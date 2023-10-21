Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Foxborough, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have activated DB Cody Davis and DB Jack Jones to the 53-man roster. Davis was on the Reserve/PUP List and Jones was on Injured Reserve. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Riley Reiff on injured reserve.
The Patriots also elevated DL Trysten Hill and WR Jalen Reagor to the active roster from the practice squad.
Hill (jersey #94), 25, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2019-22) and Arizona Cardinals (2022). The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 4, 2023. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (58th overall) by Dallas in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Central Florida. He was released by Dallas on Nov. 1, 2022 and claimed off waivers by Arizona on Nov. 2, 2022. Hill was signed by the Cleveland Browns as an unrestricted free agent on March 20, 2023. Hill began the 2023 season on the Cleveland practice squad before being released on Sept. 26. Overall, he has played in 31 regular season games with five starts and has accumulated 39 total tackles and 1 sack.
Reagor (jersey #83), 24, is being elevated to the active roster for the third time this season and for the second straight week. He was elevated prior to the game against Miami on Sept. 17 and dressed but did not play in the game and then made his debut in a New England uniform last week at Las Vegas. Reagor is a veteran of three NFL seasons with Philadelphia (2020-21) and Minnesota (2022). He was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1, 2023. The 5-foot-11, 197-pounder, originally joined Philadelphia as a first-round draft pick (21st overall) out of TCU. After two seasons in Philadelphia, Reagor was traded to Minnesota on Aug. 31, 2022 for undisclosed draft picks. He has played in 46 regular season games with 24 starts and has 72 receptions for 799 yards with four touchdowns, returned 12 kicks for 255 yards and 61 punts for 488 yards with one touchdown. He was released by Minnesota on Aug. 30, 2023.