Patriots Notebook: Home field advantage is definite

]()Chatham Is Back** Veteran linebacker and special teams standoutMatt Chatham returned to practice Wednesday after sitting out the entire season - including training camp - with an undisclosed leg injury. Chatham recorded 32 tackles and 1.5 sacks last season, including four starts at outside linebacker, and finished fourth on the team with 19 special teams tackles. The Patriots have 21 days to make a roster move with Chatham.

"I don't really [think] about that," Chatham said. "Whether they make room when I'm ready or not - just however it works out - they take care of that and I just play. There's not a lot of anxiety. Maybe if it was my first or second year. I think you have enough perspective on how long the season is and what the year contains. It's just making sure that you don't lose too much touch with what's going on around here as far as game plans and things like that."

Injury Update

The only change in Thursday's injury report was running back Rabih Abdullah, who was downgraded from probable to questionable with an arm injury. Offensive tackle Tom Ashworth (back), running backPatrick Pass (thigh) and Poole (knee) all missed a portion of team practice Thursday for the second straight day and remain questionable.

The status of Troy Brown (questionable, shoulder) andDeion Branch (doubtful, knee) remains unchanged from last week. Quarterbacks Tom Brady (shoulder) and Jim Miller (shoulder) are also listed as probable.