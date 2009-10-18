Patriots Postgame Quotes

Wes Welker, Wide Receiver

(On if it felt good to get a chance to connect with Tom Brady for two touchdowns)

"Yeah, absolutely, having number 12 in there and kind of back to his old self. He kind of showed it tonight and, under the conditions, he played really well and the whole offense was able to come together and make some plays."

(On why the Patriots seem to play so well in the snow)

"I know Coach [Belichick] does a really good job of coaching us up: what's good, what's bad, making sure we have good footing, the right cleats, things like that. And understanding that we need to be in the right type of plays and being able to come off breaks and things like that are going to be a little bit different under the conditions. We need to make sure that in the kicking game we're taking care of our responsibilities and things like that."

(On if it's an advantage to have experience playing in that type of weather)

"Yeah, I think we do a really good job of going out there and executing our assignments. When you get to practice in it and get ready for it, it helps, especially in the game-time situations."

(On Tom Brady and Bill Belichick talking about not being able to connect on big plays prior to Sunday and what the difference was against the Titans)

"I think we were just sick of hearing [Coach Belichick and Brady] and kind of wanted to shut them up."

[laughter]

"I think we were able to do that today a little bit. It's something that definitely needs to be a part of our offense. I think we had been so close on a bunch of them and we were just barely missing and today we were able to hit on some of those and make the game a lot easier."

(On the "flea flicker" play)

"It's definitely a play that we were working on and the defense really bit up, thinking it was a run. I almost wanted to just throw my hand up and take it through the middle, but we have Randy [Moss] for that and he did a great job, made a great catch and Tom [Brady] made a great throw. I think we've had a lot of situations like that, we just hadn't hit on them and today we were able to."

(On if he had ever been a part of such a lopsided score, even at Texas Tech)

"Except the defense was playing really well here, so that would be the one difference from Texas Tech (laughter). But [the defense] getting turnovers and good field position and [the offense] being able to run the ball and really execute our plays and everybody doing their assignments, it just makes a world of difference."

Jerod Mayo, Linebacker(On rebounding from last week's OT loss)

"Anytime you're coming off a loss, it's really tough to go back to work. But, coaches got the morale together, we went back to practice and it showed today."

(On rookie contributions)

"He [Darius Butler] came out and played today and played well. So did [Pat] Chung. Those rookies are really stepping up and making plays when we need them."

(On the fumble recoveries)

"The coaches always tell us to go after the ball and the first person make the tackle and the second person to go in after the ball. "

(On if the offensive output was a surprise)

"Not really. [Tom] Brady is an excellent quarterback and our offense did an excellent job moving the ball. Coach told us how the weather was going to be and had a great plan for us. "

(On if the team thought the Titans gave up in the game)

"I'm not sure. We just went out there every series ready to play regardless of what the score was. At half time coach said to forget the first half and come back and play just as hard in the second half."

(On if this win was nice after losing last week)

"Anytime you come off a loss, it's always tough to come back to work. Coach got the morale together and we all went back to practice and it showed today."

Dan Koppen, Center

(On the first touchdown of the game)

"It was a simple dive play up and we were able to split the defense and Laurence [Maroney] took it full-speed ahead and took it to the house. It was a great run by him. He saw the crease and hit it."

(On the passing game taking off this week)

"It's an emphasis every week. We just weren't able to hit them until this week. From that standpoint, it was great. Tommy [Brady] threw the ball really well and the receivers got open and caught it. So, hopefully we can keep it going."

(On the offense having a good balance of run and pass plays)

"We were just trying to keep them off balance so they can't really get a read on what is going on. It gives us an opportunity to do what we do and make plays and keep the chains moving. "

(On the weather conditions)

"It felt like December out there but I will take snow over rain any day. It's not as wet as rain and it's a little bit better for ball handling."

(On the weather conditions)

"The weather is what it was. We weren't playing the weather, we were playing Tennessee. We came out and just executed. We ran the ball well, Tommy [Brady] threw it really well and the receivers got open and made plays."

(On the play of the Titans)

"They're a good football team. When the score is like that at halftime, it's pretty tough for anybody. They have good players and they played hard. We were able to come out and just score and get up on them early and stay up."

(On converting turnovers into points)

"The defense did a great job all day, allowing only one first down in the first half or something like that. They were getting off the field and we were able to capitalize on what they gave us."

(On playing in the weather conditions)

"It's fun. It's football. I wouldn't say it's December but it's October right now. It's crazy weather wise, but the weather up here is crazy. It can be rainy, windy, doesn't matter, then it can be sunny in the second half. Both teams have to deal with it, and we were able to go out and really execute it and that helped us."

Junior Seau, Linebacker

(On his return)

"That [tonight] was my training camp...what I did the last eight months was basically training for the chance and a choice. The chance was if Bill [Belichick] ever called, I would work out enough where I can have a choice. Because if I didn't work out, there wouldn't be a choice."

(On getting back into game shape)

"You're never going to be able to be in football shape. But what you can do is get to a point where you're conditioned--number one--mentally and physically. Emotionally, you know, it's going to come. It's going to come. Today was a good start."

(On the fumble recovery)

"The fumble recovery was a great strip by [Brandon] Meriweather. It was a big play for us and he did a great job of getting that out and I just threw my big coconut butt on it and recovered it."

(On preparation for today's game)

"Everything worked today. You have to credit the players for training and getting ready during the week, the coaching staff for preparing us and we looked good today. We know that. We have to put that aside, pack our bags and start again."

Gary Guyton, Linebacker

(On playing with four linebackers in the 3-4 defense)

"It was a little change but we all took care of it and handled it professionally. We just played when we were called. It's always fun to play with [Jerod] Mayo and [Junior] Seau and I'm just enjoying the experience."

(On if the defense was pumped up about protecting the shut out)

"We just had to go out and do the things we do best. We just came together and played solid defense as a whole."

Brandon Meriweather, Safety

(On if the team thought the game was lopsided)

"To be honest I didn't really know what the score was until we went in for half time. I just knew that the defense was playing good and we wanted to keep it up. "

(On what the team will take out of this game)

"There is good and bad in everything. We took good out of last week and took bad out of last week as well. We are going to take some good things out of this week and also take the bad things about this week. We are just looking forward to playing next week."

Darius Butler, Cornerback(On the reception his teammates gave him after his interception)

"It means a lot. It means that they support me. It was my first interception, so it was a big one. And obviously it meant a little more to me because of the news that happened last night [regarding Jasper Howard], so it was huge."

(On if the news about former Connecticut teammate Jasper Howard's death was on his mind at all during the game)

"Here and there. I was definitely focused on the game, but obviously something that serious was in the back of my mind."

(On if it was difficult to play)

"Not really, because I know how much [Howard] loved the game so it didn't affect my game negatively."

Kevin Faulk, Running Back

(On if he thought the Titans lost desire at any point during the game)

"It was not about them giving up, it was about us continuing to play throughout the game no matter what went on during the game."

(On if the Patriots like to play in the snow)

"Whatever it is, is what it is. If we have to play in the rain, sleet, snow, you've got to do it. No matter what the conditions are, we have to play a good game - offensively, defensively and on special teams."

(On if it was nice to see Laurence Maroney have a good game)

"It was nice to see Laurence, BenJarvus [Green-Ellis] get in the game. Tom [Brady] had a real good game, the receivers. It was nice to see everybody just have a good game and have fun."

(On how important it is to get the offense established as a force in the league again)

"Established is just a word. We just want to get better each and every week. So it's not about us getting established, it's about us getting better each and every week."

Leigh Bodden, Cornerback

(On the defense getting several takeaways)

"The defense definitely stepped up; got a lot of turnovers today and helped put the offense in position and give the offense the ball a lot so they could do a lot of things. It just goes hand-in-hand, we played a big game today."

(On if the defense was focusing on creating turnovers Sunday)

"Every week we focus on getting turnovers, so it's no different. But today they just came in bunches and hopefully we can continue to do that as a defense."

Laurence Maroney, Running Back

(On the Patriots' win today)

"It really wasn't about me. As a team, we played a great game. We played a complementary game, offense and defense. I had a good game, but it was more of the team had a good game."

(On his first quarter touchdown run)

"Especially with the conditions, you have to be patient and let the blocks happen, because a lot of things are going to be a lot slower because people are running and trying to keep their footing. I knew it wasn't going to be a real fast, fast game. I knew it was going to be more patient and downhill and hopefully you slip through some tackles."

(On if his 100-yard game helped to build his confidence)