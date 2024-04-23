Patriots Mailbag: With the Draft Days Away, What Will the Pats Do in the First Round?

One of the hot rumors is that Penix won't make it past QB-needy teams such as the Broncos (No. 12) and Raiders (No. 13). Both AFC West teams have done their homework on Penix, who led the nation with 43 big-time throws last season. Penix's pinpoint deep-ball accuracy, arm talent, and intangibles would be worthy of a top-15 pick. However, his extensive injury history with two significant knee injuries and advanced age (24 years old in May) as a six-year college player profiles more as an early second-round pick. Still, the QB tax could push him into the first round, where the Patriots might view his toughness, leadership, and pure passing ability as their best bet in this draft (along with adding picks).

Q: Would the Vikings actually offer three first-round picks and one of Justin Jefferson or LT Christian Darrisaw to the Patriots for No. 3? Is that the bag the Pats want? - D Favreau

Although it's a great idea to follow Chicago's lead by including a veteran starter in the deal, like the Bears did when they acquired D.J. Moore from the Panthers last offseason, my sense is Minnesota hasn't offered that kind of package to New England. Based on reports, there are rumblings that the Vikings are trying to avoid including their second first-round pick, No. 23, in a deal. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell indicated Minnesota is serious about trading up for a quarterback, but it could be a smaller trade-up, where the compensation would be less significant.

For the Patriots, the offer in the question would certainly qualify as "the bag" that head coach Jerod Mayo was referring to at the league meetings last month. However, my guess is Justin Jefferson is off limits. Darrissaw is an interesting idea since it would solve New England's left tackle issues. Still, the feeling here is the Vikings are aiming to make more of a skip than a jump to possibly secure Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy by trading up to No. 8 with Atlanta. If the final offer from the Vikings is three first-round picks plus Darrisaw, I think the Patriots would seriously consider taking that deal.

Q: Who do you see that could be available at No. 34 or later in the draft at wide receiver? - Richard B

Another interesting draft-related topic is the order of operations for the Patriots to address their other two major needs at wide receiver and offensive tackle. From this perspective, the answer is simple: the 34th pick should be the best player available at either tackle or receiver. In other words, don't lock yourselves into one position.

There are a handful of intriguing day-two options at wide receiver in a very deep class. However, a comment from Wolf looms large about the type of receiver the Pats could target: "We have players who can line up and play at X receiver. Do we have players that on a 3x1 [formation] can beat the backside coverage every single time? I'm not sure we have that yet," Wolf said.

The Patriots personnel chief indicated the Patriots could target an X receiver who can beat backside coverage or tilt the coverage toward his side of the field. The Pats need that game-altering playmaker and shouldn't pigeonhole themselves to one type of receiver – just draft the best receiver. That said, the Pats pursuit of Calvin Ridley, who measures in at 6-0 and 189 pounds, indicates they may favor a route-running technician more than a size-speed prospect. Although he has a thicker build, OC Alex Van Pelt had a similar separator in Amari Cooper playing the X receiver spot in the Browns offense over the last few seasons.

My board in the Cooper/Ridley outside receiver mold: Ladd McConkey (Georgia), Troy Franklin (Oregon), and UCF receiver Javon Baker. If they want a more physical outside receiver, that list could include Keon Coleman (FSU), Xavier Legette (South Carolina), or USC wideout Brenden Rice. There's also some appeal to pairing Drake Maye with college teammate Tez Walker and the Adonai Mitchell pipedream.

Q: Who do you think will be available at No. 34 at offensive tackle, or could they trade back into the first round to get someone they covet? - Dwight F

There's an interesting conversation about how the offensive tackle board could fall for the Patriots. As of now, the consensus is that the second wave of OT prospects, including J.C. Latham (Alabama), Amarius Mims (Georgia), and Tyler Guyton (Oklahoma), will happen in the 20s. That would leave the Patriots in no-man's land between the projected top tiers and the day-two tiers, where prospects such as Jordan Morgan (possibly a guard) and BYU's Kingsley Suamataia (could need a redshirt year) would be the top options at No. 34. There's also some buzz that Houston's Patrick Paul, a mammoth left tackle prospect (6-7, 331, 36" arms), could go higher than expected.

As a proud member of the Suamataia fan club, I'd take the chance on his athletic traits (9.40 RAS) and NFL bloodlines (Penei Sewell's cousin). Suamataia's hand technique is already NFL-ready, and his athleticism pops off the tape on his zone blocks, climbs/pulls, and space blocks. However, he can lose his technique in the run game, while he needs continued development to sniff out post-snap line movement. Overall, Suamataia is on the raw side. But he's not as far away as some think technique-wise, and it's hard to see him failing long-term with his athleticism and pedigree. Suamataia will be a good pro, even if it takes some time.

Q: So many mock drafts have them taking a right tackle when they need a left tackle. Is it reasonable to draft a right tackle and switch him to left tackle? - David F

My assumption is that many mock drafts predict that the Patriots will select Tyler Guyton, Amarius Mims, or, further down the board, Blake Fisher or Roger Rosengarten, who all mostly played right tackle in college. Suamataia, Patrick Pual (44 career starts at LT), and Jordan Morgan (37 career starts at LT) all played left tackle in 2023. Suamataia split time at left (10) and right tackle (12) across 22 career starts.

Anyway, I'd say it would be a smooth enough transition for Guyton and Mims to flip sides because those two have high-end athletic traits and measurables that fit at left tackle. Mims is an alien at 6-7, 340 pounds with 36-inch arms and a 9.59 RAS, while Guyton is a former basketball recruit with great size (6-7, 322, 34" arms) and athleticism (9.73 RAS). Those two are plenty athletic enough to be trusted as blindsided protectors, so there isn't much concern there.

As for Morgan, he made all 37 starts in his career at left tackle at Arizona. His issues aren't about which side he plays but rather sticking outside at the next level. Morgan has subpar arm length (32 ⅞") and choppy feet in pass protection, leaving him prone to opening his gate early. Morgan is so good on zone-reach blocks that he could stay at tackle in an outside zone-heavy scheme, but there are legitimate concerns about him staying outside in pass protection.

Lastly, Fisher and Rosengarten would be guys we'd predict to stay at right tackle, so maybe that would hurt their stock in the Patriots eyes. However, it's worth noting that Rosengarten played right tackle to protect his quarterback's blindside, with Penix being a lefty, so he has blindsided protector experience.

Long story short, I wouldn't get too caught up in left or right. It's not an easy transition, per se, but one a tackle can make if given the necessary time to develop, and the Patriots have time on their side. I'd also say the Patriots new offense could play a role here. With play-action and bootlegs/moving pockets being more prominent, it limits the 1-on-1 on an island exposures for both tackle spots, which is part of the system's appeal.

Van Pelt and O-Line coach Scott Peters will prioritize range and length at tackle, so as long as you check both those boxes, the Patriots can probably make it work regardless of sides.

Q: What do you think about trading for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk? - Darryl B

First, I love Brandon Aiyuk's game and think he'd immediately solve the Patriots receiver problems at the top of the depth chart. Aiyuk is a complete receiver with excellent route-running burst and technique to set up devastating breaks. He plays fast, plays through contact, and is one of the best pure separators in the league – Aiyuk is excellent. That said, how do the Patriots construct a trade for Aiyuk, and why are the 49ers trading him?

The obvious answer to the latter question is money, but from this vantage point, the 26-year-old has surpassed Deebo Samuel and George Kittle in the 49ers offensive hierarchy. Aiyuk is simply a better player than them now, and he's also a more traditional outside pass-catcher than Samuel, giving him a longer shelf life. With Brock Purdy on a rookie contract, why wouldn't the 49ers prioritize a long-term deal with Aiyuk? He should be their present and future.

As for a trade with the Patriots, Aiyuk has two more years of team control with year four plus a fifth-year option as a 2020 first-rounder. The starting point would seem to be the deal the Titans got for AJ Brown from the Eagles, which was the 18th and 101st overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Pats aren't trading No. 3 in a deal for Aiyuk, then their next pick isn't until No. 34. So, that means the Patriots are likely giving up three picks in the trade to add up the value. Does it make sense for a rebuilding team to give up three draft picks for one player? Not really.