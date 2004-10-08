Patriots Notebook: Defense prepares for Miami QBs

Quick Hits

No changes were made to the Patriots injury report Friday. Wide receiver Deion Branch (knee) is doubtful; Poole (knee), wide receiver Troy Brown (shoulder) and running back Kevin Faulk (knee) are questionable; and quarterbacks Tom Brady (shoulder) and Jim Miller (shoulder) are again listed as probable. ... Don't expect Belichick, if asked, to deliver a pre-game speech to the Red Sox as they progress through the American League Playoffs. "I probably wouldn't say much of anything. I would say good luck, and we have our hands full right here with the Dolphins. That's really what I'm worried about. It's football season. But I wish them well, and it looks like they're doing okay. I don't think they need too much help from me. I wouldn't want to screw it up." ... Look for Je'Rod Cherry, a final roster casualty during camp who was re-signed this week, to return to the valuable special teams role he played during the last three seasons with the Patriots. "At the point in the season where we had to reduce our roster, we weren't able to keep all the players we wanted to keep, but Je'Rod has been productive for us," Belichick said. "He fits well, I think, with what we're doing and understands what his role is and what we're looking for. The opportunity came for us to be able to try to put him in that role, so that's why he's here." ... Belichick was asked Friday what it meant to him to have veterans such as Light and Tedy Bruschi sign contract extensions with the team. "I think it's great when players want to stay in a situation with the team they're with. It makes you feel good about what you're doing and the fact that they want to continue to be a part of it. That's great."