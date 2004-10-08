Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Fri Jan 12 - 02:00 PM | Tue Jan 16 - 11:55 AM

Patriots to Host an Introductory Press Conference to Announce the Promotion of Jerod Mayo as the 15th Head Coach in Franchise History

Analysis: Patriots Name Jerod Mayo as Franchise's 15th Head Coach

End of an Era

Thank You, Coach Bill Belichick

Sports World Reflects On Bill Belichick's Historic 24 Years As Patriots Head Coach

Photos: Best of Bill Belichick

The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

Robert Kraft: "Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England"

Coach Bill Belichick: "I will always be a Patriot"

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Defense 

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Offense 

Brenden Schooler Named to NFLPA Players All Pro Team

Jonathan Jones, Patriots Foundation surprise four deserving community volunteers with trip to Super Bowl LVIII

Patriots Mailbag: Setting the Table for the Patriots Offseason

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Taking a peek at wild card weekend

After Further Review: Assessing Bailey Zappe, the Run Defense and More in the Patriots Season Finale vs. the Jets

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

EXCLUSIVE: Gillette Stadium views from the sky

Patriots Projected to Third Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Patriots Notebook: Defense prepares for Miami QBs

The Patriots have been preparing for both Jay Fielder and A.J. Feeley leading up to Sunday's game against Miami.

Oct 08, 2004 at 08:00 AM

Foxborough, Mass. - With so much uncertainty surrounding the Miami offense, the New England Patriots have been preparing for anything - and everything - leading into Sunday's match up against the 0-4 Dolphins.

It's an understatement to say the Dolphins offense, averaging 8.0 points and 237.8 yards per game, has struggled this season. The ineptitude has started at quarterback, where both Jay Fielder and A.J. Feeley have started two games but have a combined 48.4 passer rating. The Patriots spent time this week preparing for both quarterbacks.

"I think you have to, because of the things that they are capable of doing," Linebacker Rosevelt Colvin said. "Because both the quarterbacks have played and are capable of playing. When you through so many variables in to the equation, I think it basically comes down to being technically sound and being in position where you need to be on any given play."

The Dolphins started the season behind Fielder, who completed 5-of-13 passes for 42 yards and three turnovers before he was pulled in favor of Feeley in the season opener. Feeley started Miami's next two games, but wasn't much better, completing 34-of-66 passes for 355 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions to go along with two fumbles. Fielder played throughout Miami's 9-17 loss to the Jets in Week 4, passing for 208 yards and committing four more turnovers.

Miami head coach Dave Wannstedt, who has chosen Fiedler to start Sunday, said publicly this week that neither quarterback is playing well enough and they must do better than the nine combined interceptions they've thrown already this season. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, a master of preparation, has shown his team film on both quarterbacks.

"I don't think that the game plan for them, or probably for us, would change dramatically if one or the other guy was in there," Belichick said. "I think there are similarities. Both guys have some athletic ability. Both can make the throws. They are primarily a running play-action team and then try to spread you out on third down, not always spread you out, but they do a good amount of that. I think that the quarterbacks are comfortable with that. They run bootlegs and play-action, stuff like that and both quarterbacks can handle it."

**[

30410.jpg

]()Nothing Set In Stone** With guardStephen Nealin the starting lineup against Buffalo and tackleAdrian Klemmplaced on the injured reserve this week, one would think the Patriots are finished with the rotation along the offensive line and have settled on five starters. Not so fast. Although Neal made his first start of the season and played the majority of the game against Buffalo, replacingRuss Hochstein, Belichick appears to have no intention of announcing a permanent starter at right guard or any other position.

"I don't think that is safe to say," Belichick said when asked if Neal's spot was secure. "There is no set, 'Well this is the way it is going to be.' Everybody needs to be ready to play and then we will play them as we think the situation either calls for or what we feel like is best for what we are trying to do."

Belichick said that fourth-year tackle Brandon Gorin would take over Klemm's role as the third tackle, backing up starters Matt Light and Tom Ashworth. As for Neal, who is healthy for the first time since the beginning of the 2002 season, Belichick would only say he was happy with his performance.

"I thought he did a good job [against Buffalo]," Belichick said. "With Steve, it is going to come down to experience and it is going to come down to all of the things that are going on in the game and how quickly he can continue to keep up with those until he has enough playing experience where that is not an issue. He has plenty of physical talent and his techniques are improved. He has improved. I like the way he is coming along. In football terms, he is still inexperienced."

**[

30143.jpg

]()Taking Reps** One player's injury is almost always another's opportunity. So while veteran starting cornerbackTyrone Poolehas missed portions of at least two practices because of a knee injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday, rookieRandall Gay could be the benefactor. Gay, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Louisiana State, is getting practice reps at both cornerback and safety and could be in line for a more significant role - perhaps serving as the nickel back - if Poole is unable to play against Miami.

"Well you know with Tyrone [Poole] down somebody has to take his reps," Gay said. "So I am just at practice trying to get better just in case. You never know whey you'll have to play so every day you have to prepare like you are a starter. Right now I learning as much as possible - safety, corner, anywhere they need me - just in case."

Straight From The Source
According to an internet piece by Profootballtalk.com editor Mike Florio, Light is "livid" at agent Ben Dogra for releasing details of his recently signed six-year, $27 million contract extension, which included a $9 million bonus. The article goes on to say Dogra shared details of the contract with the media, a decision Light took exception to. Not so, says Light.

"You can't believe what you read in the paper, how are you going to believe what you read on the internet?" Light said. "I have never had a bad conversation with my agent since he has been there. So I really don't have any comment on that because I hadn't heard anything about it."

Quick Hits
No changes were made to the Patriots injury report Friday. Wide receiver Deion Branch (knee) is doubtful; Poole (knee), wide receiver Troy Brown (shoulder) and running back Kevin Faulk (knee) are questionable; and quarterbacks Tom Brady (shoulder) and Jim Miller (shoulder) are again listed as probable. ... Don't expect Belichick, if asked, to deliver a pre-game speech to the Red Sox as they progress through the American League Playoffs. "I probably wouldn't say much of anything. I would say good luck, and we have our hands full right here with the Dolphins. That's really what I'm worried about. It's football season. But I wish them well, and it looks like they're doing okay. I don't think they need too much help from me. I wouldn't want to screw it up." ... Look for Je'Rod Cherry, a final roster casualty during camp who was re-signed this week, to return to the valuable special teams role he played during the last three seasons with the Patriots. "At the point in the season where we had to reduce our roster, we weren't able to keep all the players we wanted to keep, but Je'Rod has been productive for us," Belichick said. "He fits well, I think, with what we're doing and understands what his role is and what we're looking for. The opportunity came for us to be able to try to put him in that role, so that's why he's here." ... Belichick was asked Friday what it meant to him to have veterans such as Light and Tedy Bruschi sign contract extensions with the team. "I think it's great when players want to stay in a situation with the team they're with. It makes you feel good about what you're doing and the fact that they want to continue to be a part of it. That's great."

Patriots Football Weekly staff writer Andy Hart contributed to this report.

**Ask the writers of PFW your questions** >>
**Read all of the AskPFW Responses** >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Name Jerod Mayo as Franchise's 15th Head Coach

Patriots to Host an Introductory Press Conference to Announce the Promotion of Jerod Mayo as the 15th Head Coach in Franchise History

End of an Era

The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

Transcript: Robert Kraft Press Conference 1/11

Sports World Reflects On Bill Belichick's Historic 24 Years As Patriots Head Coach

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: The End of An Era

On this edition of Patriots All Access, we look back at the decision for the Patriots and Bill Belichick to part ways after 24 years.  Plus, preview what new Coach Jerod Mayo can look forward to. And we hear from long time captain Matthew Slater after what may have been his final game as a Patriot.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Thank You, Coach Bill Belichick

Watch a tribute to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Full Press Conference: The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots. Watch the full press conference including statements from Coach Bill Belichick as well as Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft.

Robert Kraft Addresses Media Following Mutual Parting of Ways with Bill Belichick

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft addresses the media following mutual parting of ways with Coach Bill Belichick.

Robert Kraft: "Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England"

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots.

Coach Bill Belichick: "I will always be a Patriot"

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising