Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Oct 07 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 09 - 10:40 AM

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/7

Tales From the Tailgate: Maine Lobsterman Allan Stone

Scouting the Lions: Patriots Readying for a Throwback Sunday in More Ways Than One

Belestrator: Previewing the Detroit Lions offense

Patriots Place QB Brian Hoyer on Injured Reserve

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Lions

Judon seeing all red against Lions

Photos: Pics From The Practice Field Week 5

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Adrian Phillips

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/6: "The o-line is working super hard"

Matthew Judon 10/6: "I understand what I need to do"

What They're Saying: Detroit Lions

Bailey Zappe 10/5: "I am taking every rep like a game rep"

Bill Belichick 10/5: Lions are "a very aggressive football team"

Patriots captains set the tone for Lions week

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Focusing on Getting 'One Percent Better Every Day'

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

Game Preview: Lions at Patriots

Patriots Players and Staff Pay Homage to their Heritage through league wide initiative

Patriots Throwback Red Jersey to Make 2022 Debut During Week 5 vs. Lions

Patriots Notebook: Johnson redeems himself in win

Wide receiver Bethel Johnson helped key the Patriots 20th consecutive win

Oct 17, 2004 at 01:00 PM

Foxborough, Mass. - Bethel Johnson earned a bit of redemption Sunday. A week after he was left of the team's active roster in what amounted to a coach's decision - supposedly because of a lackluster week of practice - the wide receiver became the latest Patriot to come up with a big play at a key time. His clutch 48-yard career-long reception, with the Patriots leading by three points and facing a third down with just under three minutes remaining, was easily one of the biggest plays of the game.

"I don't really remember," Johnson said when asked about the catch. "I kind of got knocked out a little bit on that. My head hit the ground. I just knew I had to hold on to that ball no matter what."

[

24616.jpg

]()Facing a third-and-seven from their own 40-yard line, Brady rolled to his left and lofted the ball deep down the left side of the field. Johnson, who was lined up wide right, raced from the opposite side of the field to make a diving catch before he slammed into the ground. Seattle head coach Mike Holmgren challenged the play and lost, and Corey Dillon's 9-yard touchdown two plays later sealed the game.

"He made a great catch," Head coach Bill Belichick said. "That was a huge play. [It] changed the field position and put us in position to run the clock out. That was a huge play."

Johnson, who was seemingly in Belichick's doghouse a week ago and was benched against Miami despite a depleted receiving corps, became the latest Patriot to contribute during the team's 20 game winning streak.

"The guy worked so hard in practice, and he's a young guy so you know it means a lot for his confidence," Veteran Rodney Harrison said. "He's on this team because we know he can play football, and he needs to step up - and guys need to step up and make plays when available. Bethel made the play of the game. You have to be proud of him. I've never seen a catch like that before."

Johnson, the fastest player on the Patriots, showed his signature speed closing in on a ball few other players would have reached.

"I guarantee he is the definitely the only guy on this team and probably one of the few in this league who could catch up to that ball because of his speed," Ty Law said. "Hats off to Bethel. We needed that, and he came through. He made a hell of a play."

**[

dillon_ap.jpg

]()Dillon Delivers** It was questioned much of the week how effective running backCorey Dillon would be coming off a foot injury against Miami. Dillon, who was listed as questionable on the injury report as late as Friday, assumed his spot in the starting lineup against Seattle and finished with 23 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns. For Dillon, at least, there was little question he'd take the field Sunday.

"Not to me," Dillon said when asked he there was any question he would play. "Probably to other people, but not to me. Even if it was questionable whether I could go, I was going to try it anyway. But during the week the soreness went away and I was able to apply pressure on it and it felt good."

Dillon's impact on the Patriots offense was clearly seen Sunday. He gave the offense balance - particularly when playing with the second half lead - rushing for 51 yards in the first half and 54 in the second. His second touchdown with just less than two minutes remaining in the game put the game out of reach. Through five games, Dillon is on pace for a franchise-record 1,670 yards.

"We just took advantage of what they gave us," said Dillon, who had his second 100-yard rushing game with the Patriots. "I'm just playing ball. That's just the way I play ball, and I'm getting a lot of help. I'm getting a lot of help up front."

**[

law_int.jpg

]()Ty On TopLaw's interception of Seattle'sMatt Hasselbeckin the first quarter was his 36th career interception, tying the team record held byRaymond Clayborn. It was the first interception of the season for Law, who stepped in front of Seattle receiverDarrell Jackson** on the right sideline and held onto the ball before falling out of bounds. The four-time Pro Bowler has played his entire career, spanning 139 career games, for the Patriots. Law is also the Patriots all-time leader in interceptions returned for touchdowns with six.

"That was one of my personal goals this year," Law said. "I wanted to get that. That was real important to me, aside from the team goals. I'm glad I own a piece of it, so now I just have to break it."

Wicked Hit
There's a reason why Tom Brady doesn't scramble very often. Brady took off on a 6-yard scramble on the first play of the fourth quarter but was hit by Seattle's Chike Okeafor and Michael Boulware, causing a fumble that Seattle recovered on the Patriots 42-yard line. Brady, who had to get stitches to close his chin following last week's win over Miami, appeared a bit dazed and confused after the play but returned on the next series.

"It was disappointing, because I had the first down," Brady said. "A run for eight yards, for me, that's like once a season. I was trying to get as many yards as I could, but the guy hit me and hit me good."

Brady, who said he felt fine and that the hit didn't affect him later in the game, finished the day 19-of-30 passing for 231 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

First Things First
Dan Klecko is the quintessential utility man. The Patriots defensive lineman-turned-linebacker, who normally sees snaps at fullback in goal line and short yardage situations, caught his first NFL pass Sunday. Lined up at fullback on a third-and-five play at Seattle's 40-yard line, Klecko released into the right flat and hauled in an 11-yard pass from Brady for a Patriots first down. The catch helped lead to an Adam Vinatieri 39-yard field goal.

"It was pretty cool," Klecko said. "It's a play we have run a couple times and it's never been there, but today it was there. I just focused on getting the catch and getting the first down for the team."

The Streak Continues
Almost lost in the buzz surrounding Sunday's win is that the Patriots tied the NFL record for most consecutive regular season victories with 17. The Patriots, who have won 20 straight regular and post-season games, tied the mark set by the 1933-34 Chicago Bears.

A Perfect Start
Sunday's win gave the Patriots a perfect 5-0 start to the season, just the second such occurrence in team history and the first time it has happened since 1974. The Patriots also jumped out to 4-0 starts in 1999, 1997, 1974 and 1964. No New England team has ever started a season with a 6-0 mark.

Inactive List
The Patriots listed eight players as inactive for Sunday's game: Wide receivers Deion Branch, Troy Brown and P.K. Sam; offensive lineman Gene Mruczkowski; tight end Jed Weaver and defensive linemen Marquise Hill and Ethan Kelley. Jim Miller was designated the third quarterback.

Quick Hits
Sunday's attendance was 68,796. It was the 109th consecutive home sellout for the Patriots. ... The Patriots improved to 18-3 all-time at Gillette Stadium in regular and post-season games. They have won an NFL-best 14 consecutive games at home. ... The Patriots used several starters on special teams, including Harrison and Mike Vrabel on the kickoff team. ... Ty Warren recorded his first sack of the season, dropping Hasselbeck for a 5-yard loss on the first play of the game. Jarvis Green also had his first sack of the season. ... The Patriots have notched at least one interception in each of their last 11 regular-season home games. ... David Patten led the Patriots with five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. Brady completed passes to eight different New England receivers. ... Eugene Wilson led the Patriots with 11 total tackles and a forced fumble.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Bentley excited for physical battle vs. Lions

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) Doubtful vs. Lions, Bailey Zappe Likely to Start

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/7

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 5 vs. Lions

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Lions

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-On-One with David Andrews

Steve Burton sits down with David Andrews, and they talk about the team's plans moving further into this season. Andrews also talks about what's to come as the team faces the Lions at home this Sunday.

Kyle Dugger 10/7: "We know what we have to clean up"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Hunter Henry 10/7: "We are really going to have to play with our eyes up"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Trent Brown 10/7: "Trusting in my ability to make it happen for the team"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 10/7: "I'm excited about the opportunity"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Tales From the Tailgate: Maine Lobsterman Allan Stone

In the series premiere of "Tales from the Tailgate", we introduce you to a Maine Lobsterman who pairs his livelihood with his passion for the Patriots.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising