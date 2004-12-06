Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Catch-22 Replay Wed Nov 16 | 03:15 PM - 11:58 PM

Week 11: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

10 to Watch: Key divisional clash with Jets awaits

Patriots' David Andrews honored by two non-profits for community outreach

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

NFL Notes: Pats get some help during the bye

Tavai, Patriots prepare for physical rematch vs. Jets

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What Adjustments Will Pats Make for the Stretch Run?

Ten Patriots Thoughts Coming Off the Bye Week

Mac Jones surprises local Boys & Girls Club with My Cause My Cleats dedication

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

How do the Patriots get the offense back on track?

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots Offense, Mac Jones's Struggles and Defensive Standouts vs. Colts

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We understand the challenges ahead of us"

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Colts

Patriots Notebook: Belichick backs Dillon move

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was forthcoming in explaning his decision to re-insert Corey Dillon into Sunday's rout of Cleveland.

Dec 06, 2004 at 09:00 AM

Foxborough, Mass. - It took Corey Dillon all of 18 rushes to reach 100 yards in Sunday's 42-15 rout of the Cleveland Browns. Sunday's performance marked the seventh 100-yard game of the season for Dillon - setting a new career high - in his inaugural campaign in New England, giving him a total of 1,221 yards this season.

A day after the drubbing, the most interesting of Dillon's total Sunday is clearly the last two yards. Dillon left the game with an undisclosed leg injury in the second quarter after rushing for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. He reappeared with just over seven minutes left in the third quarter, with the Patriots holding a 35-7 lead, and rushed once for two yards before retiring to the sideline for the remainder of the game.

Dillon, who referred to the unknown injury as "a situation," claimed he re-entered the game to gauge his condition. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was forthcoming Monday in his explanation when asked what was behind Dillon's brief second half appearance.

"He came out before the half and we saw him at halftime, he wasn't ready to go back in," Belichick explained. "We got back out there, [and] the third quarter kind of started a little bit oddly, where we had the turnover, they had a three-and-out, then we had a turnover and then we had the ball for a while and Cedric [Cobbs] was in there and we kind of let him run. But while we were in that series, [trainer] Jim [Whalen] came to me and said Corey was ready to go back in. I told [offensive coordinator] Charlie [Weis], and said 'I don't want to put him back in now, we're in the middle of this series, let's wait until this series is over.' So we ended up scoring on that - when [Kevin Faulk scored on a 10-yard run] - and then we put [Dillon] in on the next series, he was in on that personnel group.

"We switched groups, and then we got the clipping penalty, so now it's second-and-[22]. So we had a bunch of different groups in there. We ended up scoring [David Patten's 44-yard catch] and at that point I said, 'That's it, there's no sense in putting him back in.'

"That's what happened, if anybody cares."

For the first time this season, Belichick pulled several of the starters late in the third quarter against Cleveland. He was asked Monday at what point during a game with a large lead he feels comfortable making the personnel changes.

"I think you substitute your players when you feel it's the right thing to do. I can't tell you exactly when that is. Look, I know this: There aren't a lot of leads that are safe in the National Football League. Twenty-one points really isn't very much. There are a lot of games where I would give my right arm for 21 points, [where] we can only score 10. But 21 points really isn't very much. It could happen in four or five minutes.

"To me, it's time, it's not the score. Once there's a point in time where you feel like, 'Okay, they only have so many more possessions.' That's one thing. But until you get to that point, [or] until the time becomes small enough, then I think you have to play to win. That's not doing anything other than trying to win the game."

**[

10t_brown_int_ds.jpg

]()A Triple Dose of Brown** Nearly everywhere you looked against Cleveland, there wasTroy Brown. The Patriots 12-year veteran contributed in every phase of Sunday's game, seeing time on punt returns, as an extra defensive back and on several plays late in the game at wide receiver. Although he didn't catch a pass on offense, Brown finished with three tackles, recorded an interception, and returned two punts for five yards.

"Troy likes to be out on the field," Belichick said. "He's out there on defense, he's out there returning punts, he's out there on offense. He's involved in every aspect of the game, in everything we do. I think he does enjoy the different challenges at different positions in the game."

Defensively, Brown continued recent role as the slot cornerback in passing situations. He matched up with the speedy Dennis Northcutt much of the day, and recorded his second interception of the season - and second of his career- late in the fourth quarter on a deep pass intended for Northcutt. Belichick believes Brown has shown improvement in his defensive role.

"As he's getting more experienced and more reps at it, I think he's improving," Belichick said. "No question. Some of the things, he's seeing a little quicker now then he was seeing two, three or four weeks ago. But it comes pretty naturally and pretty instinctively to him anyway. It's not like he's making a lot of mistakes out there."

**[

bjohnson_td_ap.jpg

]()Special Teams Success** Belichick continued to applaudBethel Johnson's 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the Browns, saying Monday that the key play to open the game was as well executed a return as he has seen with the Patriots.

"The return yesterday, of some of the returns we've had here over time, [was] probably as clean as any," said Belichick, who noted the key block by Patrick Pass. "It was well blocked. It kind of worked out the way you draw it up, so to speak. It was well executed all the way around, all 11 guys."

Johnson's return was a first for the Patriots this season. The last such return for a touchdown was a 92-yard kickoff return by Johnson against Indianapolis last season. The Patriots have had four kickoff returns for touchdowns the last three seasons after a four-year drought from 1998-2001.

"It's something we've been working very hard on," Belichick said. "We haven't had one this year. Our return game has been a little bit frustrating, because we felt like we've been close."

Quick Hits
Belichick met with the press Monday but gave players the day off. The Patriots will return to practice Wednesday following their regularly scheduled day off Tuesday. ... Belichick commented on linebacker Willie McGinest's blocking attempt during Randall Gay's 41-yard fumble return for a touchdown. "Willie and Blue kind of improvised that a little bit. Not exactly the way we practiced that one. That wasn't text book, but it worked." ... The Patriots improved to 30-0 Sunday when scoring 25 points or more under Belichick (2000-04). ... The Patriots 225 net rushing yards on Sunday was the highest total in nearly 12 years, dating back to a 257-yard performance against Indianapolis on Dec. 26, 1993. It was just the second time since 1985 the Patriots had gained 225 yards or more on the ground.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 11: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/16

10 to Watch: Key divisional clash with Jets awaits

Bishop Feehan High School's Bryan Pinabell Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Patriots' David Andrews honored by two non-profits for community outreach

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Preparing for the Jets

Patriots players Devin McCourty, David Andrews, Jonathan Jones and more address the media on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Mac Jones 11/16: "This is a great time to make a good push"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

David Andrews 11/16: "I'm excited to be back and play the game I love"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 11/16: "We are eager for the competition"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Jonathan Jones 11/16: "Every game right now is important"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Bill Belichick 11/16: "They'll have a couple new wrinkles for us, and we'll have some new wrinkles for them"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising