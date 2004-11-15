Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 15 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 17 - 01:55 PM

How to Watch/Listen: Cowboys at Patriots

Game Day Roster Update: O-line remains in flux

Game Preview: Cowboys at Patriots

Belestrator: Preparing for the Cowboys high powered offense

Robert Kraft surprises undefeated URI football team with a lift to game against Towson

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots vs. Cowboys

What They're Saying: Dallas Cowboys

Prescott, Cowboys offense a tough task for Patriots

Ball-hawking Cowboys defense presents big test for Pats O

Hightower shows spark in Houston

NFL Week 6: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/15: One-on-One with Gunner Olszewski

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Dallas Cowboys preview, Gunner Olszewski One-on-One

The Journey: Jonathan Jones

Do Your Life: Gunner Olszewski in Texas

Notebook: Bourne's practice execution turning into game reality

5 Burning questions facing Patriots after five games

Mac Jones 10/13: "The fun part is the winning part"

Bill Belichick on Dallas Defense 10/13: "They can rush, they can cover, and they can play the run"

Press Pass: The challenges of facing the Cowboys

Patriots Notebook: Offensive line steals the show

Nov 15, 2004 at 10:00 AM

Foxborough, Mass. - In the days leading up to Sunday's game between the Patriots and Bills, much was made about the match up between the Patriots offense and the formidable defense of Buffalo. The nationally televised game would pit the Patriots - scoring 26.0 points per contest - against the Bills, who ranked in the top four in the league in total defense (268.1 yards per game), rushing defense (95.9) and points allowed per game (17.1).

The much-anticipated match up never materialized though, as the Patriots balanced offense took center stage with 428 total yards in the lopsided 29-6 win. The Patriots rushed for a season-high 208 yards on 45 carries, with 25 first downs (11 rushing, 12 passing) and just one turnover. Corey Dillon wore down the Buffalo defense with 151 yards on 26 carries - with Kevin Faulk adding 61 yards on 13 carries - while quarterback Tom Brady completed 19 passes to 10 different receivers for 223 yards.

New England head coach Bill Belichick pointed towards the execution of the offensive line as one of the main reasons the Patriots moved the ball so successfully against a Bills defense that had yet to allow a 100-yard rusher this season.

"I think it was execution," Belichick said. "We executed some of the things that we wanted to do well. I think the backs ran hard. Buffalo, they are good against the run. They are tough to block. They have a lot of good players up there. At times we were able to get enough of them [blocks] to get the back through the hole and the backs ran well and they made some yards on their own.

"No, I don't think anybody got over powered. I don't think anybody got dominated or anything like that. I wouldn't even come close to saying that. But, I think execution wise, there were a couple of times where we got through some tight cracks and made some solid yardage and, again, that is a credit to the people involved in those plays. To get a little crack in that defense is tough. If you get it, then to get through it and make some yards on it, that is good running."

The numbers continue to tell the story. Behind Dillon, Faulk and the play of the offensive line, the Patriots held the ball for more than 41 minutes of the game, compared to 19 for Buffalo. The Patriots had 12 offensive drives - five of which ended in field goals and two others in touchdowns - which included scoring drives of 81, 99, and 75 yards.

The balance of the Patriots offense Sunday night - 45 rushes and 37 passes - was only magnified by the solid play of the offensive line.

"I think it is a fairly balanced group," Belichick said. "I think you have to be able to run block. You have to be able to pass block. There are times in the game when the rubber meets the road and you have to run it and they know you have to run it, or you have to throw it and they know you have to throw it. That is really when you get tested. It is a lot easier to play on your terms and do it when you want to do it. But, when you are trying to run out the clock at the end of the game, when everybody knows you have to run the ball, or you are behind and you have to throw it and everybody knows you have to throw it, then that is really where you get put to the test. We have been in those situations. Some have been better than others. We have been competitive in both of those cases."

Direct Effect
Many wondered how the Patriots would respond following their first loss of the season, a 20-34 drubbing on Oct. 31 at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the loss interrupted their 21-game winning streak and put an end to the perfect 6-0 start to the season, the Patriots have responded with impressive wins in consecutive weeks, handling the St. Louis Rams 40-22 on the road and defeating Buffalo 29-6. Belichick, though, debunks the theory that the loss to Pittsburgh served as any type of motivating factor for the Patriots.

"I think every game is independent," Belichick said. "I really do. I think the preparation and the game plan and the execution of the game is all pretty much self-contained. I don't think the Pittsburgh game was a reflection of the Jets game. I don't think the Rams game was a reflection of the Pittsburgh game. I think it was a reflection of those weeks of work and then ultimately the execution and the opportunity that we had to perform. Sometimes, it was better than others. I think it was contained basically in those weeks. I am not saying you can't get anything out of previous games. You correct mistakes and you put emphasis on things that you need to do better. I think there is some degree of that. I am not totally oblivious to it, [but] 99 percent of it I think is self-contained."

More Brown Banter
Wide receiver Troy Brown continued his two-way play in Sunday's win, finishing with two receptions for 23 yards while recording his first career interception as a defensive back in the early in the fourth quarter. Brown, who served as the team's nickel back against Buffalo, has been pressed into service as the Patriots deal with injuries to Ty Law, Tyrone Poole and Asante Samuel. Belichick was asked Monday if he considers it special what Brown is accomplishing this season.

"It takes a special guy to do what he is doing," Belichick said. "There is no question about that. But, he is doing what he is supposed to be doing. Whatever the coverage is, he is trying to play it, and should be trying to play it the way it is supposed to played. That is what his job is when he is out there on defense or on offense, for that matter. Any time we put a player out there on the field we expect him to do it the way it is basically designed to be played. Troy does a good job of that. He is a very consistent player. He is a dependable player. That is one thing he is. He is instinctive, too. There are some things you can't teach."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Preview: Cowboys at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Cowboys at Patriots

Game Day Roster Update: O-line remains in flux

Patriots Elevate OL James Ferentz to the Active Roster

Kraft Sports + Entertainment Announces Robert K. Kraft Fellowship Program

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Hype Video: Get ready for Patriots-Cowboys

Get ready for Patriots - Cowboys in this week's hype video featuring new music from Meek Mill.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Dallas Cowboys preview, Gunner Olszewski One-on-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the keys to the Patriots win against the Texans and preview the upcoming matchup against the Cowboys at Gillette Stadium. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Gunner Olszewski.

Patriots This Week: Switching focus to the Dallas Cowboys

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 5 victory against the Houston Texans and preview their upcoming matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Patriots All Access: Cowboys Preview, Matthew Judon 1-on-1

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Coach Belichick highlights key plays from the Patriots come-from-behind victory over the Texans. In addition, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Matthew Judon and the Patriots Foundation surprises ten cancer survivors with a day of pampering at Gillette Stadium. All that and more.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 10/15: "I'm planting the seed of success and watering it every day"

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne 10/15: "We've been growing as a team very well"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising