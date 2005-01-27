Patriots Notebook: Preparation includes injured Owens

]()"We don't even know about T.O., I'm not even going to comment on that or what his status or if he's going to play or not," Patriots safety Eugene Wilson said. "We're just going to prepare how we've prepared all year."

Patriots linebacker Rosevelt Colvin is one player who can sympathize with Owens. Colvin missed last year's Super Bowl after suffering a major hip injury early in the season, and understands Owens may not want to miss a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Colvin said he wouldn't be surprised to see Owens attempt to take the field.

"I think if the guy can walk, I think he's going to try to play," Colvin said. "I think he's going to get out there. I think if he's on the active roster, then you have to prepare for him to play. Just wait until game day, you'll find out then."

The Real Sick Story

Apparently quarterback Tom Brady wasn't the only Patriots who fell ill Saturday night before Sunday's AFC Championship Game against Pittsburgh. Brady acknowledged he suffered from a flu bug leading up to the game, but said there was never any question he would play, downplaying the supposed ailments Thursday.

"There were a lot of guys who were sick, and a lot of guys who weren't feeling good and a lot of guys who were probably playing with tougher ailments than I was," Brady said. "Guys have been doing that all year. A bunch of guys didn't feel well, and I think I was one of many and probably felt the best out of the group."

Brady said being singled out from his teammates overshadows what the rest of the team often has to overcome in order to play.

"It takes away with what everyone else does and what everyone else plays with," he said. "Everyone else plays with great toughness and never complains and I get a little flu bug. Like that's a big deal or something. I think it takes away from what those guys do."

Belichick: Experience No Advantage

As the Patriots approach their third Super Bowl in the last four years, the question being asked is how big of an advantage their playoff experience brings. To Belichick, experience isn't everything. He doesn't believe the Patriots hold an advantage because of previous Super Bowl experience.

"I really don't think so," he said. "We heard that a few years ago when we went down there and the Rams had just been [to the Super Bowl] and what a big factor experience was and all that. I didn't think it was that big of a deal. I don't think it's a big deal now. I think whatever team plays better and is more ready to play a week from Sunday, I think that's who this game will favor. I don't think experience is that big of a deal."

Twice Is Nice

It's been quite a run for the Patriots 2003 draft class. For the members of last year's rookie class who appeared in Super Bowl XXXVIII - Wilson, Ty Warren, Bethel Johnson, Asante Samuel, Dan Koppen and Tully Banta-Cain - next weekend's game will mark their second Super Bowl in as many seasons.

"I wouldn't say it's luck, but I feel very fortunate," Wilson said. "For one, to be on a team of this magnitude and to be around such a bunch of great guys and coaches. Just overall, it's a great organization."

Super Bowl Sendoff

Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney has invited the public to attend a "New England Send-off" for the Patriots on Sunday, January 30, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. outside of Gillette Stadium. As part of the program, Governor Romney, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Patriots players past and present will speak. Gates to the stadium parking lot, where parking is free, will open at 8:00 a.m. The send-off also includes music, team highlights and a performance by the New England Patriots cheerleaders.

The MBTA will run a commuter rail train from Boston and Providence to the stadium that will be free of charge. Trains will leave South Station and Providence Station at 8:15 a.m. and arrive at Foxboro at 9:20 a.m. and 9:15 a.m., respectively. Return trains will depart Foxboro Station approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the send-off.