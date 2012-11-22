Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Postgame Quotes - 11/22/2012

Nov 22, 2012 at 12:27 PM
New England Patriots
SAFETY STEVE GREGORY

On if he has ever seen so many points scored so quickly...
No, that was a lot of points in a short period of time. I thought that really set the momentum for the game. It really turned things into a lopsided feel there. They're a good football team, but I think we're a little better this year. We're excited about what we did today.

On if he has ever had a game where he was around the ball so much like tonight...
I don't think so. It was a good one for me today. Some of that stuff is just the ball popping out and being in the right place at the right time, so you know it was a team effort. The guys did a great job up front getting pressure on the quarterback and we were just really crisp tonight.

On the confidence the secondary has gained recently...
It's growing every week. We go to work every day in practice to get better and we study up on film. We're really trying to dial in and focus on getting better as a unit and we saw some of those results tonight.

DEFENSIVE END ROB NINKOVICH

On how he thought the defense played tonight...
I think that as a defense we are doing a good job of putting pressure on the ball. It seems (like) every game we are doing something so that our offense can capitalize on the turnovers we create. So the more opportunities we give our offense, the better we are going to be at the end of the game.

On if he thinks that something positive is developing with this group...
Yeah, definitely. Again, it's a long season and we're trying to get better every week and improve so towards the end of the year we're going to be strong.

On if he feels like this defense is beginning to attack more and be more aggressive...
Yeah, I think in any given situation we are able to make a big play to turn the game around. I think that speaks greatly about how we play the game on defense. We give up some yardage that you dont want to give up, but again we have a lot of turnovers, so I think the turnovers are more important than the total yardage given up.

RUNNING BACK SHANE VEREEN

On his touchdown reception…
I was a little surprised. I thought the cornerback was on me, but the receivers ran (the coverage) off and I was able to finish the play. As soon as I turned, the ball was on me.

On the Patriots scoring three touchdowns in 52 seconds…
I've never seen it before personally. But, that's what happens when you play hard.

WIDE RECEIVER WES WELKER

On beating a team from the AFC East…
Anytime you win a game in the division, it's a good thing. Especially when you're playing the Jets on Thanksgiving Day. It made the win extra special.

On the Patriots scoring three touchdowns in 52 seconds…
I'm sure I've seen it before, but it has been a while. But it's great to see and I'm glad it happened on our end.

On the performance of the offense…
Everybody is stepping up and doing their job the way they're supposed to. A lot of guys stepped up tonight and made big plays. That's good to see.

