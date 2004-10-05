Patriots Notebook: Shula talks about streaks

]()Branch did not play in Sunday's 31-17 win over Buffalo due to a knee injury he suffered against Arizona before the team's bye week on Sept. 19. Belichick would offer up only a "Deion is getting better" in terms of Branch's current status, while saying, "Well, we will see" about the prognosis of Brown and Johnson. Brown injured his arm in Sunday's game, and Johnson suffered an undisclosed injury while making a tackle following a turnover on a play that was later called back.

"David [Patten] and David [Givens] they both stepped up and had big days," Belichick said. "Bethel [Johnson] and P.K. [Sam] helped us, too. They are going to have to step up. We are going to have to get production out of our tight ends and our running backs. Whoever is out there is going to have to be productive, whoever that happens to be. We will see how that goes moving forward."

Quick Hits

Belichick, who seldom praises his team publicly, even after wins, seemed more than satisfied with the Patriots performance Sunday. "The bottom line was, I was proud of our team. We overcame some adversity, the tough crowd, and a tough place to play. I thought our players did a good job of standing up to the adversity and making some plays there at the end." ... Brady is currently the fifth-ranked quarterback in the NFL with a rating of 102.8, trailing Daunte Culpepper (124.8), Peyton Manning (115.4), Donovan McNabb (110.5) and Chad Pennington (104.4). ... Punter Josh Miller is currently second in the NFL at 39.5 yards per punt, trailing only Oakland's Shane Lechler (39.6). ... Belichick showed little sympathy for 0-4 Miami and head coach Dave Wannstedt, who is not only a division rival but also the Patriots next opponent. "Everybody has injuries. Everybody has people that are out. We have them. They have them. Everybody has them. You take who you have, and you try to put the most competitive team you have out on the field. You do that every week. There's not a coach in the league that's sitting there with nobody on injured reserve, nobody on an injury list, nobody that can't play."