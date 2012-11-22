Patriots Postgame Quotes - 11/22/2012

SAFETY STEVE GREGORY

On if he has ever seen so many points scored so quickly...

No, that was a lot of points in a short period of time. I thought that really set the momentum for the game. It really turned things into a lopsided feel there. They're a good football team, but I think we're a little better this year. We're excited about what we did today.

On if he has ever had a game where he was around the ball so much like tonight...

I don't think so. It was a good one for me today. Some of that stuff is just the ball popping out and being in the right place at the right time, so you know it was a team effort. The guys did a great job up front getting pressure on the quarterback and we were just really crisp tonight.

On the confidence the secondary has gained recently...

It's growing every week. We go to work every day in practice to get better and we study up on film. We're really trying to dial in and focus on getting better as a unit and we saw some of those results tonight.

DEFENSIVE END ROB NINKOVICH

On how he thought the defense played tonight...

I think that as a defense we are doing a good job of putting pressure on the ball. It seems (like) every game we are doing something so that our offense can capitalize on the turnovers we create. So the more opportunities we give our offense, the better we are going to be at the end of the game.

On if he thinks that something positive is developing with this group...

Yeah, definitely. Again, it's a long season and we're trying to get better every week and improve so towards the end of the year we're going to be strong.