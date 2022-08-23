Patriots Place LB Ronnie Perkins on Injured Reserve; OL Andrew Stueber Placed on Reserve/NFI

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have placed LB Ronnie Perkins on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots placed rookie OL Andrew Stueber on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List.
Perkins, 22, was drafted by New England in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft (96th overall) out of Oklahoma. The 6-foot-3, 253-pounder was inactive for the first 13 regular season games of his rookie year before being placed on injured reserve on Dec. 17.
Stueber, 23, was drafted by New England in the seventh-round of the 2022 NFL Draft (245th overall) out of Michigan. The 6-foot-6, 325-pounder appeared in 34 games with 22 career starts with 20 at right tackle and two at right guard.