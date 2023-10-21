Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Sat Oct 21 - 02:00 PM | Sun Oct 22 - 10:40 AM

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Unfiltered Roundtable: Previewing Patriots vs. Bills

Dante's Peak: Inside Dante Scarnecchia's Legendary Path to Patriots Hall of Fame

Belestrator: Previewing Buffalo Bills Playmakers on Offense and Defense

PRO Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Bill Belichick 10/20: "Like every play, it comes down to execution"

Willing and Vrabel: Ferocity and Versatility Earn Mike Vrabel's Place in Patriots Hall of Fame

10 to Watch: Pats get another crack at the Bills

Patriots Gameplan: Can the Patriots Solve Josh Allen and the Bills Offense?

Week 7 Injury Report: Bills at Patriots

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

How Jonathan Jones and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

New England Patriots Announce Oliver Bierhoff as DACH Region Business Advisor

Patriots Make Changes to the Practice Squad

Marcus Jones single 'Make It Right' trending on UK music charts

Lawrence and Andrea Guy host third-annual Charity Baby Shower Bash

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

Tyquan Thornton hoping to provide a speedy boost to Patriots offense

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the Practice Squad

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

The New England Patriots announced today that they have activated DB Cody Davis and DB Jack Jones to the 53-man roster.

Oct 21, 2023 at 05:02 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
2023-Transactions (multiple)

Foxborough, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have activated DB Cody Davis and DB Jack Jones to the 53-man roster. Davis was on the Reserve/PUP List and Jones was on Injured Reserve. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Riley Reiff on injured reserve.

The Patriots also elevated DL Trysten Hill and WR Jalen Reagor to the active roster from the practice squad.

Hill (jersey #94), 25, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2019-22) and Arizona Cardinals (2022). The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 4, 2023. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (58th overall) by Dallas in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Central Florida. He was released by Dallas on Nov. 1, 2022 and claimed off waivers by Arizona on Nov. 2, 2022. Hill was signed by the Cleveland Browns as an unrestricted free agent on March 20, 2023. Hill began the 2023 season on the Cleveland practice squad before being released on Sept. 26. Overall, he has played in 31 regular season games with five starts and has accumulated 39 total tackles and 1 sack.

Reagor (jersey #83), 24, is being elevated to the active roster for the third time this season and for the second straight week. He was elevated prior to the game against Miami on Sept. 17 and dressed but did not play in the game and then made his debut in a New England uniform last week at Las Vegas. Reagor is a veteran of three NFL seasons with Philadelphia (2020-21) and Minnesota (2022). He was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1, 2023. The 5-foot-11, 197-pounder, originally joined Philadelphia as a first-round draft pick (21st overall) out of TCU. After two seasons in Philadelphia, Reagor was traded to Minnesota on Aug. 31, 2022 for undisclosed draft picks. He has played in 46 regular season games with 24 starts and has 72 receptions for 799 yards with four touchdowns, returned 12 kicks for 255 yards and 61 punts for 488 yards with one touchdown. He was released by Minnesota on Aug. 30, 2023.

Related Content

news

Patriots Release DB Ameer Speed

The New England Patriots announced today that they have released defensive back Ameer Speed.
news

Patriots Make Changes to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DL William Bradley-King and RB Patrick Taylor to the practice squad and released DL Manny Jones and WR T.J. Luther from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed offensive lineman Conor McDermott to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

The Patriots announced that they have signed QB Malik Cunningham to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and activated WR Tyquan Thornton to the active roster from injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots placed LB Matthew Judon and OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. on injured reserve. The Patriots also elevated DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and WR Jalen Reagor to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Make A Series Of Roster Moves

Patriots announced today that they have activated OL Riley Reiff to the 53-man roster from the injured reserve list, elevated DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad and placed CB Christian Gonzalez on injured reserve. 
news

Patriots Acquire CB J.C. Jackson in a Trade with the L.A. Chargers 

The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired cornerback J.C. Jackson in a trade with the L.A. Chargers.
news

Patriots Sign DL Trysten Hill to the Practice Squad; Release P Corliss Waitman from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today the signing of veteran DL Trysten Hill to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released P Corliss Waitman from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Elevate DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. from the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have elevated DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots sign DL Manny Jones to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed defensive lineman Manny Jones to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Place DL Daniel Ekuale on Injured Reserve and Release DB William Hooper from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have placed defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale on injured reserve and released defensive back William Hooper from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign QB Will Grier to the 53-man Roster from the Cincinnati Practice Squad; Place DB Marcus Jones on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have signed QB Will Grier to the 53-man roster from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed DB Marcus Jones on injured reserve.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Activate CB Jack Jones, ST Cody Davis and Elevate Two From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Bills

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Willing and Vrabel: Ferocity and Versatility Earn Mike Vrabel's Place in Patriots Hall of Fame

Deatrich Wise Jr. hosting 4th Annual Block Party at Josh Kraft Mattapan Teen Center

Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Highlights

Watch the best from today's Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony when the franchise inducted two new members.

Honoring Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia | Hall of Fame Hype

Get ready as the New England Patriots honor Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia this Saturday at Gillette Stadium in the 2023 Hall of Fame Ceremony.

Patriots This Week: Las Vegas Raiders

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Las Vegas Raiders and preview their week seven matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview, Ezekiel Elliot 1-on-1

On this edition of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, we sit down with running back Ezekiel Elliott. Plus, learn the depth of Davon Godchaux's passion for fashion, when we spent time with him in Miami this off season. In addition, we look back at a memorable high scoring Bills-Patriots game from the past and find out which defenders concern Coach Bill Belichick on the Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

David Andrews 10/20: "Right now just have to keep working"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Friday, October 20, 2023.

One-on-One with Ezekiel Elliott

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott to discuss how things are going with the offense. Elliott talks about their direct snap play that led to a touchdown, and also speaks to how Rhamondre Stevenson looks up to him.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns

Fans are encouraged to watch the ceremony live on TV38 in Boston and on www.patriots.com.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising