Patriots Postgame Quotes - 9/12/2013

(On the defense sacking quarterback Geno Smith)*

"We got after the quarterback a little bit and hopefully we can do it some more next week."

(On lining up at defensive tackle)

"It was a new position. Coach [Bill] Belichick came up to me and asked me to play [the position] and I'm going to do anything to help this team win. He told me to play [defensive tackle] and that's what I did."

(On the overall performance of the defense Thursday against the Jets)

You can never get complacent. You always got to do better. We played good but we didn't play good enough, we can always do better. We did better when it mattered but we have to out-execute the other team every quarter.

(On the challenge of the defense being forced to make stops late in the game)

"We don't want to deflect that we want to embrace it."

(On the defense's performance against Geno Smith)

"We had a few mistakes and we will have to correct that. We haven't watched the film yet but he did get out of the pocket a few times and that's not really what we want [the quarterback] to do."

(On rising to the challenge when the offense is struggling)

"Our biggest thing is controlling what we can control. The defense is playing on one side of the ball and we just control what we can control."

Tommy Kelly, Defensive Tackle

(On his sack tonight)

"Just happy to get on the board [with a sack], just happy to get on the board. Hopefully mine count, and just go from there."

(On Chandler Jones' two sacks)

"Chandler's been working hard every day in practice, man, so it's good to see him get on the board and then get another one. I know he's ready to go."

(On Geno Smith's play tonight)

"I mean, rookies make mistakes. He made some good throws, but we just tried to keep pressure and keep getting him and keep, you know what I'm saying, just keep somebody in his face. That happened and it ended up being a scrambling situation and hopefully he was going to throw the ball to us and that's what happened in there."

(On how their defense performed against the Jets' run game)

"Oh yeah. You've always got to be ready to stop the run. They were hitting us with the inside plays, but I don't think they really hurt us too much, we didn't give up [any] long runs. We've got to shore that up, but I mean I think we'll build that up."

(On whether film review will be rough)

"It'll probably be rough, but I mean, film review's always rough with Bill [Belichick]. So you just take it, and take your beating and go on about your business.

Logan Mankins, Guard

(On what the offense needs to do going forward)

"*(There were) *penalties, dropped balls, bad running plays…all of the above. It was just a bad night for us. *(We need to) *start executing. Last week *(we had) *turnovers. This week, penalties and mistakes, so we need to get this straightened out or it's going to hurt us."

(On the Jets defense causing problems)

"They're pretty good. I think they did a good job but a lot of it was us too. I think we had some flagged blocks in the running game. I think pass protection was pretty good overall. We didn't make any plays. Someone would get open and they'd drop it, or no one was open, or we didn't block the play well enough."

Devin McCourty, Defensive Back

(On what the defense did differently in the fourth quarter to throw off Jets QB Geno Smith)

"Guys just made plays. I mean, we talked about it all week leading up to the game. Our front seven, front four was in getting some pressure in there, and we just have to make it count and intercept the ball."

(On how Geno Smith played tonight)

"He did a pretty good job throughout the game, but it's tough, you know, when you're seeing some things for the first time. We did some things well and he did some things well too. A close game, we kept them in it and made some plays, but we did a good job just finishing."

(On whether offensive struggles put extra pressure on the defense to step up)

"Not really. I think this team, we really pride ourselves in trying to play off each other. There's probably going to be some games this year where we're not playing as well as we'd hoped, and they'll step up and they'll play better. It's a team game, and we just try to keep getting them the ball back, try to turn the ball over and make plays, and we know if we keep getting the ball back they'll make the plays we need to win the game.

(On his thoughts on the defense's ability to make timely plays)

"Yeah, and that's big. We've made winning plays, and we have to continue to do that. When we went out on the field for that last drive, all we kept saying was, it didn't matter what we had done throughout the whole game, it was all about getting one last stop. Aqib [Talib] made a great play to finish the game off, so we just have to keep stepping up each week."

Rob Ninkovich, Defensive Lineman

(On the defense getting multiple sacks in the second quarter)

"It was a great game for us as a D-line. There were some things that are wrong that we need to tighten up; they ran the ball too much on us. So that's what the tape is for tomorrow. We've got to make sure that we come in, see what we weren't doing as well on the D-line for stopping the run, see the things that we did do well and continue to get better and work. Again, it was just a hard-fought, NFL football game and that's always going to be the case when you're playing the Jets. They're not just going to come in here and not play us hard."

(On whether the short turnaround contributed to sloppy play)

"No, you can't make excuses. We won the game, it's an NFL football game. You're playing other great athletes. Are there things you need to correct? Obviously, yes. But at the end of the day, we won the game. I like it, I'm happy. The defense stepped it up, did what we had to do to win the game. That's the way it has to be sometimes."

Vince Wilfork, Defensive Line

(On if there has been a season where the defense needs to carry the team)

"I'll go with this – it's just stopping our opponents. That's our goal on defense, so two weeks in a row we came up big and it's good for the defense and it's good for the team, especially for once to see the defense go at it and finish a ballgame. It's just a good start for us. We win as a team and we loose as a team, so it was a situation you have to take advantage of and I think we did a lot of that tonight."

(On the team being able to get some sacks)

"One of our goals is to put pressure on the quarterbacks and we knew how important it was for this quarterback to be up in his face and we knew how important it was for us to keep him in the pocket – his ability to scramble; we know we had to contain him. I think we did a pretty good job, but I remember one play he kind of got out on us on the third down, but for the most part I think we rushed him well. I think we executed our game plan very, very well, so that's what's going to take going forward – being able to execute better."