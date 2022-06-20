Patriots players celebrate 'bucket list' Father's Day at U.S. Open

Quarterback Brian Hoyer brought his son Garrett along Friday, while Deatrich Wise Jr. got to enjoy the tournament with his father, Deatrich Wise Sr., for the two final rounds.

"Spending time with my dad, watching everything, being able to sit in certain areas and watch three holes at once -- it was wonderful," Wise Jr. said of the U.S. Open. "We've seen some great shots the last two days. It's been pretty awesome."

For his dad, it made for one of his favorite Father's Day memories of all time.

"Just experiencing the whole pageantry of professional golf, especially at the US Open, has been phenomenal," Wise Sr. said, not long before Matt Fitzpatrick secured the win and his first major.