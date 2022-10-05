Patriots players give special shoutouts on World Teacher Day

Lindsay Caudill. She was my yearbook teacher and I took yearbook all four years. She was most influential to me just because of her positive attitude every day. Every day I walked in the classroom she had a smile on her face and she was genuinely excited to teach us, to help us grow as kids and mature, and just that mentality of always having a smile on her face -- it brightened my day. I still keep in contact with her to this day. She definitely did a number on me growing up, helping me mature, so I'm definitely thankful for her.