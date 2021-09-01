Patriots Premiere event puts focus on 'community heroes' 

Among those recognized was Truro firefighter Robert Wescott. He said it was an honor to be there as part of the community heroes, especially after what the last year has put them through.

"The year was tough," Wescott said. "We took it head on. We paid attention to the protocols and what the state and CDC said to do. We tried to make everyone feel as safe as they could. A lot of my coworkers have families, so they were worried about going home and spreading the virus. A lot of them had to socially distance from their loved ones just to make sure they were keeping everyone safe."

A night like Tuesday with recognition from the Patriots and companies like Zudy, who sponsored his seat at the event, was a reminder that his and the other frontline workers' efforts didn't go unnoticed.