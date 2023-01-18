Patriots players' social justice fund benefits 6 local organizations for 2022

During the 2018 NFL season, Patriots players felt compelled to start a fund and collectively support organizations focused on social justice and racial equality.

Four years later, that commitment has become a locker room tradition, with more than $2 million donated to address issues of injustice and inequality in New England since the social justice fund’s inception.

The latest group of beneficiaries for 2022 were surprised recently, receiving the good news personally from Bill Belichick, Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, David Andrews, Michael Palardy and Deatrich Wise Jr.

"This year we picked our theme to be 'legacy,'" McCourty said on one of the calls. "We wanted to give to organizations that show legacy, show mentorship, helping others who can then go and help somebody else."

The social justice fund's focuses on the areas of education economic development, police relations, and criminal justice to achieve their mission, and has been renewed and funded every season since by players, coaches, and staff. It is then matched – up to $250,000 – by ownership.

Six organizations were selected for this year, with five receiving an $82,500 gift and one receiving $20,000 to be put towards having even more impact in the community.