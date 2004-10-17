Patriots Notebook: Johnson redeems himself in win

]()Ty On TopLaw's interception of Seattle'sMatt Hasselbeckin the first quarter was his 36th career interception, tying the team record held byRaymond Clayborn. It was the first interception of the season for Law, who stepped in front of Seattle receiverDarrell Jackson** on the right sideline and held onto the ball before falling out of bounds. The four-time Pro Bowler has played his entire career, spanning 139 career games, for the Patriots. Law is also the Patriots all-time leader in interceptions returned for touchdowns with six.

"That was one of my personal goals this year," Law said. "I wanted to get that. That was real important to me, aside from the team goals. I'm glad I own a piece of it, so now I just have to break it."

Wicked Hit

There's a reason why Tom Brady doesn't scramble very often. Brady took off on a 6-yard scramble on the first play of the fourth quarter but was hit by Seattle's Chike Okeafor and Michael Boulware, causing a fumble that Seattle recovered on the Patriots 42-yard line. Brady, who had to get stitches to close his chin following last week's win over Miami, appeared a bit dazed and confused after the play but returned on the next series.

"It was disappointing, because I had the first down," Brady said. "A run for eight yards, for me, that's like once a season. I was trying to get as many yards as I could, but the guy hit me and hit me good."

Brady, who said he felt fine and that the hit didn't affect him later in the game, finished the day 19-of-30 passing for 231 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

First Things First

Dan Klecko is the quintessential utility man. The Patriots defensive lineman-turned-linebacker, who normally sees snaps at fullback in goal line and short yardage situations, caught his first NFL pass Sunday. Lined up at fullback on a third-and-five play at Seattle's 40-yard line, Klecko released into the right flat and hauled in an 11-yard pass from Brady for a Patriots first down. The catch helped lead to an Adam Vinatieri 39-yard field goal.

"It was pretty cool," Klecko said. "It's a play we have run a couple times and it's never been there, but today it was there. I just focused on getting the catch and getting the first down for the team."

The Streak Continues

Almost lost in the buzz surrounding Sunday's win is that the Patriots tied the NFL record for most consecutive regular season victories with 17. The Patriots, who have won 20 straight regular and post-season games, tied the mark set by the 1933-34 Chicago Bears.

A Perfect Start

Sunday's win gave the Patriots a perfect 5-0 start to the season, just the second such occurrence in team history and the first time it has happened since 1974. The Patriots also jumped out to 4-0 starts in 1999, 1997, 1974 and 1964. No New England team has ever started a season with a 6-0 mark.

Inactive List

The Patriots listed eight players as inactive for Sunday's game: Wide receivers Deion Branch, Troy Brown and P.K. Sam; offensive lineman Gene Mruczkowski; tight end Jed Weaver and defensive linemen Marquise Hill and Ethan Kelley. Jim Miller was designated the third quarterback.