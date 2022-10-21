Patriots QB Mac Jones is 'Definitely Making Progress' With Return to Play on the Horizon

"I think it [the ankle] feels pretty good. Just trying to work through all the stuff to be able to play in an NFL football game. I want to be able to go out there and help the team, and once I'm there, I'm there. I'm definitely making a lot of progress, and we've done a good job with the treatment."

"Gonna try to do my best to put the hours in to get ready. Definitely moving better, so I feel pretty good," Jones said in the Patriots locker room on Friday afternoon.

Jones and head coach Bill Belichick wouldn't confirm that the second-year quarterback will return on Monday night, but reports indicate that the team is hopeful that Mac will be able to play against the Bears, and Friday's media availability speaks to that possibility. In the first two practices of the week, Jones was listed as a limited participant in both sessions.

Belichick's response when asked if a decision had been made on Monday night's starter was, "we're just taking it day-by-day," which has been his sentiment throughout this process.

Last week, Jones was officially questionable for the game, traveling with the team to Cleveland, and was on the sideline for the Patriots win over the Browns. Along with helping rookie Bailey Zappe behind the scenes, Jones sat with the Pats first-year QB on the sideline and helped him along to a 38-15 win over the Browns as best as he could.

"He's helped a lot. Of course, he's been in the league for a whole other year above me. I've been able to pick his brain. I've been able to ask him questions, and he's been giving me great feedback answering them. He's a lot of help," Zappe said earlier this week.

Although it could be seen as an awkward situation given Zappe's success in his two starts, Jones wanted to provide the same mentorship to Zappe as teammates did for him in the past.

"I think I've been in these types of situations before. Whether that's in college or not, if you're in, you're in, and you want to have everyone helping you. He's done a good job stepping up being a young guy, and I've always had really good mentors, so that's my plan," said Jones.

With his primary focus on rehabbing his ankle sprain and helping Zappe and the team any way he can, a silver lining to Jones's injury could be learning from the offense's success during a two-game winning streak with Zappe under center. The Pats coaching staff has modified the offense to build it around the rookie QB, but some of those elements should be here to stay as the team turns back to Jones when he is healthy, which is the plan, according to reports.