Patriots Marathon Team continues record-breaking fundraising

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (April 12, 2013) – The Patriots Marathon Team continues to increase record-breaking fundraising totals as they near race day, raising $239,486 and counting.

This Patriots Day, ten Patriots staff members will lead 24 marathon teammates to the starting line after months of training and fundraising this Patriots Day. The team will begin the historic race starting on Main Street in Hopkinton at 10:40 a.m. with the goal of reaching the finish line on Boylston Street while wearing an official Patriots Marathon Team jersey donated by Under Amour and All Sports Heroes in Lowell.

This year's Patriots Marathon Team, the largest fielded in six years, set an ambitious goal of breaking the fundraising record of $150,000 and have already eclipsed that mark with the record-breaking effort of $239,486 and counting. Patriots Chief Operating Officer of TeamOps and 13-year Patriots employee Mark Briggs has broken the individual fundraising record with more than $42,500 raised. In the five years since the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation has fielded a team, they have raised more than $500,000 for deserving nonprofits. For the third year, the funds raised will support the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards program which awards grants to nonprofit organizations through nominations of deserving volunteers in the New England region as part of the Patriots ongoing Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.

This year's team includes runners from 10 states and a variety of Patriots staff members, lifelong Patriots fans, Patriots alumni, first-time marathoners and avid runners. Runners include second-year Patriots Marathon Team member and Patriots staff member Christy Berkery from Boston, Mass., 2012 fundraising record-holder and Patriots staff member Jeff Connors from Sharon, Mass., Patriots staff member Donna Spigarolo from Norfolk, Mass., Patriots Season Ticket Holder Brandon Harper from Boston, Mass. and Foxborough, Mass. native Jasmine Wu. Many runners applied following opportunities announced through the Patriots Facebook and @patriots Twitter accounts. When applying to the team, each runner submitted information about their desire to run on the team, which included stories of being lifelong Patriots fans, triumph over personal difficulties and a desire to lead healthy lives.

For more information about the Patriots Marathon Team or the Myra Kraft Community MVP Award program, please visit www.patriots.com/community. For more information about how to receive email or text alerts each time a Patriots Marathon Team runner reaches checkpoints throughout the race, or for personal stories about members of the team, please contact Sarah Leong Oliver at SarahL@patriots.com or 508-326-4336. Additional information and photos of runners available.

