Patriots make a series of transactions

Humphrey, 24, played in 18 games with six starts for the New Orleans Saints over the last three seasons after originally joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Texas on May 10, 2019. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has accumulated 16 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns. He has also played in two postseason games with one reception for 14 yards. Humphrey rotated between the practice squad and active roster over his first two seasons and then played in 10 games with four starts in 2021, finishing with 13 receptions for 249 yards and two touchdowns.