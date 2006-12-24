Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Aug 25 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Day 17 blogservations: Pats wrap camp with a flourish

Trench Report: Matt Judon, Josh Uche Lead Patriots Pass Rush in Joint Practice With Raiders

Mac Jones 8/24: "It was good, healthy competition"

Press Pass: Joint Practice with the Raiders continues

Day 16 blogservations: Patriots find their stride late

Final Two-Minute Drill a Snapshot of Patriots Offensive and Defensive Identity?

Patriots Place LB Ronnie Perkins on Injured Reserve; OL Andrew Stueber Placed on Reserve/NFI

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

Day 15 blogservations: Hot start for Patriots in Vegas

Patriots WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Makes Final Push for a Roster Spot

Hot off the Press: Guy and Stevenson return home to the desert

Lawrence Guy shares how education 'changed his perspective' at annual backpack giveaway

Patriots release TE Dalton Keene

Bill Belichick on WEEI 8/22: "Everybody is here to do their best"

Patriots Release Two Players

After Further Review: Patriots Defense Flashes Potential in Preseason Win Over Panthers

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Preseason Victory Over the Panthers

4 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Carolina

Patriots Postgame Quotes - 12/24/2006

New England Patriots players David Thomas, Tedy Bruschi and Matt Light offer comments on their 24-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.  With the win, New England clinches it's fourth-consecutive AFC East Division title.

Dec 24, 2006 at 11:00 AM

DAVID THOMAS, Tight End*(on diving TD catch)
*"The safety split and Tom put it in a spot where I could get it. It was a great throw by him and you just have to catch those."

*(on being more involved in offense)
*"It felt good because I've been working hard all year. The most important thing was getting the win, clinching the playoffs and getting that division title.

TEDY BRUSCHI, Linebacker*(on what the victory means today)
*"We've accomplished something now. There are a lot of teams that get into the playoffs as a wildcard but they haven't really accomplished anything until they've won a divisional title or get to the AFC Championship or the Super Bowl. It's our first goal. We can look at it as a positive for the next couple of days. The first thing you have to do is to win the division and then go from there."

*(on the defense today)
*"You don't notice a dropoff, but when you get Rodney (Harrison) back, he can do things that gives you confidence as a team. The defense feeds off of him and he's a very emotional player."

*(on Tom Brady's play) *
"It's the first time I've seen him take a shot like he took today and stay down. He got up. Matt (Cassel) came in for one play, but to see No. 12 go back in there after one play fires us all up as a team!"

MATT LIGHT, Offensive Tackle
*(on Tom Brady)
*"He's a great leader on the field. He went out there today and did what he always does. Whenever we needed a big play, he's always out there making them. He made a great throw to David (Thomas) late in the game, and also took a pretty good hit on another throw to Daniel (Graham). Tom Brady has always approached the game in the same fashion. At certain points in the season, when things are not rolling right, leaders always step up on the team. He did what he had to do today."

*(on the victory and clinching the division championship)
*"We all collectively look at each other and realize we had to do more. So, today we went out and proved that we're a pretty good football team. There's not many times when you come into the lockerroom, even after a big win, that you feel pretty relaxed with a sense of accomplishment like today. The season is so long, and everybody has worked hard. This is a culmination of our off-season, our pre-season, and a lot of tough games won here in the regular season. So, hopefully, everybody is relaxed and enjoying this moment."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Behind enemy lines: Patriots and Raiders Joint Practices

Day 17 blogservations: Pats wrap camp with a flourish

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 8/24

Trench Report: Matt Judon, Josh Uche Lead Patriots Pass Rush in Joint Practice With Raiders

Analysis: Patriots Place LB Ronnie Perkins on Season-Ending Injured Reserve

Final Two-Minute Drill a Snapshot of Patriots Offensive and Defensive Identity?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Joint Practice with the Raiders continues

Patriots players Mac Jones, Jalen Mills, Davon Godchaux and more address the media on Wednesday, August 24th, 2022.

Godchaux 8/24: "It's always good to get back in the heat and compete"

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Wednesday, August 24th, 2022

Hunter Henry 8/24: "It's always good to score when you get down in the red zone"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Nelson Agholor 8/24: "We are just going to keep on grinding"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Mac Jones 8/24: "It was good, healthy competition"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Jalen Mills 8/24: "We try to take it one day at a time"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

With just one preseason game remaining, Patriots Unfiltered offers a projection of what the opening 53-man roster may look like.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising