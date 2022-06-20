Patriots players celebrate 'bucket list' Father's Day at U.S. Open

The U.S. Open typically takes place on Father's Day Weekend, but that is no coincidence.
For many sons, for many years, a love for sports has been passed down by their dad -- inherently bringing a sentimental element to the tournament that makes it stand out among majors. The same could be said for football.
So with the 122nd U.S. Open being played locally at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., a few Patriots players took the opportunity to celebrate accordingly: by attending with their father or son.
"I can remember growing up and my dad always just wanting to watch the US Open on Sunday," Patriots center David Andrews said on Saturday. "So now, I'm kind of in the same boat. My wife has asked me what I want to do and here I am."
Andrews and his wife, Mackenzie, welcomed their first child into the world in August -- a little boy named James Ford. Along with him at the tournament was a good friend who also was celebrating his first Father's Day as a dad.
"Kind of little Father's Day outing for us," Andrews added.
Hunter Henry had the same idea.
Attending the tournament both Saturday and Sunday with his wife, Parker, the tight end beamed while talking about his first few months of fatherhood.
"Fatherhood is great," Henry said. "It's a journey. It's an adventure. I'm constantly learning but it's a blast.
"We spent a lot of time this morning with my son. You know waking up, eating breakfast with him, just getting to hang out. Being able to walk around though, and just have time away with my wife, is also very important. It's fun. You don't get to go to these events much so this is really cool."
Quarterback Brian Hoyer brought his son Garrett along Friday, while Deatrich Wise Jr. got to enjoy the tournament with his father, Deatrich Wise Sr., for the two final rounds.
"Spending time with my dad, watching everything, being able to sit in certain areas and watch three holes at once -- it was wonderful," Wise Jr. said of the U.S. Open. "We've seen some great shots the last two days. It's been pretty awesome."
For his dad, it made for one of his favorite Father's Day memories of all time.
"Just experiencing the whole pageantry of professional golf, especially at the US Open, has been phenomenal," Wise Sr. said, not long before Matt Fitzpatrick secured the win and his first major.
"This ranks among the highest of my bucket list ideas. I love it. Just to come back and be appreciated, especially as you get older, and we both have the same interests in golf and watching people exhibit their talents and expertise with what they do. We love it tremendously."