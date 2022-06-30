Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jul 01 | 12:00 AM - 11:57 PM

Behind the scenes of the Patriots throwback jersey video shoot

5 Takeaways from Richard Seymour's latest appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Patriots Announce Training Camp Dates

Patriots All Access: OTA Recap

Player 1-on-1 with Jalen Mills

Patriots Mailbag: Will second-year free agents make a jump?

Marlin Briscoe, first Black starting quarterback in AFL, dies at 76

Jonnu Smith excited for second season with Pats and Mac

Throwing it 'Back to the Future': best reaction from Patriots jersey reveal

Mac Jones, Panini respond after 13-year-old sells ultra-rare rookie card for $100K

Patriots sign final three draft picks

Takeaways from Julian Edelman's appearance on 'I Am Athlete' podcast

Patriots unveil new red throwback alternate uniform for 2022

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

How Patriots led push to change NFL rule and bring red throwback uniform back

Patriots Mailbag: Which positions improved, charting camp competition and more

Patriots players celebrate 'bucket list' Father's Day at U.S. Open

After missing son's birth, Kyle Dugger is making up for lost time this offseason

Former Patriot advances in 'America's Got Talent' with NFL Players Choir

Patriots make a series of transactions

Patriots present Providence Community Health Centers with $20K grant to benefit breast cancer screenings

Celebrating National Cancer Survivor Month, the New England Patriots Foundation and American Cancer Society joined together to honor the Providence Community Health Centers as one of the 2022 NFL Change Grant recipients.

Jun 30, 2022 at 03:02 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Andre Tippet.PCHC.PDC
Alexandra Francisco

Early detection is the best protection when it comes to cancer and most other health issues. That's easier said than done for those with little to no access to medical care.

Providence Community Health Centers serve to offer that equity and will now have help from the New England Patriots, NFL and American Cancer Society in doing so.

In celebration of National Cancer Survivor Month and through the NFL Crucial Catch's "Intercept Cancer" campaign, Rhode Island's largest network of health centers, received a $20,000 NFL Change Grant to benefit breast cancer screenings and detection efforts.

"On behalf of the Kraft Family and the New England Patriots, I want to thank Providence Community Health Center for inviting us to this new, state-of-the-art facility," Andre Tippet, the Patriots executive director of community affairs, said at a check presentation ceremony Thursday.

"What a wonderful, wonderful spot. The work that you guys are doing is going to be tremendous and really impact the community in this area."

To speak to the importance of this initiative was Rachel DeBonis, a PCHC nurse who also became a patient after her own breast cancer diagnosis. While writing her capstone project to finish her degree, DeBonis focused her thesis on continued health screenings, which inspired her to schedule an imperative mammogram.

Not everyone has that foresight.

"We believe that everyone should have a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat and survive cancer," Louise Santosuosso of the American Cancer Society said.

"The Crucial Catch program is an integral part of the American Cancer Society's national "Get Screened" campaign to encourage people to get screened for cancer. Particularly, in those communities that are high-risk and experience barriers to care."

PCHP understands these gatekeepers can often time be as simple as a language barrier or lack of transportation, so it offers solutions to overcome that.

As noted by Dr. Andrew Saal, vice president and chief medical officer, the goal of their nine facilities is to keep people out of the costly and congested emergency rooms, which unfortunately become the easiest way to get attention after going so long without seeing a primary care physician.

PCHP hopes to give everyone access to care, whenever they need it. Especially when time is of the essence as it is with something like cancer.

"PCHC says 'yes' to over 60,000 patients a year," said Dr. Nadine Hewamudalidge, who serves as medical director.

"All of these patients are from unique backgrounds, histories and cultures. From all walks of life, from all social and political climates, they come looking for us to help them navigate the most precious gift we all have: our health."

Learn more about NFL Crucial Catch here.

Related Content

news

Takeaways from Julian Edelman's appearance on 'I Am Athlete' podcast

The former New England Patriots receiver discussed his retirement, Bill Belichick and more on Monday's episode of the popular podcast.

news

Mac Jones, Panini respond after 13-year-old sells ultra-rare rookie card for $100K

Johnny Stone went viral with his reaction to pulling a 1-of-1 Mac Jones Black Finite Prizm rookie card from Panini's highly-anticipated series.

news

Throwing it 'Back to the Future': best reaction from Patriots jersey reveal

The New England Patriots announced the official revival of their red throwback uniforms Wednesday. Here's how it was received.

news

How Patriots led push to change NFL rule and bring red throwback uniform back

The New England Patriots on Wednesday unveiled their classic alternates, but it was years in the making.

news

Patriots players celebrate 'bucket list' Father's Day at U.S. Open

A handful of New England Patriots were in attendance at The Country Club for the major tournament.

news

After missing son's birth, Kyle Dugger is making up for lost time this offseason

For the New England Patriots safety, being quarantined for COVID-19 while his girlfriend prematurely went into labor was an experience he'll never forget.

news

Former Patriot advances in 'America's Got Talent' with NFL Players Choir

The retired New England linebacker performed "Lean On Me" with the Players Choir to get the green light from all three judges on the show.

news

Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation team up with New England Dairy Council to bring wellness initiative to MLK School

The school year is almost over, but the Patriots had one last surprise for their 2022 Adopt-A-School on Wednesday.

news

Why one Myra Kraft Community MVP is celebrating more than Pride Month

Jimmy Giddings has volunteered countless hours to the Boys & Girls Club of Wakefield. Thanks to a donation from the Kraft family and Patriots Foundation, he'll now have help creating programing to confront the rise in anxiety and self-harm among LGBTQI+ youth.

news

Devin McCourty honored at 15th Annual Bostonians for Youth Gala

The New England Patriots safety was recognized as a 2022 Leader of Change by Trinity Boston Connects at a ceremony Thursday night.

news

Patriots Fantasy Camp was great consolation for Katherine Haley and family

The teenager couldn't make it to the Super Bowl due to her battle with brain cancer, but Robert Kraft and the Patriots made up for it.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots present Providence Community Health Centers with $20K grant to benefit breast cancer screenings

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

5 Takeaways from Richard Seymour's latest appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Patriots Mailbag: Will second-year free agents make a jump?

Marlin Briscoe, first Black starting quarterback in AFL, dies at 76

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Do Your Life: John Hannah

Get an inside look into Pro Football Hall of Famer and Patriots Hall of Famer, John Hannah and see what he has been up to since his historic run in New England.

Behind the scenes of the Patriots throwback jersey video shoot

An exclusive look at the Patriots 2022 Back to the Future themed throwback jersey video. Go behind the scenes with David Andrews, Kendrick Bourne, Matthew Slater and Matthew Judon as they help unveil New England's red alternate uniform.

Jonnu Smith shares biggest focus heading into '22 season

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith wakes up with "GMFB" to look forward to the '22 season.

Patriots All Access: OTA Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we recap the Patriots organized team activities of the Spring and evaluate the team heading into Training Camp. In addition, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with defensive back Jalen Mills, and we preview Richard Seymour's upcoming Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Player 1-on-1 with Jalen Mills

Tamara Brown sits down with Jalen Mills and talks about his second year and improving from last year. Mills also talks about his signature green hair and his plans for this season.

Equal Play: Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX

Kraft sports + Entertainment and KAGR hosted the "Equal Play" event at Gillette Stadium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The event was headlined by tennis icon Billie Jean King and moderated by award-winning sports journalist Jackie MacMullan as they highlight the importance of women in sports.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising