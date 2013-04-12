Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Jan 02 - 05:55 PM | Mon Jan 03 - 08:55 AM

Game Observations: Playoff-bound Patriots pummel Jags 

5 Keys from Patriots' 50-10 win over Jaguars

Full Jaguars vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 17

Mac Jones 1/2: "We played the game on our terms"

Bill Belichick 1/2: "I thought we played well in all three phases"

Press Pass: Patriots players react to big win over Jacksonville

Pats defense picks off Trevor Lawrence for third INT

Kendrick Bourne explodes for 46-yard catch and run down the sideline

Rhamondre Stevenson turns the corner and punches in 6-yard rush TD

Rhamondre Stevenson dashes into the end zone for 1-yard rush TD

Mac Jones finds a WIDE open Kristian Wilkerson for 20-yard TD connection

Mac Jones floats pass for 20th passing TD, breaking Patriots rookie record

J.C. Jackson hauls in 25th career INT, tying NFL record

Kristian Wilkerson reels in first career NFL TD

Lawrence's pass tips off Armstead's hands for Patriots INT

Damien Harris' cutback leads to 14th TD of the season

Damien Harris rushes for a 2-yard touchdown vs.  Jaguars

Mac Jones finds Jakobi Meyers on third down to keep the chains moving

How to Watch/Listen: Jaguars at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Patriots Marathon Team continues record-breaking fundraising

Apr 12, 2013 at 06:36 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (April 12, 2013) – The Patriots Marathon Team continues to increase record-breaking fundraising totals as they near race day, raising $239,486 and counting.

This Patriots Day, ten Patriots staff members will lead 24 marathon teammates to the starting line after months of training and fundraising this Patriots Day. The team will begin the historic race starting on Main Street in Hopkinton at 10:40 a.m. with the goal of reaching the finish line on Boylston Street while wearing an official Patriots Marathon Team jersey donated by Under Amour and All Sports Heroes in Lowell.

This year's Patriots Marathon Team, the largest fielded in six years, set an ambitious goal of breaking the fundraising record of $150,000 and have already eclipsed that mark with the record-breaking effort of $239,486 and counting. Patriots Chief Operating Officer of TeamOps and 13-year Patriots employee Mark Briggs has broken the individual fundraising record with more than $42,500 raised. In the five years since the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation has fielded a team, they have raised more than $500,000 for deserving nonprofits. For the third year, the funds raised will support the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards program which awards grants to nonprofit organizations through nominations of deserving volunteers in the New England region as part of the Patriots ongoing Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.

This year's team includes runners from 10 states and a variety of Patriots staff members, lifelong Patriots fans, Patriots alumni, first-time marathoners and avid runners. Runners include second-year Patriots Marathon Team member and Patriots staff member Christy Berkery from Boston, Mass., 2012 fundraising record-holder and Patriots staff member Jeff Connors from Sharon, Mass., Patriots staff member Donna Spigarolo from Norfolk, Mass., Patriots Season Ticket Holder Brandon Harper from Boston, Mass. and Foxborough, Mass. native Jasmine Wu. Many runners applied following opportunities announced through the Patriots Facebook and @patriots Twitter accounts. When applying to the team, each runner submitted information about their desire to run on the team, which included stories of being lifelong Patriots fans, triumph over personal difficulties and a desire to lead healthy lives.

For more information about the Patriots Marathon Team or the Myra Kraft Community MVP Award program, please visit www.patriots.com/community. For more information about how to receive email or text alerts each time a Patriots Marathon Team runner reaches checkpoints throughout the race, or for personal stories about members of the team, please contact Sarah Leong Oliver at SarahL@patriots.com or 508-326-4336. Additional information and photos of runners available.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION MARATHON TEAM MEMBERS

Eric Alexander - Quincy, Mass.*
Michael Bausha - Fishers, Ind.
Christy Berkery - Boston, Mass.*
Meredith Bielecki - Cambridge, Mass.
Julianne Bokemeier - San Jose, Calif.
Mark Briggs - Foxborough, Mass.*
Jeff Connors - Sharon, Mass.*
Meghan Dupras - East Bridgewater, Mass.*
Billie Edington - New York, N.Y.
Melany Engman - Charlotte, N.C.
Michael Flynn - Brighton, Mass.*
Danielle Fogarty - North Bennington, Vt.
Brandon Harper - Boston, Mass.
Andy Hart - Dartmouth, Mass.*
Samantha Hughes - Charlestown, Mass.
CJ Hunnewell - Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Stephen Hurley - Scituate, Mass.
Janeen Kardoos - Hingham, Mass.
Brian Kenah - Marietta, Ga.
Bill McQuaide - Andover, Mass.
Elizabeth Melampy - Dunstable, Mass.
Heather Niebel - Hollis, N.H.
David Morganelli - Milford, Mass.
Ella Pittman - Medfield, Mass.
Nicole Reis - Franklin, Mass.*
Raul Riveros - Darien, Conn.
Murilo Silva - Boston, Mass.
Donna Spigarolo - Norfolk, Mass.*
Jess Tourville - Boston, Mass.
Jim Walsh - Boxford, Mass.
Jessica Wayashe - Deering, N.H.*
Katherine Wilson - Hopkinton, Mass.
Trisha Winton - Canton, Mass.
Jasmine Wu - Glendale Heights, Ill.
*Patriots staff, alumni or Women's Association member
* All-time fundraising record-breaker*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: Playoff-bound Patriots pummel Jags 

5 Keys from Patriots' 50-10 win over Jaguars

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/2

Jacksonville Jaguars Postgame Quotes 1/2

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Jaguars Week 17

Inactive Analysis: Despite Friday listings, Dugger, Phillips to play 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

What Went Right: Patriots clinch a playoff spot

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 50-10 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Press Pass: Patriots players react to big win over Jacksonville

Patriots players Adrian Phillips, Mac Jones, Kyle Dugger and others address the media following the week 17 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022.

Mac Jones 1/2: "We played the game on our terms"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media following New England's 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Matthew Judon 1/2: "It was good to get a win today"

Patriots Linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media following New England's 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Bill Belichick 1/2: "I thought we played well in all three phases"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media following New England's 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 1/2: "Being out there meant the world to me"

Patriots Running Back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media following New England's 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising