Patriots Notebook: Belichick backs Dillon move

Foxborough, Mass. - It took Corey Dillon all of 18 rushes to reach 100 yards in Sunday's 42-15 rout of the Cleveland Browns. Sunday's performance marked the seventh 100-yard game of the season for Dillon - setting a new career high - in his inaugural campaign in New England, giving him a total of 1,221 yards this season.

A day after the drubbing, the most interesting of Dillon's total Sunday is clearly the last two yards. Dillon left the game with an undisclosed leg injury in the second quarter after rushing for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. He reappeared with just over seven minutes left in the third quarter, with the Patriots holding a 35-7 lead, and rushed once for two yards before retiring to the sideline for the remainder of the game.

Dillon, who referred to the unknown injury as "a situation," claimed he re-entered the game to gauge his condition. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was forthcoming Monday in his explanation when asked what was behind Dillon's brief second half appearance.

"He came out before the half and we saw him at halftime, he wasn't ready to go back in," Belichick explained. "We got back out there, [and] the third quarter kind of started a little bit oddly, where we had the turnover, they had a three-and-out, then we had a turnover and then we had the ball for a while and Cedric [Cobbs] was in there and we kind of let him run. But while we were in that series, [trainer] Jim [Whalen] came to me and said Corey was ready to go back in. I told [offensive coordinator] Charlie [Weis], and said 'I don't want to put him back in now, we're in the middle of this series, let's wait until this series is over.' So we ended up scoring on that - when [Kevin Faulk scored on a 10-yard run] - and then we put [Dillon] in on the next series, he was in on that personnel group.

"We switched groups, and then we got the clipping penalty, so now it's second-and-[22]. So we had a bunch of different groups in there. We ended up scoring [David Patten's 44-yard catch] and at that point I said, 'That's it, there's no sense in putting him back in.'

"That's what happened, if anybody cares."

For the first time this season, Belichick pulled several of the starters late in the third quarter against Cleveland. He was asked Monday at what point during a game with a large lead he feels comfortable making the personnel changes.

"I think you substitute your players when you feel it's the right thing to do. I can't tell you exactly when that is. Look, I know this: There aren't a lot of leads that are safe in the National Football League. Twenty-one points really isn't very much. There are a lot of games where I would give my right arm for 21 points, [where] we can only score 10. But 21 points really isn't very much. It could happen in four or five minutes.

"To me, it's time, it's not the score. Once there's a point in time where you feel like, 'Okay, they only have so many more possessions.' That's one thing. But until you get to that point, [or] until the time becomes small enough, then I think you have to play to win. That's not doing anything other than trying to win the game."