Patriots re-sign K Nick Folk; release DL Albert Huggins

Folk, 35, was signed by the New England Patriots as a free agent on Oct. 30, 2019. The 6-foot-1, 222-pounder played in three games for the Patriots and converted 7-of-9 field goals and three extra points before being released on Nov. 29. Folk originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (178th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys out of Arizona in the 2007 NFL Draft. Folk is a veteran of 11 NFL seasons with Dallas (2007-09), the New York Jets (2010-16) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017). He has played in 157 regular-season games and converted 252-of-314 field-goal attempts and 345-of-349 extra-point attempts for 1,101 career points. He has also appeared in four postseason contests and made 3-of-4 field-goal attempts and all 10 extra-point tries. Folk earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie in 2007 and was selected to the Pro Football Writer's All-Rookie team that season.