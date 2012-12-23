Patriots Postgame Quotes - 12/23/2012

"These guys came in and gave it everything they had to the last second. I'm proud of the way we responded but at the same time at the end of the day it won't be good enough. Throughout the whole game, I was just saying, 'turnover, turnover, turnover' and make the big play. And Patrick (Chung) came up with two big ones for us."

"When we play well together, we're a good football team and a great defense. Today we had the turnovers but at the same time we kept this ball game close for sixty minutes. We're a lot better than what we showed today, we definitely are. We just have to get it moving."

"I just think when we play together and play with a lot of confidence. We're a pretty good football team, that's what I do know."

S PATRICK CHUNG

(On the win)

"It's fun out there. Guys are making plays. We can't control things around the league. We just have to control what we did today."

(On two interceptions)

"I've got to put down the defensive line for the first one. A tipped ball – you have to be able to get those. "

(On Jaguars performance)

"They're a good team and have good athletes. The record doesn't really mean anything. They're going to come out here and play like they're undefeated. They came out fast and gave it to us really quick, so we just had to settle down and play some ball."

RB STEVAN RIDLEY