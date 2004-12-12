Patriots Notebook: Givens a late scratch

]()Samuel Gets Returns** Samuel scored his second career touchdown in the second quarter when he stepped in front of aCarson Palmerpass intended forT.J. Houshmanzadeh and returned it 34 yards for the score. It was the third career interception for Samuel, who returned after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury. Samuel returned his first career interception 55 yards for a touchdown in the second game of his career against the New York Jets on Sept. 21 of last season.

"I just read the quarterback," Samuel said. "He was in a three-step drop, so I just read it and broke on it and made the play."

No Cincinnati KidCincinnati played almost the entire second half without Palmer, who left the game after the Bengals first drive of the third quarter and then left the field after the drive, presumably to go into the team locker room. It was later announced that Palmer, who left the field under his own power, had suffered a knee sprain. On third-and-5 from their own 11-yard line, Palmer was hit low by Patriots defensive end Richard Seymour after an incompletion to Chad Johnson. Palmer was impressive before leaving, completing 18-of-24 passes for 202 yards along with two touchdowns and one interception in leading the Bengals to 21 points.

Palmer was replaced by Jon Kitna, who completed 9-of-13 passes for 126 yards, one interception and a late 27-yard touchdown pass to Kelly Washington.

"They kept rolling," safety Rodney Harrison said. "Obviously he is their starter. So he's the man. Kitna, he's been a good quarterback for a lot of years in this league - he played well last year - but Palmer, he's their guy. There's definitely a change of pace when Palmer leaves the game, because he's the man."

Any Which Way

One of Sunday's most interesting plays occurred early in the third quarter when Brady completed a pass while planted on his rear. On second-and-8 from their own 38-yard line, Brady took the snap but was tripped up when running back Corey Dillon picked up the blitz. Brady fell backwards, but had the presence of mind to look to his left and complete a 7-yard pass to fullback Patrick Pass.

"It was one of those things, tomorrow it will be like, 'hey, good play, don't ever do that again," Brady said. "I was on my butt. It happened so fast I realized I had a little time and I tried to get my eyes over there to see where Patrick was and he was standing all by himself. Like I said, you don't want to do that too often."

What Brown Does

Defensive back Troy Brown's third interception of the season was crucial for the Patriots. With the Patriots holding on to a 35-21 lead early in the fourth quarter, Brown ended a nine-play, 69-yard drive by the Bengals when he intercepted Kitna in the end zone. Brown, who was again utilized as an extra defensive back in nickel and dime packages, is now tied with safety Wilson for the team-lead.

Scoring Streak Extended

When Dillon scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to cap a 13-play, 84-yard drive, it marked the 18th consecutive regular season game the Patriots scored first, extending their current NFL record. The last time the Patriots did not get on the board first was on Nov. 23, 2003 in Houston, when the Texans took a 3-0 lead in a game the Patriots eventually won 23-20 in overtime.

Game Day Inactives

The Patriots deactivated eight players for Sunday's game: Givens; tight end Daniel Graham; cornerback Ty Law; linebackers Matt Chatham and Roman Phifer; and defensive linemen Marquise Hill and Ethan Kelley. Jim Miller was designated the third quarterback.