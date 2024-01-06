Official website of the New England Patriots

Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Jan 04 - 02:00 PM | Sun Jan 07 - 10:40 AM

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots Face Jets in Intriguing Season Finale

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview, Players to Prioritize in 2024, Deatrich Wise 1-on-1

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

PRO Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots vs. Jets: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Analysis: How the Patriots Continue Evolving on Defense in Another Productive Season

Week 18 Injury Report: Jets at Patriots

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 1/4: Jets Preview, Bills Takeaways, 1-on-1 with Matthew Slater

Previewing the Key Patriots-Jets Matchups

One-on-One with Matthew Slater | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Matthew Slater 1/4: "It's about serving the guys around you"

Bailey Zappe 1/4: "We've just got to execute and play Patriot football"

David Andrews 1/4: "Always trying to evaluate"

Lawrence Guy 1/4: "It's a blessing to be in this position"

Patriots Gameplan: Last Audition for Roles in 2024, Keys to Victory and Key Matchups in Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats ring in 2024?

NFL Notes: This resolution should be top priority

Patriots Make A Series of Transactions

Jan 06, 2024 at 05:32 PM
2023-Transactions (multiple)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE La'Michael Pettway to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed TE Hunter Henry on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots have elevated TE Matt Sokol and OL Andrew Stueber to the active roster from the practice squad. Sokol is being elevated for the third straight week, while Stueber is being elevated for the second straight week.

Pettway (jersey #46), 26, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Dec. 27, 2023. He was originally signed by Indianapolis on Aug. 2, 2023 and was released by the Colts on Aug. 17. The 6-foot-2, 223-pounder, played collegiately at Arkansas (2016-18) and Iowa State (2019). Pettway played with the Aviators of The Spring League in 2021 and then played in the USFL with the Michigan Panthers in 2022 and the Birmingham Stallions in 2023, where he was a part of the Stallions run to the USFL Championship.

