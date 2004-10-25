Official website of the New England Patriots

Report: DeMarcus Covington to be Named Patriots Next Defensive Coordinator

Report Roundup: Patriots Ramp Up Coordinator Interviews

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

Patriots Unfiltered 1/25: Offseason Hot Topics, NFL Draft Talk, Conference Championship Picks

Patriots Catch-22 1/25: Senior Bowl Preview, NFL Draft Talk, Updates on Jerod Mayo Building his Coaching Staff

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Sign OL Michael Jordan to a Futures Contract

2003: The Super Sequel Podcast drops 1/29

Patriots Unfiltered 1/23: Building the Patriots Coaching Staff, Playoffs Recap, Mapping Out the Offseason

NFL Notes: Mayo hits the ground running

Patriots Mailbag: How Will Patriots Evolve Under Mayo?

Jerod Mayo on WEEI 1/22: "We have a lot of great leaders"

New England Patriots 2024 Offseason Primer

EXCLUSIVE: 1994 Interview with Robert Kraft Moments After Purchasing the New England Patriots

Championing Community: Reflecting on Robert Kraft's pioneering 30 years of philanthropy with Patriots

Throwback Highlights: 10 Year Anniversary of Patriots Defeating Colts in 2014 AFC Divisional Round

Patriots All Access: A New Era, Jerod Mayo 1-on-1

EXCLUSIVE: Head Coach Jerod Mayo 1-on-1 with Tamara Brown

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Robert Kraft's Purchase of the New England Patriots

Top Offensive Coordinator Candidates for the Patriots with Bill O'Brien Reportedly Heading to Ohio State 

Patriots Notebook: Practice makes perfect in key series

The Patriots crucial two-minute scoring drive in Sunday's 13-7 win over the New York Jets had some interesting history behind it.

Oct 25, 2004 at 09:00 AM

Foxborough, Mass. - As it turns out, even Patriots head coach Bill Belichick couldn't have scripted it any better. A day after he termed the Patriots two-minute scoring drive at the end of the first half the "difference" in Sunday's 13-7 win over the New York Jets, Belichick said his team had prepared for nearly the exact same situation in practices leading up to the game.

The drive Belichick was referring to, which led to their only touchdown of the game, started on their own 38-yard line with 1:49 on the clock and the Patriots trailing 7-6. Using the shotgun and often going without a huddle, the Patriots moved 62 yards in seven plays - as quarterback Tom Brady completed 6-of-7 passes for 62 yards - resulting in a 7-yard touchdown pass to David Patten with 11 seconds left in the half. The drive turned out to be critical as no other points were scored in the game.

[

patten_td.jpg

]()By coincidence, the coaching staff had put the offense through a situational segment focusing on the two-minute drill during Friday's practice. The situational preparation isn't uncommon for the Patriots - they can include onside kicks, last-second field goals or downing punts - but the way Sunday's first half unfolded nearly mirrored what the Patriots had prepared for in practice.

"We try to cover all those situations," Belichick said. "Sometimes you hit those when you prepare, and sometimes you don't. When you do a two-minute drill in practice at the end of the week, you obviously can't cover every situation. Whichever one you pick out, the chances of that one coming up exactly that way in that game are probably not very good. What was interesting this week was that the situation that we had on Friday was identical to the one that came up at the end of the half. Identical. That was the way Charlie [Weis] scripted it, and that's exactly the way it turned out."

In Friday's practice, the two-minute offense worked against a scout team defense led by defensive line coach Pepper Johnson, who was instructing the defense on what New York plays to run. In terms of time on the clock, field position, timeouts and plays in the red zone, the situation the Patriots faced during practice would be exactly what offensive coordinator Charlie Weis was preparing for Sunday's game plan. What the coaching staff saw on Friday led them to re-visit their two-minute plan for Saturday's walk-through.

"We didn't like exactly where we were," Belichick said. "The way the drill turned out, was that we didn't really finish it very well. Part of it was just what we had in the game plan. We took a look at it Friday and revised it a little bit, went back over it on Saturday, and ironically it came up exactly the way that we had planned it. It was a good thing that we went in and talked about it. It probably resulted in more points than we would have otherwise.

"It was a nice job by Charlie to have the mental telepathy to practice that exact situation."

Improving On The RunAlthough it has been just over five weeks, it seems like a distant memory since the Patriots surrendered 202 yards rushing in the season-opening 27-24 win over Indianapolis. Led by 142 yards from Edgerrin James, the Colts averaged 4.8 yards per rush against a Patriots run defense that looked shaky at best and finished the opening week ranked tied for 30th against the rush.

[

bruschi1.jpg

]()Since that game the run defense has shown steady improvement. The Patriots haven't allowed a 100-yard rusher since James - limiting the likes of Buffalo's Travis Henry, Seattle's Shaun Alexander and most recently Curtis Martin of the Jets - while allowing just under 92 yards per game against the run over the last three games. The run defense was particularly effective Sunday, holding Martin to 70 yards on 20 carries (3.5-yard per carry) with a long run of nine yards. Belichick said the run defense has been an overall effort.

"You'd like to think your team is going to improve in the early part of the season, regardless of what phase of the game that it's in," Belichick said. "Some of the yardage in that game is circumstantial, and some things that they hurt us with we could have done a better job at defending - both coaching and playing. We've tried to tighten up some of those areas. Other teams have tried to attack us using some element of the Colts-type of game plan. Overall I think we've tightened up our play a little bit.

"And, the Colts are pretty good. They're one of the best offensive teams in the league, if not the best."

Quick Hits
Patriots' players were given the day off Monday following the team's first-ever 6-0 start to a season. ... No update was given Monday on injured fullback Dan Klecko, who left Sunday's game early in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a right leg injury. ... With Sunday's win, the Patriots improved to 8-0 during the month of October over the last two seasons. ... Corey Dillon's 115 yards rushing Sunday put him over the 100-yard mark for the third time this season, helping the Patriots improve to 11-0 since 1999 when they produce a 100-yard rusher. Through six games Dillon is averaging 106.2 yards per game, putting him on pace for a career-high 1,699 yards this season. Dillon currently ranks fourth in the AFC and sixth overall in the NFL in rushing.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: DeMarcus Covington to be Named Patriots Next Defensive Coordinator

Report Roundup: Patriots Ramp Up Coordinator Interviews

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Sign OL Michael Jordan to a Futures Contract

NFL Notes: Mayo hits the ground running

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

2003: The Super Sequel Podcast drops 1/29

Previewing the second Patriots Super Bowl Sound Odyssey, recounting the team's 2003 championship season.

EXCLUSIVE: 1994 Interview with Robert Kraft Moments After Purchasing the New England Patriots

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Robert Kraft purchasing the New England Patriots, watch an exclusive interview from 1994 moments after Mr. Kraft made the deal official. The Patriots Chairman and CEO shares his dreams of owning an NFL team, the importance of the New England community and what the Patriots legacy means to him and the region.

Throwback Highlights: 10 Year Anniversary of Patriots Defeating Colts in 2014 AFC Divisional Round

Watch throwback highlights from the 2014 AFC Divisional playoff game as the New England Patriots take on the Indianapolis Colts at home at Gillette Stadium. See former Patriots Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, LeGarrette Blount and more defeat the Colts 43-22 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Patriots All Access: A New Era, Jerod Mayo 1-on-1

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we welcome in a new era, as Jerod Mayo is introduced as the 15th head coach in franchise history. Go behind the scenes on Mayo's first day and get reaction from current and former players on the hire.  Plus, we go one-on-one with the new head coach.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

EXCLUSIVE: Head Coach Jerod Mayo 1-on-1 with Tamara Brown

Tamara Brown sits down with Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo to discuss his excitement for his new role.

NFL Network: Top 10 Patriots plays 2023 season

Watch a countdown of the 10 best highlight plays made by the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL season.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising