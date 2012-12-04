Patriots make a series of transactions

Edelman, 26, suffered an injury in last Sunday's win at Miami. The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder, has played in nine games with three starts in 2012 and has 21 receptions for 235 yards and three touchdown, four rushing attempts for 45 yards and 17 punt returns for 263 yards, including a 68-yard punt returned for a touchdown vs. Indianapolis (11/18). Edelman also returned a fumble on a kickoff 22 yards for a touchdown at the New York Jets (11/22). A seventh-round draft pick out of Kent State in 2009, Edelman is in his fourth NFL season.

Petrus, 25, was signed by the Patriots on Nov. 12, 2012, and played in two games as a reserve. He played in six games for the New York Giants in 2012 before being released on Nov. 3. The 6-foot-3, 315 pounder, originally joined the Giants as a fifth-round draft pick (147th overall) out of Arkansas in 2010. Petrus has played in 25 NFL games with three starts.

Draheim, 23, was originally signed by Green Bay as a rookie free agent out of San Diego state on May 3, 2012. The 6-foot-4, 309-pounder, was released by Green Bay following training camp and spent one week on the Seattle practice squad in September.