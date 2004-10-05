Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Sep 20 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after win over the Steelers

After Further Review: Patriots Offense Shows Ability to Attack Man Coverage in Win Over Steelers

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/19: "We have to continue to grow as an offense"

How an evolving Patriots defense closed the door on Steelers

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "Hopefully we'll continue to have balance on offense and a higher level of execution"

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Take Down Steelers in Week 2

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2022 season

Patriots players reflect on 500th game of Robert Kraft era

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/18

Jalen Mills snags Trubisky's first INT of 2022 after pass is tipped

Damien Harris rushes for a 2-yard touchdown vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Gunner Olszewski has costly muffed punt vs. former team inside his own 20-yard line

Can't-Miss Play: Agholor MOSSES Witherspoon for 44-yard TD catch

Mac Jones lasers pass to Agholor for 16-yard gain

Mac Jones has pinpoint accuracy on 16-yard pass to Meyers

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Patriots take on the Steelers

Belestrator: Previewing the Steelers Defense

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Embracing Role as a 'Safety Blanket' for Mac Jones

NFL Notes: Belichick strikes optimistic tune

Patriots Mailbag: Defensive Standouts, Rookie Reports, and Other Takeaways From Week 1

Patriots Notebook: Shula talks about streaks

Former Miami head coach Don Shula says the 2004 Patriots could be a threat to his 1972 undefeated Dolphins team that played a perfect season.

Oct 05, 2004 at 09:00 AM

Foxborough, Mass. - Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula, who led his 1972 team to the perfect undefeated season, considers the 2004 New England Patriots a threat to go undefeated and break his team's record for most consecutive wins in one season.

"I think they have a real shot at it," Shula said during an NFL conference call Tuesday. "They have to win a lot of games to do it, and they've got tough teams down the road, but what they've accomplished, you have to think they certainly are a legitimate threat to do it. They're a team that's solid in every way, from ownership to the coaching to the players."

For now, the Patriots will focus on their current 18-game winning streak. Their 31-17 win on Sunday made them the seventh team in NFL history to compile such a streak in regular and postseason games, joining the Denver Broncos (1997-98), San Francisco 49ers (1989-90), Cleveland Browns (1947-48), Chicago Bears (1941-42 and 1933-34) and Shula's Dolphins team in the record books. The Patriots won their final 15 games of the 2003 season and have begun this season with a 3-0 record.

Shula was quick to make a distinction between the Patriots current streak and that of his 1972 Dolphins team.

[

29938.jpg

]()"That's a different streak than we're talking about," Shula said. " I think you have to look at what has happened in one season. That's something that hasn't been done except for our perfect season. That's the streak we're very, very proud of. The streak the Patriots are on now right now, is a streak that you have to compare to the other five or six teams that have done that same thing - win 18 consecutive games. We're one of those teams, but 17 of our wins were in the perfect season, and I that's what I think makes our streak different.

"We felt that it was a great accomplishment because no one had done it before and no one has done it since."

Shula, who went on to say he didn't think there was "any question" the Patriots are currently the best team in football, sees many similarities between the Miami teams that lost only five games during three seasons from 1972-74 and the current version of the Patriots.

"I'm impressed on both sides of the ball," he said. "What I've done is just admired the tremendous job that they've done in New England. So you just take your hat off to the great job that they have done. I know that Bill [Belichick] will be proud of the record or breaking the record, but the record that he's looking for is winning the big game at the end of the year."

Receiving Injuries
For now, Tom Brady's favorite receiver might just be the one who can stay healthy. Three Patriots receivers - Troy Brown, Deion Branch and Bethel Johnson - started the week health concerns, and the extent of their injuries won't be known until the first injury report of the week is released tomorrow.

[

patriots_bills-3-sff.jpg

]()Branch did not play in Sunday's 31-17 win over Buffalo due to a knee injury he suffered against Arizona before the team's bye week on Sept. 19. Belichick would offer up only a "Deion is getting better" in terms of Branch's current status, while saying, "Well, we will see" about the prognosis of Brown and Johnson. Brown injured his arm in Sunday's game, and Johnson suffered an undisclosed injury while making a tackle following a turnover on a play that was later called back.

The absence of Brown, Branch and Johnson was alleviated by the play of David Patten and David Givens, who combined for nine receptions, 199 yards and a touchdown.

"David [Patten] and David [Givens] they both stepped up and had big days," Belichick said. "Bethel [Johnson] and P.K. [Sam] helped us, too. They are going to have to step up. We are going to have to get production out of our tight ends and our running backs. Whoever is out there is going to have to be productive, whoever that happens to be. We will see how that goes moving forward."

Quick Hits
Belichick, who seldom praises his team publicly, even after wins, seemed more than satisfied with the Patriots performance Sunday. "The bottom line was, I was proud of our team. We overcame some adversity, the tough crowd, and a tough place to play. I thought our players did a good job of standing up to the adversity and making some plays there at the end." ... Brady is currently the fifth-ranked quarterback in the NFL with a rating of 102.8, trailing Daunte Culpepper (124.8), Peyton Manning (115.4), Donovan McNabb (110.5) and Chad Pennington (104.4). ... Punter Josh Miller is currently second in the NFL at 39.5 yards per punt, trailing only Oakland's Shane Lechler (39.6). ... Belichick showed little sympathy for 0-4 Miami and head coach Dave Wannstedt, who is not only a division rival but also the Patriots next opponent. "Everybody has injuries. Everybody has people that are out. We have them. They have them. Everybody has them. You take who you have, and you try to put the most competitive team you have out on the field. You do that every week. There's not a coach in the league that's sitting there with nobody on injured reserve, nobody on an injury list, nobody that can't play."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inactives: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactives for their Week 12 game on Sunday, November 27, 2016.

news

Inactives: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactives for their Week 12 game on Sunday, November 27, 2016.

news

Tom Brady im Pressegespräch – 25.11.2016

Vor dem Duell mit den New York Jets spricht Quarterback, Tom Brady, über seinen Gesundheitszustand, Darrelle Revis, und die Einstellung eines NFL Rekordes.

news

Patriots release DB Shamiel Gary from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have released DB Shamiel Gary from the practice squad.

news

Stimmen vom Gegner: New York Jets

Am Sonntag steigt das AFC East Duell zwischen den Patriots und den New York Jets. Die Stimmen vom Gegner.

news

La Previa: Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots viajan a NJ para medir fuerzas con su clásico rival de división.

news

Tom Brady regressa aos treinos e outras notas de sexta-feira

O regresso de Tom Brady aos treinos foi talvez a nota de maior destaque de sexta-feira, mas houve mais assuntos de interesse a ocorrer durante o dia, desde as declarações de Jabaal Sheard, ao fim da temporada para dois jogadores.

news

News Blitz 9/27: LeGarrette Blount off and running

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

As primeiras antevisões da equipa técnica dos Patriots sobre o jogo com Buffalo

Na segunda-feira o treinador e os dois coordenadores do New England Patriots participaram em conferências de imprensa para revelarem as suas primeiras impressões sobre o jogo de domingo, frente ao Buffalo Bills. A questão de quem será o quarterback ficou adiada por uns dias.

news

Patriots cortan al DT Anthony Johnson

Equipo realiza un ajuste en su plantilla.

news

Analysis: Minus Garoppolo, QB plot thickens

Observations about New England's home opener from the press box at Gillette Stadium.

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

After Further Review: Patriots Offense Shows Ability to Attack Man Coverage in Win Over Steelers

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Steelers presented by CarMax

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference

How an evolving Patriots defense closed the door on Steelers

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2022 season

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Take Down Steelers in Week 2

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after win over the Steelers

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 17-14 week 2 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 9/19: "We're playing well together"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Matthew Slater 9/19: "It was a step in the right direction"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Mack Wilson 9/19: "Got to continue to keep stringing things together"

Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. addresses the media on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Robert Kraft Receives Game Ball

Get an inside look of the post-game locker room as Robert Kraft receives the game ball for his 500th game as the owner of the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick 9/19: "We have to keep emphasizing getting pressure on the ball"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, September 19, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. The annual ceremony will be held on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising