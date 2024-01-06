Patriots Make A Series of Transactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE La'Michael Pettway to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed TE Hunter Henry on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots have elevated TE Matt Sokol and OL Andrew Stueber to the active roster from the practice squad. Sokol is being elevated for the third straight week, while Stueber is being elevated for the second straight week.

Pettway (jersey #46), 26, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Dec. 27, 2023. He was originally signed by Indianapolis on Aug. 2, 2023 and was released by the Colts on Aug. 17. The 6-foot-2, 223-pounder, played collegiately at Arkansas (2016-18) and Iowa State (2019). Pettway played with the Aviators of The Spring League in 2021 and then played in the USFL with the Michigan Panthers in 2022 and the Birmingham Stallions in 2023, where he was a part of the Stallions run to the USFL Championship.