pick. Still, the QB tax could push him into the first round, where the Patriots might view his toughness, leadership, and pure passing ability as their best bet in this draft (along with adding picks).

Q: Would the Vikings actually offer three first-round picks and one of Justin Jefferson or LT Christian Darrisaw to the Patriots for No. 3? Is that the bag the Pats want? - D Favreau

Although it's a great idea to follow Chicago's lead by including a veteran starter in the deal, like the Bears did when they acquired D.J. Moore from the Panthers last offseason, my sense is Minnesota hasn't offered that kind of package to New England. Based on reports, there are rumblings that the Vikings are trying to avoid including their second first-round pick, No. 23, in a deal. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell indicated Minnesota is serious about trading up for a quarterback, but it could be a smaller trade-up, where the compensation would be less significant.

For the Patriots, the offer in the question would certainly qualify as "the bag" that head coach Jerod Mayo was referring to at the league meetings last month. However, my guess is Justin Jefferson is off limits. Darrissaw is an interesting idea since it would solve New England's left tackle issues. Still, the feeling here is the Vikings are aiming to make more of a skip than a jump to possibly secure Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy by trading up to No. 8 with Atlanta. If the final offer from the Vikings is three first-round picks plus Darrisaw, I think the Patriots would seriously consider taking that deal.

Q: Who do you see that could be available at No. 34 or later in the draft at wide receiver? - Richard B

Another interesting draft-related topic is the order of operations for the Patriots to address their other two major needs at wide receiver and offensive tackle. From this perspective, the answer is simple: the 34th pick should be the best player available at either tackle or receiver. In other words, don't lock yourselves into one position.

There are a handful of intriguing day-two options at wide receiver in a very deep class. However, a comment from Wolf looms large about the type of receiver the Pats could target: "We have players who can line up and play at X receiver. Do we have players that on a 3x1 [formation] can beat the backside coverage every single time? I'm not sure we have that yet," Wolf said.

The Patriots personnel chief indicated the Patriots could target an X receiver who can beat backside coverage or tilt the coverage toward his side of the field. The Pats need that game-altering playmaker and shouldn't pigeonhole themselves to one type of receiver – just draft the best receiver. That said, the Pats pursuit of Calvin Ridley, who measures in at 6-0 and 189 pounds, indicates they may favor a route-running technician more than a size-speed prospect. Although he has a thicker build, OC Alex Van Pelt had a similar separator in Amari Cooper playing the X receiver spot in the Browns offense over the last few seasons.

My board in the Cooper/Ridley outside receiver mold: Ladd McConkey (Georgia), Troy Franklin (Oregon), and UCF receiver Javon Baker. If they want a more physical outside receiver, that list could include Keon Coleman (FSU), Xavier Legette (South Carolina), or USC wideout Brenden Rice. There's also some appeal to pairing Drake Maye with college teammate Tez Walker and the Adonai Mitchell pipedream.

Q: Who do you think will be available at No. 34 at offensive tackle, or could they trade back into the first round to get someone they covet? - Dwight F

There's an interesting conversation about how the offensive tackle board could fall for the Patriots. As of now, the consensus is that the second wave of OT prospects, including J.C. Latham (Alabama), Amarius Mims (Georgia), and Tyler Guyton (Oklahoma), will happen in the 20s. That would leave the Patriots in no-man's land between the projected top tiers and the day-two tiers, where prospects such as Jordan Morgan (possibly a guard) and BYU's Kingsley Suamataia (could need a redshirt year) would be the top options at No. 34. There's also some buzz that Houston's Patrick Paul, a mammoth left tackle prospect (6-7, 331, 36" arms), could go higher than expected.

As a proud member of the Suamataia fan club, I'd take the chance on his athletic traits (9.40 RAS) and NFL bloodlines (Penei Sewell's cousin). Suamataia's hand technique is already NFL-ready, and his athleticism pops off the tape on his zone blocks, climbs/pulls, and space blocks. However, he can lose his technique in the run game, while he needs continued development to sniff out post-snap line movement. Overall, Suamataia is on the raw side. But he's not as far away as some think technique-wise, and it's hard to see him failing long-term with his athleticism and pedigree. Suamataia will be a good pro, even if it takes some time.

Q: So many mock drafts have them taking a right tackle when they need a left tackle. Is it reasonable to draft a right tackle and switch him to left tackle? - David F

My assumption is that many mock drafts predict that the Patriots will select Tyler Guyton, Amarius Mims, or, further down the board, Blake Fisher or Roger Rosengarten, who all mostly played right tackle in college. Suamataia, Patrick Pual (44 career starts at LT), and Jordan Morgan (37 career starts at LT) all played left tackle in 2023. Suamataia split time at left (10) and right tackle (12) across 22 career starts.

Anyway, I'd say it would be a smooth enough transition for Guyton and Mims to flip sides because those two have high-end athletic traits and measurables that fit at left tackle. Mims is an alien at 6-7, 340 pounds with 36-inch arms and a 9.59 RAS, while Guyton is a former basketball recruit with great size (6-7, 322, 34" arms) and athleticism (9.73 RAS). Those two are plenty athletic enough to be trusted as blindsided protectors, so there isn't much concern there.

As for Morgan, he made all 37 starts in his career at left tackle at Arizona. His issues aren't about which side he plays but rather sticking outside at the next level. Morgan has subpar arm length (32 ⅞") and choppy feet in pass protection, leaving him prone to opening his gate early. Morgan is so good on zone-reach blocks that he could stay at tackle in an outside zone-heavy scheme, but there are legitimate concerns about him staying outside in pass protection.

Lastly, Fisher and Rosengarten would be guys we'd predict to stay at right tackle, so maybe that would hurt their stock in the Patriots eyes. However, it's worth noting that Rosengarten played right tackle to protect his quarterback's blindside, with Penix being a lefty, so he has blindsided protector experience.

Long story short, I wouldn't get too caught up in left or right. It's not an easy transition, per se, but one a tackle can make if given the necessary time to develop, and the Patriots have time on their side. I'd also say the Patriots new offense could play a role here. With play-action and bootlegs/moving pockets being more prominent, it limits the 1-on-1 on an island exposures for both tackle spots, which is part of the system's appeal.

Van Pelt and O-Line coach Scott Peters will prioritize range and length at tackle, so as long as you check both those boxes, the Patriots can probably make it work regardless of sides.

Q: What do you think about trading for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk? - Darryl B

First, I love Brandon Aiyuk's game and think he'd immediately solve the Patriots receiver problems at the top of the depth chart. Aiyuk is a complete receiver with excellent route-running burst and technique to set up devastating breaks. He plays fast, plays through contact, and is one of the best pure separators in the league – Aiyuk is excellent. That said, how do the Patriots construct a trade for Aiyuk, and why are the 49ers trading him?

The obvious answer to the latter question is money, but from this vantage point, the 26-year-old has surpassed Deebo Samuel and George Kittle in the 49ers offensive hierarchy. Aiyuk is simply a better player than them now, and he's also a more traditional outside pass-catcher than Samuel, giving him a longer shelf life. With Brock Purdy on a rookie contract, why wouldn't the 49ers prioritize a long-term deal with Aiyuk? He should be their present and future.

As for a trade with the Patriots, Aiyuk has two more years of team control with year four plus a fifth-year option as a 2020 first-rounder. The starting point would seem to be the deal the Titans got for AJ Brown from the Eagles, which was the 18th and 101st overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Pats aren't trading No. 3 in a deal for Aiyuk, then their next pick isn't until No. 34. So, that means the Patriots are likely giving up three picks in the trade to add up the value. Does it make sense for a rebuilding team to give up three draft picks for one player? Not really.

There are ways for the Patriots to get creative to acquire Aiyuk. Although anything is possible, it's a bit more complicated with so many factors to consider, including the talent in this year's draft class, which could lessen the value of veteran receivers to an extent.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Patriots Mailbag: Finalizing Patriots Draft Outlook

With just 10 days to go until the NFL Draft, Patriots fans are locked in on the quarterbacks at third overall but wondering what a trade-down haul could bring in return.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Is it Maye or McCarthy?

More draft talk dominates this week's Patriots mailbag.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Are You Buying the Latest Patriots Draft Rumors Regarding the Quarterback Class?

The post-Pro Day reports are linking this quarterback prospect to the Patriots, but is it lying season or legitimate hype?
news

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting a Perfect Patriots Draft, Free Agency Reactions

With the bulk of free agency wrapping up, Patriots fans are turning their attention to how their team can hit a home run in the draft.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Patriots trade down?

Lots of draft talk in the week's mailbag with the possibility of trading down heating up.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the Opening Week of Free Agency, Wide Receiver Options, and More

With free-agent Calvin Ridley signing with the Titans, what are the Patriots other options at wide receiver? 
news

Patriots Mailbag: Combine Risers, Late-Round Fits and the Coming Free Agency Frenzy

With the Combine in the rearview mirror and Free Agency around the corner, Patriots fans are wondering what the next two months of player movement will bring to their team.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Pats pass on QB?

The idea of passing on a quarterback remains the hot topic in this week's Patriots mailbag.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Patriots Actually Focus on Defense in Free Agency?

With free agency fast approaching, could the pool of defensive players be more enticing for the Patriots than addressing needs on offense?
news

Patriots Mailbag: A Pivotal Patriots Offseason Arrives

With the Chiefs crowned Super Bowl champs for a second year in a row, the Patriots and 30 other teams begin their offseason quest for contention.
news

Patriots Mailbag: To QB or not QB?

Sitting at No. 3 in the draft, the Patriots will have a choice between taking a quarterback or moving in another direction.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Notes: Some thoughts as the draft approaches

Patriots Mailbag: With the Draft Days Away, What Will the Pats Do in the First Round?

Patriots sign TE Mitchell Wilcox

Kevin Hart to host 'roast' of Patriots legend Tom Brady live on Netflix next month

Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

Lazar's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Christian Gonzalez's Journey from College Football to the NFL

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez shares his journey from Texas to the NFL. He talks about his time playing college football at Colorado and Oregon and how his relationship with his coach Demetrice Martin helped motivate him and prepare him for the next level. Gonzalez was a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

From the Archives: Tom Brady 2000 Draft Conference Call

Take a look back at Tom Brady's first conference call with the media after being drafted in 2000 by the New England Patriots.

Boston Marathon Grand Marshall Rob Gronkowski Announces Gronk Playground | Patriots Off the Field

New England Patriots tight end and Boston Marathon Grand Marshall Rob Gronkowski visits the Boston Athletic Association banquet to discuss the plans for his new playground that is being built along the Charles River. The goal of the playground is to give them a chance to have experiences like the ones he was able to have when he was younger.

Eliot Wolf 4/18: "We feel good about where we are"

Patriots Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf addresses the media on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the QBs

Join Mike Dussault, Paul Perillo, Evan Lazar, Chris Cassidy, and Matisse Baumann as they discuss the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft and which fit best with the Patriots.

Drake Maye & A Big First Round Trade | Patriots Mock Draft 2.0

Check out the latest NFL mock draft from Patriots.com's Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar which features the selection of Drake Maye and a trade that gains New England two first round picks. Tyler Guyton, Adonai Mitchell and more top prospects land with the Patriots in the latest 2024 mock draft.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Full List of New England Patriots 2024 Draft Picks

The New England Patriots currently hold eight picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising