Patriots re-sign K Nick Folk; release DL Albert Huggins

Dec 07, 2019 at 04:12 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed K Nick Folk. To make room for him on the 53-man roster, the Patriots have released DL Albert Huggins.

Folk, 35, was signed by the New England Patriots as a free agent on Oct. 30, 2019. The 6-foot-1, 222-pounder played in three games for the Patriots and converted 7-of-9 field goals and three extra points before being released on Nov. 29. Folk originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (178th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys out of Arizona in the 2007 NFL Draft. Folk is a veteran of 11 NFL seasons with Dallas (2007-09), the New York Jets (2010-16) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017). He has played in 157 regular-season games and converted 252-of-314 field-goal attempts and 345-of-349 extra-point attempts for 1,101 career points. He has also appeared in four postseason contests and made 3-of-4 field-goal attempts and all 10 extra-point tries. Folk earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie in 2007 and was selected to the Pro Football Writer's All-Rookie team that season.

Huggins, 22, was claimed off waivers from Philadelphia on Dec. 2, 2019. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Houston Texans out of Clemson on May 10, 2019. Huggins was released by the Texans on Aug. 31, and signed to the Texans practice squad on Sept. 2. Huggins was then signed by Philadelphia to the 53-man roster from Houston's practice squad on Oct. 21. He appeared in four games for the Eagles as a reserve and made three tackles. Huggins was released by Philadelphia on Nov. 30.

