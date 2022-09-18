Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Pregame Show (audio only) Sun Sep 18 | 10:40 AM - 12:45 PM

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Steelers

Game Preview: Patriots at Steelers

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Steelers

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 2: Patriots - Steelers Injury Report

Scouting the Steelers: Key Schematic Elements and Matchups in Patriots-Steelers

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Patriots take on the Steelers

10 to Watch: Potent Steelers defense awaits Patriots

Belestrator: Previewing the Steelers Defense

What They're Saying: Pittsburgh Steelers

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Embracing Role as a 'Safety Blanket' for Mac Jones

NFL Notes: Belichick strikes optimistic tune

Patriots Mailbag: Defensive Standouts, Rookie Reports, and Other Takeaways From Week 1

Mac Jones aiming to be ready for Steelers

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offensive Performance in Week 1

James White to make broadcasting booth debut during NFL's Week 2

Finding building blocks from Patriots loss to Miami

4 Keys from Patriots season-opening loss to Dolphins

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Stumble Out of the Gate in Loss to Dolphins

Bill Belichick 9/11: "Not enough good things to win"

Patriots players reflect on 500th game of Robert Kraft era

"What incredible honor to be a part of such a special game. Not only for our history as a team, but the history of the league as well."

Sep 18, 2022 at 10:46 AM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Damien Harris Robert Kraft.PDC
David Silverman

No matter the result, the New England Patriots game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday will hold an important place in franchise history.

More than just a Week 2 matchup on the road, it makes for the 500th game of the Robert Kraft era.

"What incredible honor to be a part of such a special game," Patriots running back Damien Harris said Friday after practice. "Not only for our history as a team, but the history of the league as well. RKK has been an incredible pillar of success within the community and within our organization for his leadership, the way he gives back, the inspiration that he gives others -- everything that he does, not only for our football team and our organization but for the community and the fans as well. It's obviously a huge milestone and congrats to him."

Kraft purchased the team in 1994, the longtime fan's plan finally coming to fruition after years in the making.

His acquisition sparked new hope and excitement around the team, but no one could have anticipated the 341 wins, 22 playoff seasons, 19 division titles, 11 AFC titles, and six Super Bowl championships.

The unprecedented string of dominance created a loyal fanbase, even to kids like Sam Roberts, who moved around as a self-proclaimed "military brat" without any regional NFL allegiances to abide by.

"It's an incredible accomplishment," the rookie defensive tackle said of Kraft's 500th game. "He comes in and talks to the team, you see he loves us and this is what he loves to do. Being a fan of him and now playing for him, it's kind of crazy."

Longtime special teams captain Matthew Slater was one of those players Roberts rooted for growing up.

Entering his 15th season in the NFL with the Patriots, the 36-year-old is the longest-tenured Patriot and helped to win half of the Patriots' Lombardi trophies.

Slater still can't fathom 500 football games.

"That's unbelievable," Slater said. "When I think about Mr. Kraft, his legacy goes well beyond just here in Foxborough. I think it extends throughout the NFL. Just what he's done for this league, the career he's had as an owner, and what he's been able to accomplish with this organization. Really, it's just another notch in the belt for him. Congratulations to him. But 500, that's a lot of football games. He's very invested in people. I haven't played for any other owner, obviously, but just the intentionality with which he tries to connect with his players really says a lot. We know we have an owner that cares about the people here and wants to provide an environment where winning on the field is important, but winning off the field and winning in the community -- things like that are just as important."

To that point, Slater sees Kraft's most important legacy as the one he has out in the community.

The Patriots Foundation was established the year the Kraft family bought the team in order to give back to communities throughout New England. Since 1994, millions of hours and dollars have been donated to a vast amount of local causes and initiatives.

"I think it all started with Myra," Slater said of Kraft's late wife. "I think she really laid the foundation for that. But when you come to this locker room, and you see the guys and you see the work that they do, you realize quickly that it's important that you're involved somehow. That you're giving back, that you're not just taking. And we have a lot of guys in this locker room that give. They give their time, give their resources, and I think the Krafts lead from the front in terms of that."

Harris hasn't been around as long as Slater, but couldn't agree more that the Kraft family's standard has had a trickle-down effect in the Patriots locker room.

"I think that you guys can see how much our guys give back to the community," Harris said of Kraft's influence.

"You name it, and our guys do it and I think that is just a testament to the standard that RKK has set for giving back to his community and just being good people. It's one thing to be good football players but I think that one thing that's really emphasized at this organization is being even better people. We're very lucky to have Mr. Kraft guide us and show us the way and show us how to be servants to others on top of doing our jobs."

Related Content

news

Davon Godchaux hosts second backpack giveaway at local Boys & Girls Club

For the second straight year, the New England Patriots defensive lineman helped students at the Blue Hills Boys & Girls Club get ready to go back to school.

news

James White to make broadcasting booth debut during NFL's Week 2

The recently retired New England Patriots running back will call his first nationally syndicated game on radio during the New Orleans Saints-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday.

news

Looking for fast start in Week 1, Patriots won't let Florida heat slow them down

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots hope to get acclimated to the weather by practicing in Palm Beach all week before their season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

news

Davon Godchaux wants to see more high fashion fit for defensive tackles

The New England Patriots defensive tackle won't be confined to typical Big & Tall selections, and was spotted at Men's Fashion Week in Paris this summer.

news

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

"You don't go out in the community for the gratification. You just do it because it's in your heart to do."

news

Mack Wilson Sr. watches son take first steps on field at Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium has seen some incredible first and feats. Mack Wilson II, one-year-old son of New England Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., is responsible for the latest after taking his first steps on the field.

news

Lawrence Guy shares how education 'changed his perspective' at annual backpack giveaway

The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation, in partnership with the New England Patriots Foundation, handed out 150 backpacks filled with school supplies to high school students from La Colaborativa.

news

First-time dads react to having kids at Patriots training camp

With a handful of first-time dads on the New England roster, players can't get enough of having their kids at training camp.

news

Mac Jones enjoys full circle moment meeting Boston Children's Hospital patient

Jones honored seven-year-old Robbie Klein for My Cause My Cleats in his rookie season. On Tuesday after training camp, the two got to meet in person for the first time.

news

Boston Renegades honored by Robert Kraft, Patriots after 4th straight WFA title

The Boston Renegades of the Women's Football Alliance were invited to Gillette Stadium on Friday to be honored after winning their fourth-consecutive championship.

news

Patriots teammates, NFL world praises James White after retirement news

After an incredible eight-year career and three Super Bowl rings, James White's retirement announcement inspired an outpouring of praise for the running back.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 2 Inactives: Patriots at Steelers

Patriots players reflect on 500th game of Robert Kraft era

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Steelers

Game Preview: Patriots at Steelers

Scouting the Steelers: Key Schematic Elements and Matchups in Patriots-Steelers

10 to Watch: Potent Steelers defense awaits Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: Patriots at Pittsburgh Week 2

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Miami Dolphins and preview the week two matchup against the Steelers.

Patriots All Access: Steelers Preview

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Steve Burton sits down with defensive lineman Deatrich Wise, Jr., and get a glimpse at the unique relationship between Robert Kraft and Drew Bledsoe as Kraft visits the former quarterback in his hometown of Walla Walla, Washington and tours his winery. In addition, Bill Belichick breaks down the Pittsburgh Steelers on the Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Game Theory: Week 2 win probabilities and score projections

Cynthia Frelund's mathematical model projects the final scores, win probability, and cover probability for every NFL game in week 2 of the 2022 season

David Andrews 9/16: "Love getting to work with him every day"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers speaks with Tamara Brown about his relationship with Mac Jones and looks ahead to their second game of the season in Pittsburgh.

Bill Belichick 9/16: "Steelers have a brand of football, and they've been very consistent at it through the years"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, September 16, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising