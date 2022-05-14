Patriots players join Jake Thibeault at Bruins' Game 6

Thibeault sat with Jones and Cowart to his right, with Harris and Davis on the left.

They spoke about the game, football, and life while the players asked questions about his injury and the mentality he's used to attack his recovery head-on.

"We had a bunch of laughs and it was a great time," Thibeault said, adding how much more it means to share everything with his family, who has gone through so much in the last nine months alongside him. He's grateful for how much the Boston sports community has supported him.