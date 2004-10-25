Patriots Notebook: Practice makes perfect in key series

]()By coincidence, the coaching staff had put the offense through a situational segment focusing on the two-minute drill during Friday's practice. The situational preparation isn't uncommon for the Patriots - they can include onside kicks, last-second field goals or downing punts - but the way Sunday's first half unfolded nearly mirrored what the Patriots had prepared for in practice.

"We try to cover all those situations," Belichick said. "Sometimes you hit those when you prepare, and sometimes you don't. When you do a two-minute drill in practice at the end of the week, you obviously can't cover every situation. Whichever one you pick out, the chances of that one coming up exactly that way in that game are probably not very good. What was interesting this week was that the situation that we had on Friday was identical to the one that came up at the end of the half. Identical. That was the way Charlie [Weis] scripted it, and that's exactly the way it turned out."

In Friday's practice, the two-minute offense worked against a scout team defense led by defensive line coach Pepper Johnson, who was instructing the defense on what New York plays to run. In terms of time on the clock, field position, timeouts and plays in the red zone, the situation the Patriots faced during practice would be exactly what offensive coordinator Charlie Weis was preparing for Sunday's game plan. What the coaching staff saw on Friday led them to re-visit their two-minute plan for Saturday's walk-through.

"We didn't like exactly where we were," Belichick said. "The way the drill turned out, was that we didn't really finish it very well. Part of it was just what we had in the game plan. We took a look at it Friday and revised it a little bit, went back over it on Saturday, and ironically it came up exactly the way that we had planned it. It was a good thing that we went in and talked about it. It probably resulted in more points than we would have otherwise.

"It was a nice job by Charlie to have the mental telepathy to practice that exact situation."

Improving On The RunAlthough it has been just over five weeks, it seems like a distant memory since the Patriots surrendered 202 yards rushing in the season-opening 27-24 win over Indianapolis. Led by 142 yards from Edgerrin James, the Colts averaged 4.8 yards per rush against a Patriots run defense that looked shaky at best and finished the opening week ranked tied for 30th against the rush.