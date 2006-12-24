Patriots Postgame Quotes - 12/24/2006

DAVID THOMAS, Tight End*(on diving TD catch)

*"The safety split and Tom put it in a spot where I could get it. It was a great throw by him and you just have to catch those."

*(on being more involved in offense)

*"It felt good because I've been working hard all year. The most important thing was getting the win, clinching the playoffs and getting that division title.

TEDY BRUSCHI, Linebacker*(on what the victory means today)

*"We've accomplished something now. There are a lot of teams that get into the playoffs as a wildcard but they haven't really accomplished anything until they've won a divisional title or get to the AFC Championship or the Super Bowl. It's our first goal. We can look at it as a positive for the next couple of days. The first thing you have to do is to win the division and then go from there."

*(on the defense today)

*"You don't notice a dropoff, but when you get Rodney (Harrison) back, he can do things that gives you confidence as a team. The defense feeds off of him and he's a very emotional player."

*(on Tom Brady's play) *

"It's the first time I've seen him take a shot like he took today and stay down. He got up. Matt (Cassel) came in for one play, but to see No. 12 go back in there after one play fires us all up as a team!"

MATT LIGHT, Offensive Tackle

*(on Tom Brady)

*"He's a great leader on the field. He went out there today and did what he always does. Whenever we needed a big play, he's always out there making them. He made a great throw to David (Thomas) late in the game, and also took a pretty good hit on another throw to Daniel (Graham). Tom Brady has always approached the game in the same fashion. At certain points in the season, when things are not rolling right, leaders always step up on the team. He did what he had to do today."