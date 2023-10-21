Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Foxborough, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have activated DB Cody Davis and DB Jack Jones to the 53-man roster. Davis was on the Reserve/PUP List and Jones was on Injured Reserve. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Riley Reiff on injured reserve.

The Patriots also elevated DL Trysten Hill and WR Jalen Reagor to the active roster from the practice squad.

Hill (jersey #94), 25, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2019-22) and Arizona Cardinals (2022). The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 4, 2023. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (58th overall) by Dallas in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Central Florida. He was released by Dallas on Nov. 1, 2022 and claimed off waivers by Arizona on Nov. 2, 2022. Hill was signed by the Cleveland Browns as an unrestricted free agent on March 20, 2023. Hill began the 2023 season on the Cleveland practice squad before being released on Sept. 26. Overall, he has played in 31 regular season games with five starts and has accumulated 39 total tackles and 1 sack.