Patriots make a series of transactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed restricted free agent WR Jakobi Meyers, WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and 2022 fourth-round draft pick RB Pierre Strong Jr. Terms of the contracts were not announced.
Meyers, 25, is a veteran of three seasons with New England after joining the team as a rookie free agent out of North Carolina State on May 2, 2019. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has played in 46 regular season games with 26 starts and has registered 168 receptions for 1,954 yards and two touchdowns, three 2-point plays, four pass completions, including two for touchdowns, and one punt return for seven yards. He has also started in one postseason game and accumulated six receptions for 40 yards.
Last season, Meyers played in all 17 games with 16 starts and led the team with 83 receptions for 866 yards with two touchdowns. He also completed two passes for 45 yards.
Humphrey, 24, played in 18 games with six starts for the New Orleans Saints over the last three seasons after originally joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Texas on May 10, 2019. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has accumulated 16 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns. He has also played in two postseason games with one reception for 14 yards. Humphrey rotated between the practice squad and active roster over his first two seasons and then played in 10 games with four starts in 2021, finishing with 13 receptions for 249 yards and two touchdowns.
Strong, 23, was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 127th overall pick out of South Dakota State. The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder finished his career ranked third in school history with 4,527 rushing yards. He topped the 100-yard mark in 18 career games and had two 200-yard rushing games. Strong reached 1,000 yards rushing in three of his four seasons.